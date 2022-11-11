Read full article on original website
A. Ramon
3d ago
Are you kidding me??There should be no bond for Animals like this!
KWTX
Central Texas woman who killed husband she believed to be possessed to remain in mental hospital
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former McLennan County woman who killed her husband 27 years ago because she thought he was an “espionage spy” and possessed by a cult member’s body will remain in a mental hospital for further treatment, a judge ruled Tuesday. Judge Susan Kelly...
fox44news.com
Suspect in Killeen stabbing charged with Murder
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: The Bell County District Attorney’s Office reviewed this case and returned a complaint charging 49-year-old Raymond Cecil Kastner with Murder. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Kastner, setting his bond at $1 million. He is awaiting transport to the Bell County...
Killeen PD identifies 19th murder victim this year
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police identified the 34-year-old man who was found shot to death Sunday afternoon. Police said Stepheno Rashad Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. They were unable to save him and he died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department.
Deputies find Texas woman wanted for hit-and-run hiding in closet
A Houston woman was arrested Sunday, months after a dispute led to her allegedly attempting to run over a woman with her vehicle several times.
Fatal neighborhood shooting ends in 19th murder case of 2022: Killeen police
A man is dead after a fatal neighborhood shooting this weekend in Killeen, police said.
Man arrested following Crime Stoppers feature
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's located and arrested Steven Robert Thompson who was wanted on multiple charges.
fox44news.com
Temple police say claim of shooting was false report
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple police now say that what was originally reported as a drive by shooting was not that at all, but instead an accidental shooting. A police spokesperson said Monday that officers were called to the Emergency Room at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center on the arrival of a gunshot victim.
News Channel 25
1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing at Islamic Community of Greater Killeen building
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police are actively investigating a stabbing incident that occurred Saturday afternoon at the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen, 5600 block of S HWY 195. One male is dead and another is in custody, according to police. There is no further threat to the community, police...
fox44news.com
Police: Serious injuries in Temple crash
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A vehicle crash in Temple has resulted in serious injuries, according to the Police Department. The department said the crash occurred at 10700 W. State Highway 36. Officers responded to the scene at 11:11 a.m. This crash is under investigation, and travelers are advised...
KWTX
Bell County officials searching for missing teen
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding a missing teenager, according to their Facebook. Her name is Yuliana Garcia, 17, and was last seen leaving her home in the Temple area on November 10th. She is described as Hispanic with...
Two men indicted in the murder of Killeen woman visiting son's cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas — UPDATE: Demario Jabar Moore, 20, and Christin Lamar Weston, 18, were indicted Wednesday for the murder of Yolanda N'Gaojia, according to Killeen Police Department. On Aug. 13 Weston was arrested after the Bell County District Attorney Office charged the teenager with murder, according to reports. Officers...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Drug trafficker sentenced to 360 months; group used stash houses in Prairieville, Baton Rouge
According to admissions made as part of a guilty plea, a group used stash houses in Prairieville and Baton Rouge to sell illegal drugs trafficked from Houston. According to a news release from United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr., the group consisted of Troy James, Joshua Mansion, Kim Murphy, Yascia LaFrance, Belinda Carter, Cornelius Carter, and others.
fox44news.com
Canine flu discovered in Waco community
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – At least three coughing dogs in the Waco community have tested positive for the canine flu. A local clinic said Monday afternoon that there is a decent-sized outbreak of upper respiratory disease working its way through Waco and surrounding communities. Other veterinarians in the area have also seen a dramatic increase in dogs experiencing upper respiratory symptoms – such as coughing, sneezing, lethargy, poor appetite and increased respiratory rate – over the last two weeks.
fox44news.com
Woman inmate charged after jail officer’s leg broken
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 26-year-old woman who was already in the McLennan County Jail on other charges is now facing additional felony charges after a corrections officer was seriously injured. Tiana Mercedes Mayes was served with charges of aggravated assault on a public servant, a first-degree felony...
myfoxzone.com
Killeen ISD receives $18 million donation from partial owner of Amazon, Mackenzie Scott
KILLEEN, Texas — Partial owner of Amazon and philanthropist, MacKenzie Scott, has donated $18 million to Killeen ISD to give them their largest donation ever. Scott has spent the last seven months donating a total of $2 billion to 343 organizations across the country. She has previously donated to other central Texas organizations, which include the Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas and the Waco Habitat for Humanity.
Tasty News: It Looks Like Killeen, Texas IS Getting A Shaq Big Chicken Afterall
Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.10.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
franchising.com
Can You Dig It, Central Texas? Big Chicken Coming Soon to the Heart of Texas
Jace Mattinson Signs Agreement to Grow Shaquille O’Neal Owned Big Chicken’s Presence in Killeen, Waco and College Station. Big Chicken announced today that entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “Big Chicken is making a major splash in...
Army Criminal Investigation Division offers reward for information in death of Fort Hood soldier
FORT HOOD, Texas — The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a $5,000 reward for information in the death of a Fort Hood soldier. Sgt. Jesse Cruz died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Aug. 13 after leaving Joker's Bar and Grill in Killeen.
