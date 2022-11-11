Read full article on original website
Related
Ruth Ann Kirk
Ruth A. Kirk, 81, rural Columbia City, died at 7:08 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne. She was born Sept. 6, 1941. On Aug. 27, 1960, she married Thomas Edward Kirk; he survives. She is also survived by a daughter, Brenda K. (Daniel) Joseph, Anderson; two...
Maxine Herbert
Maxine Herbert, 84, North Manchester, died Nov. 14, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Aug. 29, 1938. On Jan. 13, 1996, Maxine married Logan A. Herbert; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, David Fisher, North Manchester; daughters, Dianna “Joy” (Dan) Hoffman,...
Mary L. Anglemyer
Mary L. Anglemyer, 96, Nappanee, died at 11:40 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Wakarusa. She was born Feb. 21, 1926. On July 15, 1944, she married Keith E. Anglemyer; he preceded her in death. Surviving is a daughter, Judy Pfeiffer, Nappanee; a son, Lyle (Carrie)...
John L. Bahney
John L. Bahney, 87, rural Macy, died at 6:22 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at his residence in Macy. He was born May 23, 1935, in Wabash County, to the late Urban S. and Nellie E. (Dillsaver) Bahney. He married on Feb. 18, 1956, in Peru, to Barbara Jo Mygrant; she preceded him in death July 4, 2022. They lovingly celebrated 66 years together.
Brandon Lee Hall
Brandon Lee Hall, 38, Nappanee, died at 12:23 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at his residence in Nappanee. He was born June 20, 1984. Surviving are his parents, Brien and Kathy Hall, Nappanee; sister, Breann (Trevor) Holmes, Goshen; and paternal grandmother, Barbara Hall, Dade City, Fla. Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral...
James Allen Dawson
James Allen Dawson, 60, Bourbon, died at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his residence in Bourbon. He was born April 23, 1962. He married Debra (Tillotson) Dawson; she survives in Bourbon. Surviving are his sons, James Dawson II, Bourbon and Jeremy (Alysia) Dawson, Nappanee; six grandchildren; and siblings,...
Patricia Darlene Ramer
Patricia Darlene Ramer, 68, Argos, died at 8:26 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at her residence in Argos. She was born Sept. 15, 1954. She married Paul Ramer on Nov. 19, 1971; he survives in Argos. She is also survived by five children, Rachel (Marvin) Shaum, Sterling, Mich., Philip (Tosha)...
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer — UPDATED
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer, 99, Winona Lake, died peacefully surrounded by her family, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at home in Winona Lake. She was born Aug. 27, 1923, in Morrow County, Ohio, to Anna Hazel (Galleher) Addlesperger and Fred William Addlesperger. On July 18, 1946, she married Harold Edward Pfeifer, and they were blessed with three children.
Carol Swartz — PENDING
Carol Swartz, 57, Syracuse, formerly of Carmel, died Nov. 14, 2022, in her residence on Wawasee Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Syracuse.
Glinda Isley — PENDING
Glinda Isley, 71, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Mason Health Care & Rehab, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Warsaw.
Karissa Lyn Sellers — UPDATED
Karissa Lyn Sellers, 49, Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, with her family by her side. Karissa was born Aug. 29, 1973, in Kendallville, to Gregory and Lois (Divine) Wicker. In 1992, she graduated from Branch County Christian High School. On June 21, 2005, she married her husband of 17 years, Martin Sellers. Karissa was previously employed at QC Keystone, working in quality control.
John W. Clugston
John W. Clugston, 73, Cromwell, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug.17, 1949. On April 13, 1991, he married Althea Reier; she survives in Cromwell. He is also survived by two sons, Shane Clugston and Brendan Clugston; two stepchildren, Heather Schuller, Warsaw and...
Lillian ‘Peggy’ Severns
Lillian “Peggy” Severns, 79, rural Mentone, died surrounded by family at 8:12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at her residence in Mentone. Peggy was born Sept. 1, 1943, in Goshen, to the late Dale and Mary Louise Shupert. After her mother’s death, she was raised by Clyde and Lillian Bowen. She married on Feb. 20, 1961, in Warsaw, to Ronald Edward Severns; he survives.
Syracuse Park Board Hears New Ball Field Is ‘Coming Along’
If all goes well, the Syracuse community can possibly play sports at the new ball field next year. The Syracuse Parks and Recreation Board heard an update on Schrock Fields at its Monday night, Nov. 14, meeting. “It’s coming along pretty well,” said Chad Jonsson, park superintendent. “It’s been a busy week.”
Dean Swope — UPDATED
Dean Swope, 88, Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his rural home in Warsaw with his family by his side. Born Jan. 31, 1934, in South Bend, Dean was the son of Horace B. and Velma R. Swope. On May 26, 1955, Dean married the love of his life, Cleda Lawhorn. They first met when Dean was folding newspapers near her home in preparation for his delivery route, and they had been inseparable for 72 years.
Elverta F. Moore
Elverta F. Moore, 103, died Nov. 12, 2022, at Life Care Center of Rochester. She was born Aug. 26, 1919. On Aug. 25, 1940, Elverta married John D. Moore; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two daughters, Betty Charlene Ward, Argos and Treva Louise (Roger) Murphy, Plymouth;...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 7:13 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, North SR 13, north of Epworth Forest Road, North Webster. Driver: Karly K. Bowling, 33, East Maple Grove, Syracuse. Bowling was traveling south when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $10,000. 6:22...
Gateway Grove Gym Part Of Phase 3
WARSAW – Though the former Madison Elementary School on North Union Street is gone, the gymnasium still stands at the end of West Fort Wayne Street as part of the Gateway Grove subdivision. ON Monday night, Nov. 145, the Warsaw Plan Commission unanimously approved the final plat for the...
Greater Warsaw Ministerial Association Raises $1,000 For Thanksgiving Assistance
WARSAW — The Greater Warsaw Ministerial Association matched a challenge grant of $500 to raise $1,000 for Thanksgiving assistance, partnering with St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, Warsaw. Food assistance is given to families in coordination with Warsaw Community Schools. “We appreciate everyone who participated to help us reach this...
Warsaw Superintendent Reflects On Weekend Bus Accident
WARSAW — A Nov. 12 bus accident in Warsaw, which injured 20 high school students from Illinois, was on the Warsaw Community Schools’ Board of Trustees’ mind during a Nov. 14 meeting. WCS Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert said the school district responded to the accident and aided...
