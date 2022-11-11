MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Middle Tennessee head baseball coach Jerry Meyers announced the addition of 10 signees in the Early Signing Period Wednesday and Thursday. "We are extremely pleased with the recruiting class we have signed for the 2023-2024 academic year," Meyers said. "The group is very talented and will add balance and versatility to our roster as we continue to build our program.

