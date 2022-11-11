Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders ride Peasant past Charlotte in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee's special teams and run game powered the Blue Raiders in cold weather on Saturday, blocking two kicks and scoring three touchdowns between them in a 24-14 win over Charlotte at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. Decorian Patterson gave MTSU (5-5, 2-4 C-USA) a spark early,...
goblueraiders.com
MTSU Goes Toe-to-Toe with No. 21 Rice on Senior Day
MURFREESBORO, Tenn - The Middle Tennessee volleyball team beat the No. 21 Rice Owls on the block but came up short in the end. The Senior Day match was played Saturday, November 12 at Alumni Memorial Gym. The Blue Raiders (15-13, 4-10 C-USA) dropped their regular-season finale with the No....
goblueraiders.com
Comeback attempt comes up short at Winthrop
ROCK HILL, S.C. – Middle Tennessee cut what had been a 19-point deficit to four in the final minute, but Winthrop held on for a 76-68 win in its homecoming game Saturday. Camryn Weston scored 11 of his team-leading 14 points in the second half to lead the comeback attempt.
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raider Baseball Signs 10
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Middle Tennessee head baseball coach Jerry Meyers announced the addition of 10 signees in the Early Signing Period Wednesday and Thursday. "We are extremely pleased with the recruiting class we have signed for the 2023-2024 academic year," Meyers said. "The group is very talented and will add balance and versatility to our roster as we continue to build our program.
goblueraiders.com
Lady Raiders Power Past Salukis
CARBONDALE, Ill. – Six Lady Raiders scored in double figures in Middle Tennessee's 89-38 route of Southern Illinois Saturday. The Blue Raiders (1-1) trailed the Salukis (0-1) for just 50 seconds and held the advantage in nearly every category. MTSU closed the first quarter on a 19-3 run to give the Lady Raiders a 26-9 lead.
goblueraiders.com
Lady Raiders head to Southern Illinois for Saturday Matchup
CARBONDALE, Ill. – Middle Tennessee women's basketball faces Southern Illinois Saturday to conclude its season-opening road trip. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. inside the Banterra Center. The game will air on the Blue Raider Network and stream on ESPN3. Last Time Out. Despite erasing a 19-point deficit with...
Comments / 0