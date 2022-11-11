ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, IL

Yardbarker

Bruins retain law firm to conduct review of player vetting process

In the wake of the disastrous Mitchell Miller signing earlier this month, the Boston Bruins announced Tuesday they have retained law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison to conduct an independent review of the club’s player vetting process. The Bruins signed Miller despite extensive past reporting detailing a...
Miami Herald

Sergei Bobrovsky and great special teams help Panthers down Capitals in playoff rematch

The Florida Panthers did not have much trouble with the Washington Capitals for the first two periods of their 5-2 win Tuesday in Sunrise. They were well on their way to 50 shots on goal, converted on a power play and every one of the Capitals’. Even so, they were only up by one and only one miscue away from letting Washington erase a two-goal deficit.
Yardbarker

Tortorella Making Contentious Flyers Lineup Decisions

John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2022-23 season on a mission to restore pride back into the organization after back-to-back embarrassing seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Buzz words like accountability and standard came up constantly during all types of offseason conversations surrounding the team. The players, fans, and everyone surrounding the team knew the first season under the fiery head coach wouldn’t include a softball approach.
