Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (11/7/22–11/13/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
svinews.com
Towns welcome second chance at nuclear plant
CASPER – For the Wyoming towns not chosen to host a demonstration nuclear reactor, word that they’re back in the running for a new wave of plants came sooner than expected. But local officials say the prospect remains as welcome — if not more — as it was...
county17.com
City Council to consider increasing City Administrator’s annual salary to $190K
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Gillette City Council will consider giving City Administrator Hyun Kim a $20,000 raise during their next meeting, which would bring his annual salary to $190,000. The raise comes as a result of a recently concluded performance review for Kim, the results of which warrant an...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 8 Best Restaurants In Gillette Wyoming
For a smaller community of approximately 30,000 people, Gillette, Wyoming, has some excellent food options. The town has a wide range of restaurants to satisfy everyone’s tastes. Big, juicy steaks, sophisticated margaritas, warm bowls of pho, and delectable cupcakes are just a few examples of the food available. Gillette...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming’s Outlaw: The Sundance Kid
Sundance’s Trial in the original Crook County Courthouse, inside the Crook County Museum (Vannoy Photo) According to most accounts, in November, 1908, Wyoming’s most famous outlaws, Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid, were reportedly killed in a gun battle in South America. But no one knows for sure.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Nov. 14
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). DUI, Nov. 11, Highway 50 and Lakeway Road, CCSO. Police responded at 11:11...
newslj.com
Remembering more than 1,000 veterans buried at Mount Pisgah
GILLETTE — On the western side of Mount Pisgah Cemetery, there’s a flat slab. It’s easy to miss. It doesn’t stick out among the nearly 7,000 grave sites in the cemetery. Situated between a tree and a bush, it was covered by an inch of snow...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Nov. 14
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Prairie Wind Elementary to hold holiday shopping, donation event Nov. 19
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The PTO of Prairie Wind Elementary, at 200 Overdale Drive, Gillette, will hold a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19. Many of the dozens of vendors who will be at the event have posted photos of their goods on the discussion section of the Facebook event announcement. Items on sale include jewelry, pillows, tote bags, candles, children’s clothes and amigurumi.
kotatv.com
Accumulating snow for some this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers are likely overnight and into Tuesday. Temperatures will fall into the teens tonight and only climb into the 20s during the daytime hours. Accumulations are likely for the northern hills and over toward the Big Horns, where Winter Weather Advisories are in place. 3″-6″ will be likely from Spearfish to Lead/Deadwood. 1″-3″ will be possible from Sturgis down toward Piedmont. Sheridan will likely see 1″-3″ of additional snow, too.
county17.com
One dead in head-on crash north of Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
oilcity.news
Casper man dies in head-on collision Wednesday near Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 on Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
county17.com
Blustery conditions likely to create blowing snow as up to 2 inches remains possible
GILLETTE, Wyo. — With an arctic front boundary in place over the region, snowfall is likely today and Tuesday. And with a northwest wind 9 to 14 mph picking up to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon, blowing snow may be possible at times. The National Weather Service in...
Comments / 0