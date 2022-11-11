Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Car, school bus involved in Kanawha County accident
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and a school bus were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon, Metro 911 confirms. The accident was reported just after 4 p.m. along MacCorkle Avenue SW in Jefferson. Our crew at the scene said the crash appeared relatively minor, with some damage to...
WSAZ
One taken to hospital after accident
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was taken to the hospital Tuesday following an accident in Charleston, according to 911 dispatchers. Metro 911 tells WSAZ.com a single-vehicle accident happened Tuesday morning along I-64 West at the Washington Street/Civic Center exit . Further information regarding the accident has not been released.
WSAZ
Deputies search for car involved in Thornhill dealership hit and run
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Michael Chryssofos stepped back from where a car was parked to show just how far the totaled vehicle was pushed after a hit-and-run incident at a Logan County car dealership. Chryssofos, the parts and service director, was one of the first to see the black...
WSAZ
Man sentenced for shooting man during argument
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who injured another man in a shooting last year in Cross Lanes was sentenced Tuesday to one to five years behind bars, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. James Mathis, who’s in his mid-20s and from Huntington, was charged with wanton endangerment...
I-64 back open after crash in West Virginia
UPDATE (1:47 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14): South Charleston Police say that I-64 is back open after this crash. Two vehicles were involved in a rear-end collision, and no serious injuries were reported. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are closed near the Montrose Drive entrance ramp following an accident. […]
Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
WSAZ
Man sentenced for shooting woman in the head
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced Tuesday to one to five years in jail for a shooting that seriously injured a woman last year, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. Brett Peters, who’s in his early 40s, also was ordered to complete a treatment program in...
Stolen vehicle complain leads to Grand Larceny arrest
CAZY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An investigation following up on a stolen vehicle complaint in Boone County has resulted in Grand Larceny charges per reports. As confirmed by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, November 7, 2022, deputies with the department responded to a stolen vehicle complaint out of the Madison area.
wchstv.com
Crash closes Boone County road after flatbed flips
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Boone County dispatchers said a road was closed Monday morning after a large flatbed flipped. The crash occurred about 9:50 a.m. on Route 3 in the Foster area. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck, and no injuries were reported. A time estimate...
WSAZ
11 students released from hospital following Magoffin school bus crash
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following a school bus crash along Route 40 Monday morning, Magoffin County Schools reports 11 students have been treated and released from the hospital. School officials say 18 students were onboard the bus when it went over a steep embankment and landed on its side near...
Car crashes between bridges on I-79 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A driver is safe after what could have been a serious crash on I-79 Sunday night. The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says that they were called to a crash at the 7.5-mile marker on I-79 shortly after 11:00 p.m. They say they found a single vehicle that had gone between the bridges […]
West Virginia State Police plan sobriety checkpoint in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Mason County in December to bring awareness to driving under the influence. According to the West Virginia State Police, the checkpoint will take place between 6 p.m. and midnight Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 on WV Route 2 near the intersection […]
lootpress.com
Domestic investigation leads to charges
COSTA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Charges have been issued in relation to a domestic incident which occurred last Monday in the Boone County area. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, November 7, 2022, deputies responded to the Costa area to address reports of a domestic situation.
West Virginia authorities arrest man after chase in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Police Department (HPD) arrested one person after a police chase in the 900 block of 24th street, according to Cabell County 911. The arrested subject was a male, dispatchers say. Officials also say the incident was radioed in around 3:16 p.m., and police were able to capture the subject within […]
Kentucky school bus crashes over embankment, sends 18 children and driver to hospital
A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said. Kentucky State Police were on the scene, and “we are responding swiftly,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in...
Premier Pub and Grill in Huntington, West Virginia, surrenders liquor license after several violent incidents in 2022
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Gary “Gig” Robinson, a spokesperson from the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA), says Premier Pub and Grill in Huntington has submitted its liquor license. Robinson says the WVABCA planned to extend a recent suspension, which was put in place by Commission Frederic Wooten after a shooting that left one […]
lootpress.com
Bible survives structure fire in Logan County, found 3 feet from origin of fire
LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – At 9:40 PM last night the City of Logan Fire Department was dispatched for a working structure fire on Stratton Street in Logan. As units arrived, the fire had spread to a neighboring home due to the proximity of the structures. First responders performed an aggressive attack on both structures and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
WSAZ
School bus goes over embankment; several students, bus driver injured
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Several Magoffin County students and a bus driver were injured Monday morning after an accident sent a school bus over an embankment near Salyersville, Kentucky. At least three people, the driver and two students, were taken from the scene by helicopter. The school district confirmed...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Authorities: Gallia County car crash leaves driver dead
GALLIPOLIS — One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Friday morning on Ohio 141 in Gallia County, the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Gregory C. Martin, 24, Gallipolis, was driving south on Route 141 in a 1997 Honda Civic that went off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, overturned and struck a tree, the patrol said.
WSAZ
Each time it rains homes flood in Kanawha Co. community
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When it rains a community just outside of St. Albans floods and residents said it has been happening for years. Community members like Debbie Dever are trying to find answers once again. “I wish I could find the right word to tell you what it...
Comments / 0