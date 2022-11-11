Read full article on original website
1 injured in car crash on Government Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a crash on Government Street Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning. According to Baton Rouge EMS, an individual suffered from minor injuries. The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of S. 10th Street and Government Street. Louisiana State Police...
Suspect in medical facility thefts across Acadiana identified
A lady identified as Lakeisha Kennedy is wanted for thefts in at least four Acadiana parishes, police say; KATC Investigates finds a criminal history of similar charges
brproud.com
Clinton man ejected from ATV into pole, authorities say
CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police officers are investigating a fatal crash involving an offroad vehicle on LA 960 on Tuesday afternoon. According to LSP, the initial investigation shows 45-year-old Gregory Kent, of Clinton, was driving a 2008 Honda Foreman ATV northbound on LA 960. Kent allegedly exited the roadway and hit a drainage tunnel. The crash caused Kent to be ejected from the ATV into a utility pole.
Woman crashes into roof of Louisiana home, officials say
A car crashed into the roof of a home in Zachary on Friday evening.
brproud.com
Woman injured in shooting outside of Ascension Parish gas station
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman was injured in a shooting outside of an Ascension Parish gas station Tuesday evening, authorities say. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, a woman was struck by gunfire at a gas station on Highway 73, near I-10 and deputies say she somehow made her way to a hospital where she received medical care for her injuries.
brproud.com
Dog and driver rescued from canal in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department received a call a little after 7 p.m. and it had nothing to do with a fire. BRFD said, “Crews responded to a vehicle in the canal on Blount Rd.”. A female driver and dog were in the...
theadvocate.com
Man dies in three-vehicle crash, stopped at red light, in East Baton Rouge Parish, officials say
A man died in a three-vehicle crash Saturday night when a speeding driver plowed into cars sitting at a red light on U.S. 61 near Zachary, State Police said. The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, as two southbound vehicles were stopped at a red light at the intersection of U.S. 61 and La. 64 in East Baton Rouge Parish, State Police said in a statement.
BRFD responds to vacant house fire, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire on Tuesday, Nov.15. According to officials, the fire happened at a vacant home on North Acadian Thruway West. Officials say no contents were found inside the home. This is still an ongoing in investigation.
WAFB.com
I-10 East back open following vehicle fire at Washington Street
BATON ROUGE. La (WAFB) - All lanes are back open following a vehicle fire on I-10 East at Washington Street. According to DOTD, flames broke out just after 6 p.m. Congestion on I-10 East approached LA 1 (Port Allen). Congestion on I-110 South approached Florida Street. DOTD says congestion remains...
Woman Identified in Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Bertrand Road in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - We now know the name of the woman killed in the tragic crash on Sunday night. Lafayette Police say 66-year-old Ada Davis of Lafayette was in the middle of the roadway in the 1600 block of Bertrand Drive when she was struck by a vehicle's passenger side mirror as the vehicle was traveling northbound in the inside lane.
wbrz.com
Reports of nearby gunfire trigger lockdown at McKinley High, large police response
BATON ROUGE - Police officers swarmed multiple streets near McKinley High after gunshots were reported nearby Tuesday afternoon. The gunfire was reported around 2 p.m. in the area of McKinley Street and Grant Street, just off Highland Road. It did not appear that anyone was hit, authorities said. Photos showed...
23-year-old killed in crash, troopers say
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a crash involving three vehicles left a man dead just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. Troopers say the crash claimed the life of John Anthony Dante’ Daniels, 23, of Wakefield. According to investigators, David Weller of Denham Springs was...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Fire Department issues urgent safety reminder following deadly house fire
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – One person lost their life in a Baker area house fire early Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRPD) told BRProud’s Jessica Knox that after investigating the incident, it appears the blaze was preventable. Multiple fire departments were called to the scene after...
Accident Lands Car Upside Down on Top of Louisiana Home
With just one look at the picture taken by the Zachary Fire Department just outside of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, you immediately know that something isn't right. In fact, if you just casually glance at it, you might think it was something done purposefully in advance of the upcoming Christmas season, but on closer inspection, you definitely realize that something has gone terribly, terribly wrong.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police identify person killed in Monday morning crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An early morning crash resulted in one person’s death, and as of Monday evening, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) have released the victim’s identity. BRPD says it was around 2:30 a.m. when Edger Hernandez was a passenger in a Ford pickup truck that...
brproud.com
List of shelters in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As temperatures continue to drop in Louisiana, individuals who lack adequate housing will be in need of shelter from dangerously cold weather. Resources for shelter, food, and clothing are listed below. Ascension Parish. At this time, there are no official homeless shelters in Ascension...
brproud.com
Greater Baton Rouge area Christmas parades rolling in December 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Grab the hot cocoa and take the whole family to get into the holiday spirit at a Christmas parade in the Capital Region. Here’s a list of Christmas parades rolling in 2022. Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade. When: Saturday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
KPLC TV
14-year-old struck by police car undergoing treatment in Baton Rouge
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The 14-year-old boy who was hit by a Westlake police unit remains hospitalized in Baton Rouge. Aiden Shotwell was struck while attempting to cross Westwood Road, south of Phillips Road Saturday afternoon. Aiden underwent emergency surgery in Lake Charles Saturday evening, then was transported to a...
brproud.com
Redevelopment of Plank Road area remains ongoing, but some residents say they see little progress
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – People living in a blighted community say they’re ready to see change. The Board of Build Baton Rouge met with BRProud reporter Jessica Knox to provide an update on the redevelopment of the Plank Road area. For the past four years, Baton Rouge...
