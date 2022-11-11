Florida State among programs vying for JUCO OT Elijah Philippe

The Seminoles are working to get the massive Junior College prospect on campus twice prior to the Early Signing Period.

The Seminoles are evaluating multiple options along the offensive line with the Early Signing Period roughly six weeks away. That includes a mix of high school and JUCO prospects as Florida State looks to fill out its class following the flip of four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney to the rival Gators in October.

Lackawanna Community College offensive tackle Elijah Philippe was originally a member of the 2021 class. Grades prevented him from earning a scholarship to an FBS program out of high school but Philippe has utilized the last two years to turn around his performance in the classroom.

"For lack of a better word, I was a BSer in high school," Philippe said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "I didn't have the best grades. I always loved football, I started playing when I was a freshman, my brother introduced it to me. My coach told me that if you play football, you can go to any college in America, and I took those words lightly. Sophomore year I got my first ever recognition from a college and I went to a camp and I played there. I realized I actually could do something with it."

"By then, it was a little too late. My grades were in the dump. Come senior year, we fought to get a season, Covid, had six games," Philippe continued. "My grades, I believe I had a 1.7 GPA in high school. It's not because I couldn't do the work or anything, I just didn't try. I only had a D3 and a D2 offer, I felt like I was bigger than that. All I needed was a second chance. I looked into JUCOs, I saw Lackawanna was the closest Divison 1 JUCO near me. I shot my film, coach called me within like 10 minutes and the rest is history. I came up here, just worked every day, and I'm where I'm at now, God willing."

Following a redshirt last season, he's developed into a starter for a Lackawanna program that is sitting at 6-1. The Falcons are averaging 170.9 yards on the ground per game with 21 total rushing touchdowns. Ranked at No. 11 in the NJCAA D1 top-25, the team has upcoming games with No. 7 Georgia Military College and No. 5 Snow College that could dictate an appearance in the postseason.

"Everything's been going well," Philippe said. "We're 6-1 right now, we've got two big games ahead of us that we've been preparing for a while. Getting ready to go out there and give it our all. Win what we can win."

The Pennsylvania native has reported seven offers from P5 programs, including Florida State, Maryland, Louisville, Auburn, and Washington State. The Seminoles extended Philippe a scholarship over the summer and they are among the schools actively recruiting him.

"Well, of course Florida State. Maryland, Louisville, Auburn, Washington State," Philippe said. "These are all schools that talk to me constantly, that are like actively trying to recruit me to get me to go their school. Showing that interest that some other schools don't."

FSU's coaching staff has been building a relationship with Philippe since then. He's been communicating with offensive line coach/offensive coordinator, Alex Atkins and Director of Player Personnel, Chuck Cantor.

"It's been growing well. I actually just got off the phone with Chuck Cantor. We're in contact all the time," Philippe said. "Coach Atkins is shooting me a call here and there, seeing how I'm doing. Trying to line up the visit, they've been really active about it."

During his talks with Atkins, Philippe resonated what most recruits have to say about the young coach. His genuiness was one of the things that stood out.

"He's [Atkins] really genuine. There's no facade put up, it's just like a one on one conversation. It's me being myself and him being himself, keeping it real with me," Philippe said. "We've talked a few times. He's trying to get me on a visit so we can meet in person and actually get a face to the voice and all that stuff."

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound prospect is planning two visits to Tallahassee prior to putting ink to paper. He'll check out Florida State for the first time on an unofficial trip for the Seminoles' regular-season finale against Florida. Philippe is also working on finalizing an official visit date.

"We originally planned our official for the weekend of the 16th [of December]," Philippe said. "But I'm not sure if I'd be able to do that because I think have graduation so I have to double check with all of that stuff. That was when my official was planned, we may have to reschedule it."

Outside of Florida State, Philippe took an official visit to South Carolina over the summer and has one planned to Maryland on December 9-11. He's looking for the program that will fit him best as an athlete, student, and person.

"Most would probably say looking at facilities and all that. But to me, it doesn't really matter," Philippe said. "I want to learn about the coaches, I want to learn about who they are, I want to know who I'll be playing for and what kind of team I'll be playing for. How they work over there, what's their motives, and all that. The facilities and all, that's a plus but I want to be in a place that's going to be best for me as an athlete, student and person."



A December graduate, Philippe will enroll at his school of choice in January with three years of eligibility remaining. He's planning to hold off on a commitment until close to the Early Signing Period.

"I wanted to wait until the end of my season to commit so I can properly weigh all of my options," Philippe said. "I'm worrying about the team, that's my main focus right now. And then, make the best decision from there, go there and give it my all."

Philippe has not been ranked in the 2023 class according to 247Sports. Florida State's lone offensive line commitment at this stage is four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons. The Seminoles' class is ranked No. 18 in the country.

