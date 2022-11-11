THE WOODLANDS, TX — At 8am this morning multiple South Montgomery County Fire Department and Montgomery County Hospital District units were dispatched to a collision on the Grand Parkway at the Birnham Woods overpass. Callers to 911 reported two 18 wheelers had been involved in a collision with one falling on the Tollway and the second hanging over the overpass. South County Ladder 114 arrived first and confirmed the callers reported and requested additional assistance. Porter Fire Department, Spring Fire Department and the The Woodlands Fire Department Hazmat team were added the call. MCHD transported one person to the hospital and a second person declined treatment. The Westbound lanes of 99 remain closed as well as all of Birnham Woods under 99. TXDOT is working to clear and repair the overpass but it will take several hours.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO