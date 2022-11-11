Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 Patch Notes: Upcoming Changes Nov 15
Overwatch 2's largely anticipated first round of hero balance changes will be coming on November 15, 2022. Though more hero balance changes will undoubtedly be released with the launch of Overwatch 2 Season 2, the Overwatch 2 Patch Notes for November 15 promise major adjustments to Sombra, Genji, D.va, Zarya, and Kiriko.
Destiny 2 Anti-Cheating Legal Battle Seems to Lean In Bungie's Favour
Bungie's anti-cheating legal battle appears to be leaning in the Destiny 2 developer's favour after the court ruled against cheats company AimJunkies' retaliation suit. As reported by TorrentFreak (and spotted by Eurogamer), U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Zilly sided with Bungie after AimJunkies accused the developer of hacking the computer of one cheat developer called James May.
Why Is It Harder to Get Into Digimon Compared to Pokemon?
People who grew up in the late ‘90s and early 2000s will be familiar with the fierce Digimon versus Pokemon debate . Both franchises have lovable creatures for players to bond with, and they were made even more popular thanks to numerous tie-in media like anime and manga. The...
Pokemon Go Shadow Mewtwo: Counters and Best Moveset
At the end of the Special Research line within the Team GO Rocket Takeover event, you'll have the chance to encounter and capture Shadow Mewtwo, saving it from Giovanni's grasp. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of Shadow Mewtwo's moveset and the best counters to bring to the battle...
Bound by Blades - Official Release Trailer
Bound by Blades is a boss rush RPG mash-up where players choose one of three main characters and embark on an intense yet charming adventure to save the land of Ashmyr and its tribes from a rising evil. Take on your evil foes alone or with a friend via online co-op in Bound by Blades featuring traditional RPG gameplay elements focused on crafting, looting, leveling gear, and enchanting weapons and armor. Bound by Blades is available now on PC via Steam and GOG with a Nintendo Switch and Mobile launch in 2023.
Gungrave G.O.R.E. - 9 Minutes of Developer Gameplay
Check out nine minutes of developer-narrated gameplay from Gungrave G.O.R.E., the upcoming fast-action third-person shooter that aims to marry Eastern and Western game design styles and philosophies. Gungrave G.O.R.E. will be released on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms on November 22.
How to Upgrade the Leviathan Axe (Frozen Flame and Spark Locations)
Like the previous God of War, Ragnarok will have you upgrading your main weapons over the course of your adventure with Kratos. Doing so will not only let you deal more damage to you opponents, but it instrumental increasing your overall Power Level. This page contains information on all the ways you can upgrade the Leviathan Axe in God of War Ragnarok.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Next-Gen Update Arrives This December
CD Projekt Red has announced that the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be released on December 14. Announced in a post on The Witcher's official Twitter account (below), CD Projekt Red has stuck to its promise of a fourth quarter release by confirming the December date. This only applies to the digital version of the game though, with CD Projekt Red saying that a physical release date will be announced later.
Astrokings x Stargate-SG1 - Official Collaboration Trailer
The sci-fi series Stargate SG-1 returns to the multiplayer mobile game, Astrokings, in a limited-time event. Check out the latest trailer for the Astrokings and Stargate SG-1 collaboration, featuring new content, characters, and limited-time events. Four heroes will be available, including The Last Ori‘ Adria, Commander George S. Hammond, Mercenary...
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet - Official Overview Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet for a deep dive into the latest Pokémon adventures. Get another look at the Paldea region, meet the partner Pokémon you'll travel with on your journey, as well as the legendary Pokémon, and learn about rivals, the Terastallization phenomenon, Pokémon gyms, and of course, take a look at the new Pokémon you'll encounter on your adventures, like Lechonk, Fidough, Cetitan, and more!
Multiplayer Survival Game Scavengers to Shut Down Next Month
Improbable has announced that it's shutting down its free-to-play multiplayer game Scavengers on December 16, simply because not enough people are playing the game. "The last few months have seen a decline in the player base, and whilst we explored many options to reinvigorate server population while the game is in Early Access, it became clear that it was unsustainable to continue development and live service," Improbable said in a statement on its website.
