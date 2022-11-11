Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MLive.com
Rookie LB Malcolm Rodriguez ruled out by Lions, Derrick Barnes expected to start
CHICAGO -- Et tu, Rodrigo?. The Detroit Lions have ruled out rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez for their game on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Rodriguez was listed as questionable to play because of an elbow injury he suffered early in last week’s win against Green Bay. That’s a big...
MLive.com
A confidence grows in Detroit
CHICAGO -- More than 10 seconds. Justin Fields had a live football in his hands on that final fourth down for more than 10 seconds. In NFL time, that might as well be forever. And with the way that guy can run, which lately has been unlike any other quarterback in the 122 years this game has been played, well, anything can happen if you give that guy forever.
MLive.com
3 things we learned: Amon-Ra St. Brown is so good, but injury concerns grow at WR
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions roared back to upend Chicago 31-30 on Sunday at Soldier Field. Here are three things we learned in the club’s second straight win. The Lions are running dangerously thin on bodies at wide receiver. DJ Chark, Jameson Williams and Quintez Cephus are all stashed on injured lists, while Josh Reynolds hasn’t played the last two weeks because of a back injury. Amon-Ra St. Brown was highly productive as the featured receiver on Sunday, catching 10 passes (on 11 targets) for 119 yards while lining up in the slot, out wide and even in the backfield. On a day where Detroit needed him to be everything, he was. But St. Brown was also shaken up on the game-winning touchdown drive, a worrying sign for a guy who has dealt with a high ankle sprain this season. All the injuries forced the Lions to re-sign Trinity Benson off Denver’s practice squad, who also left the game with an injury. Props to Tom Kennedy for stepping up, delivering a 44-yard catch on third-and-long that helped lead to Jamaal Williams’ winning plunge, but man, they need help fast.
MLive.com
Halftime analysis: Amon-Ra St. Brown rollin’, but Lions struggling with Justin Fields
CHICAGO -- Amon-Ra St. Brown is back, baby. The Detroit Lions receiver has been slowed by ankle and suspected brain injuries since his huge Week 2 performance against Washington. On Sunday, he racked up six catches on six targets for 86 yards against the Chicago Bears -- already making this his most productive game since that win against the Commanders.
MLive.com
MLive.com
Lions center Frank Ragnow in walking boot after win against Bears
CHICAGO -- Uh-oh. The Detroit Lions knocked off the Chicago Bears 31-30 on Sunday to extend their longest winning streak in years to, well, two games. But after the game, All-Pro center Frank Ragnow was wearing a walking boot on his left leg as he made his way toward the team bus at Soldier Field.
MLive.com
Amid comeback year, Lions’ Jeff Okudah delivers his biggest play ever
CHICAGO -- After he picked off his old college teammate for a game-turning pick-six, after he broke up a late pass that helped seal his team’s first winning streak since his rookie year, after that final whistle blew, Jeff Okudah started skipping through the grass at Soldier Field, a smile growing across his face.
MLive.com
MLive.com
Instant observations: Lions win second game in row, snap NFL-worst road skid
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions busted one losing streak last week. This week, they slayed another. Running back Jamaal Williams plunged across the goal line for a 1-yard, go-ahead touchdown run late in the fourth quarter, then the defense -- yes, that defense -- sacked the elusive Justin Fields on a wild fourth-down play to seal a 31-30 comeback win on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
MLive.com
As Lions join playoff chase, Rams’ first-round pick now higher than their own
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions’ two-game winning streak has propelled them from the No. 1 overall pick to the outskirts of the playoff race. They trail San Francisco by just 1.5 games for the final playoff spot in the NFC, pending how the 49ers fare against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
25 Tigers became minor-league free agents this weekend
More than two dozen members of Detroit Tigers organization elected minor-league free agency this weekend. The bulk of the players have languished in the minors without a big-league opportunity for parts of seven seasons. A handful might re-sign with the Tigers, while others have enough of a track record to sign a minor-league deal with another club. For some players, free agency could mark the end of their professional baseball career.
