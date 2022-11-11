Bound by Blades is a boss rush RPG mash-up where players choose one of three main characters and embark on an intense yet charming adventure to save the land of Ashmyr and its tribes from a rising evil. Take on your evil foes alone or with a friend via online co-op in Bound by Blades featuring traditional RPG gameplay elements focused on crafting, looting, leveling gear, and enchanting weapons and armor. Bound by Blades is available now on PC via Steam and GOG with a Nintendo Switch and Mobile launch in 2023.

