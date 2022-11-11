ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberville Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

1 injured in car crash on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a crash on Government Street Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning. According to Baton Rouge EMS, an individual suffered from minor injuries. The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of S. 10th Street and Government Street. Louisiana State Police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Clinton man ejected from ATV into pole, authorities say

CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police officers are investigating a fatal crash involving an offroad vehicle on LA 960 on Tuesday afternoon. According to LSP, the initial investigation shows 45-year-old Gregory Kent, of Clinton, was driving a 2008 Honda Foreman ATV northbound on LA 960. Kent allegedly exited the roadway and hit a drainage tunnel. The crash caused Kent to be ejected from the ATV into a utility pole.
CLINTON, LA
brproud.com

Woman injured in shooting outside of Ascension Parish gas station

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman was injured in a shooting outside of an Ascension Parish gas station Tuesday evening, authorities say. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, a woman was struck by gunfire at a gas station on Highway 73, near I-10 and deputies say she somehow made her way to a hospital where she received medical care for her injuries.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Dog and driver rescued from canal in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department received a call a little after 7 p.m. and it had nothing to do with a fire. BRFD said, “Crews responded to a vehicle in the canal on Blount Rd.”. A female driver and dog were in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man dies in three-vehicle crash, stopped at red light, in East Baton Rouge Parish, officials say

A man died in a three-vehicle crash Saturday night when a speeding driver plowed into cars sitting at a red light on U.S. 61 near Zachary, State Police said. The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, as two southbound vehicles were stopped at a red light at the intersection of U.S. 61 and La. 64 in East Baton Rouge Parish, State Police said in a statement.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRFD responds to vacant house fire, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire on Tuesday, Nov.15. According to officials, the fire happened at a vacant home on North Acadian Thruway West. Officials say no contents were found inside the home. This is still an ongoing in investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

I-10 East back open following vehicle fire at Washington Street

BATON ROUGE. La (WAFB) - All lanes are back open following a vehicle fire on I-10 East at Washington Street. According to DOTD, flames broke out just after 6 p.m. Congestion on I-10 East approached LA 1 (Port Allen). Congestion on I-110 South approached Florida Street. DOTD says congestion remains...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

23-year-old killed in crash, troopers say

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a crash involving three vehicles left a man dead just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. Troopers say the crash claimed the life of John Anthony Dante’ Daniels, 23, of Wakefield. According to investigators, David Weller of Denham Springs was...
WAKEFIELD, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Accident Lands Car Upside Down on Top of Louisiana Home

With just one look at the picture taken by the Zachary Fire Department just outside of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, you immediately know that something isn't right. In fact, if you just casually glance at it, you might think it was something done purposefully in advance of the upcoming Christmas season, but on closer inspection, you definitely realize that something has gone terribly, terribly wrong.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

List of shelters in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As temperatures continue to drop in Louisiana, individuals who lack adequate housing will be in need of shelter from dangerously cold weather. Resources for shelter, food, and clothing are listed below. Ascension Parish. At this time, there are no official homeless shelters in Ascension...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

14-year-old struck by police car undergoing treatment in Baton Rouge

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The 14-year-old boy who was hit by a Westlake police unit remains hospitalized in Baton Rouge. Aiden Shotwell was struck while attempting to cross Westwood Road, south of Phillips Road Saturday afternoon. Aiden underwent emergency surgery in Lake Charles Saturday evening, then was transported to a...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy