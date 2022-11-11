ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

mocomotive.com

Conroe, Montgomery, Willis ISDs battling effects of teacher turnover

Texas teachers and school districts, including Conroe, Montgomery and Willis ISDs, are feeling the effects of the nationwide teacher shortage during the pandemic with experts citing teacher pay, students’ well-being and a lack of state support as contributing factors. An August survey conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association…
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

Sheriff Rand Henderson Awarded With Hometown Hero Award

Sheriff Rand Henderson Awarded With Hometown Hero Award. The employees, friends, and supporters of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are excited to congratulate our Sheriff, Rand Henderson, for his recent selection as a recipient of the esteemed 2023 Interfaith of The Woodlands Hometown Hero Award. The 2023 Hometown Hero…
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Public Health District sets role of transition manager

As part of its management transition plan, the Montgomery County Public Health District has outlined the responsibilities of a transition manager. In July, the board voted to transition management of the Montgomery County Public Health District from the Montgomery County Hospital District to the county. Since 2010, the hospital district has managed public health using funds from a federal waiver.
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Food Bank to unveil new mural at The Woodlands Mall

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Montgomery County Food Bank (MCFB) has partnered with The Woodlands Mall for the unveiling of the new MCFB mural painted by local artist, Becky Steele. The Montgomery County Food Bank and The Woodlands Mall Mural Reveal will take place Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at The Woodlands Mall Food Court – 1201 Lake Woodlands, Dr. in The Woodlands.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
mocomotive.com

Attempt to Identify – Robbery at ATM in Spring

SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured above, who committed a robbery at an ATM drive thru of the Bank of America, located at 3459 Rayford Road, in Spring, TX. On 10/26/2022, at approximately 01:55 AM, the suspect robbed…
SPRING, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Suspect

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the female suspect pictured below, in connection with multiple car burglaries at the Stampede Sportsplex in Montgomery, Texas, on November 5, 2022. On November 6, 2022, the suspect attempted to use several of the credit/debit cards that were taken during…
MONTGOMERY, TX
mocomotive.com

Search underway near Willis for suspect who attacked family member with knife

WILLIS, Texas – A search is underway by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to locate a suspect who attacked a family member on Tuesday afternoon. According to authorities, they’re attempting to locate Eric D. Foley. Just before 12:45 p.m., authorities were called out to an assault with weapon call in…
WILLIS, TX
mocomotive.com

18-Wheeler Cab Left Hanging from Overpass After TX Crash

Nov. 14—An 18-wheeler and large moving truck were involved in a major crash in Montgomery County Monday morning, according to the South Montgomery Fire Department. The driver of the moving truck was taken to the hospital in stable condition but with serious injuries including a double femur fracture and possible head injury. The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered no injuries, according to Joseph Leggio, assistant chief for the South Montgomery County Fire Department.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

A SPRING MAN ARRESTED AFTER A MULTI-COUNTY CHASE

A Spring man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase early Monday morning. College Station Police say that 41-year-old Chad Johnson was driving a truck on Highway 6 at the William B. Fitch Parkway around 3:30am. The truck was reported stolen out of Montgomery County. When they…
SPRING, TX
mocomotive.com

Massive semi crash at Hwy 99 at Birnham Wood injured one, shuts down traffic

THE WOODLANDS, TX — At 8am this morning multiple South Montgomery County Fire Department and Montgomery County Hospital District units were dispatched to a collision on the Grand Parkway at the Birnham Woods overpass. Callers to 911 reported two 18 wheelers had been involved in a collision with one falling on the Tollway and the second hanging over the overpass. South County Ladder 114 arrived first and confirmed the callers reported and requested additional assistance. Porter Fire Department, Spring Fire Department and the The Woodlands Fire Department Hazmat team were added the call. MCHD transported one person to the hospital and a second person declined treatment. The Westbound lanes of 99 remain closed as well as all of Birnham Woods under 99. TXDOT is working to clear and repair the overpass but it will take several hours.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

1 dead after Montgomery County RV fire, officials investigating

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating a fire that may have killed one man, officials said. Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, the Montgomery Fire Department responded to a reported residential fire in the 22200 block of Sharp Road. Once they arrived, officials said they found a shed, a pickup truck and a fifth-wheel RV on fire. Once firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, authorities said they found the body of a man in his 30s within the RV.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Football area playoff schedule

REGION II-6A (DIV. II) PLAYOFFS. New Caney (11-0) vs. Tomball (7-4) Magnolia West (8-3) vs. Georgetown (9-2) Lake Creek (11-0) vs. Leander Rouse (6-5) The Woodlands Christian Academy (7-4) vs. Second Baptist (7-4) TBD. TAPPS 6-MAN DIVISION II. Regional. Covenant Christian (10-2) vs. San Marcos Academy (9-2) TBD. Original Article:...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

TWO COMMERCIAL VEHICLES GO OVER THE SIDE OF OVERPASS ONTO ROADWAY BELIOW IN SPRING-ONE DRIVER CRITICAL

At 8am Monday morning a box truck was traveling west on SH 99 just east of Birnham Woods Blvd in Spring. For unknown reasons the driver drove off into the left grassy median and traveled several hundred feet. He then came back onto the road…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/two-commercial-vehicles-go-over-the-side-of-overpass-onto-roadway-beliow-in-spring-one-driver-critical/
SPRING, TX

