ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Stark County Veterans of the Year honored for remembering those who served

By Ed Balint, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UIkOV_0j7iSkNW00

CANTON − Roxanne Teis recalled when her late husband Bradley would hurry to go visit military veterans who were in hospice with only hours to live.

She joined him on one of those trips. The couple had dinner plans, but those would have to wait. Roxanne waited in the vehicle, but she respected and appreciated her spouse's dedication for helping and comforting those who had served their country.

"It was his passion," she said. "He spent a lot of time with veterans and veterans' organizations."

At a Veterans Day ceremony at American Legion Post 44 on Friday, Bradley A. Teis and Gary L. Ickes were honored by the Greater Canton Veterans Service Council as Veterans of the Year.

The event was among many throughout Stark County honoring veterans.

Bradley Teis was honored posthumously while Ickes was in attendance with his wife, Tina.

Teis, 68, died Aug. 3. Ickes, 78, has been battling health problems since September 2021. He had COVID followed by a stroke.

Drafted in 1965, Ickes served two years in the Army and served as an instructor in Germany.

Ickes served as executive director of the Stark County Veterans Service Commission, a position he left in 2017.

Teis was an active member of American Legion Post 44 in Canton, and he had been elected state commander for the organization before he died from a heart attack.

Teis served four years in the Navy, from 1975 to 1979, before he went to work for the Hoover Co. in North Canton.

Teis co-founded a program with Aultman Hospital to visit veterans in nursing homes and hospice care and talk to them and console them.

John P. Ley, commander of the American Legion in Stark County, presented the award to Roxanne Teis.

Ley said Teis and Ickes worked together over many years helping veterans.

Larry Glasgow, past commander of Ohio's American Legion District 10, presented the honor to Ickes.

Glasgow told those gathered at the ceremony how Ickes went to great lengths to serve veterans, including visiting 65 American Legion posts in nine counties.

Following the event, Tina Ickes said her husband's travels on behalf of veterans meant he sometimes missed supper or it was served late. "But I understand the importance of what he was doing," she said.

Also making remarks at Friday's Veterans Day event were Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei, state Sen. Kirk Schuring, R-Jackson Township, and Matt Slater, director of development for Family & Community Services.

Reach Ed at 330-580-8315 and ebalint@gannett.com

On Twitter @ebalintREP

Comments / 0

Related
whbc.com

Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents

PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WKYC

A New Center for Healthcare Help

Joe and Ciarra talk with Jason French about the new healthcare center opening soon in Medina! Sponsored by: The Western Reserve Masonic Community.
MEDINA, OH
whbc.com

Six-Figure, Companion Animal Loss in North Canton House Fire

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An unusual suspected cause for a house fire in North Canton that snuffed out the lives of five dogs and a cat. The city’s fire department says peat moss that had recently been stirred up in a basement container likely heated up, starting a fire that ran up through the walls.
NORTH CANTON, OH
thereporternewspaperonline.com

Mayor Horrigan Issues Statement On Passage Of Issue 10

Akron voters approved Issue 10 which will add an amendment to Akron’s City Charter creating a permanent Citizens’ Police Oversight Board to provide independent oversight and review of policing practices within Akron. Mayor Horrigan has issued the following statement:. “Akron’s voters have made their voices heard and it’s...
AKRON, OH
theccmonline.com

John’s Bakery and Café opens in former Classic ’57 building

John’s Bakery and Café is open and continues to provide the same services as the previous Classic ’57, but with the promise of future additions. John Myers returned to his hometown of Minerva after 35 years and multiple successful businesses in San Antonio, Texas, with the intention of retiring. In the past Myers had a restaurant in Hanoverton and in Texas he ran an event center for catering and various events, a bar and grill, a coffee shop, and commercial parking lot. He started a successful First Friday event as well.
MINERVA, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield orders demolition of West Park shopping center's main building

MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has placed demolition orders on the crumbing L-shaped shopping strip at 1157 Park Ave. West. The building makes up most of the retail space at the West Park Shopping Center. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent...
MANSFIELD, OH
whbc.com

East Sparta Fire: Golf Course Brush Fire Now ‘Smoldering’

PIKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – East Sparta fire crews have been busy since Thursday, trying to contain a brush fire at the Spring Valley Golf Course in Pike Township. The department said Sunday that the fire was just smoldering. There was active fire starting Thursday afternoon...
EAST SPARTA, OH
WHIZ

Cambridge man charged in shooting incident

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Cambridge man is facing charges in connection to a shooting incident in Coshocton County. Authorities said 43-year-old Thomas M. Hains was formally charged Monday with Felonious Assault, a 2nd degree felony. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported that shortly after midnight on Friday, November 11, they...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
The Repository

The Repository

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy