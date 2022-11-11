A HUMBLE HERO: Waverly’s Brent Steere survived a chest wound in Vietnam, reconnected with medic who helped save him, remembers the sacrifices of 34 men from his unit

Brent Steere lives two lives.

One is in the present. The other in the past.

He’s got a lot to show for the present. He talks about it in a soft voice and when he does, his face glows with the happiness of a man who has been a loyal husband for 55 years, a father of four, a grandfather of 15, and a great grandpa of a 6-year old boy.

He’s got a lot to show for the past as well. Two shadow boxes of military medals he earned while serving in Vietnam tell this story. One is for all the honors, including a Bronze Star, and the other, made of purple heart wood, holds his Purple Heart medal.

The box is a gift from a friend, Neal Jarnagin, who wanted Brent to have a special place to display his military awards and decorations.

Three books on the history of the Currahees, the unit where Brent served in Vietnam, put into words what the medals say in metal. They document his bravery in the battlefield, although Brent himself would never use that word.

An oral history of his service in Vietnam is also placed in the Library of Congress, and another one, done through the Grout Museum in Waterloo, is in the National Archives.

"There’s even a 2020 master’s thesis, Vietnam: A Soldier’s Story," about him.

But if you didn’t know any of this, Brent wouldn’t be the one to tell you he served in Vietnam. You have to eke it out of him with great patience and compassion, and even though he obliges with an acknowledgement, he would never mention his medals, let alone say the word hero in the same sentence with his name.

Heroes’ names are etched on the wall of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., he is quick to point out. He’s just a guy who served and survived.

Eventually, with time and trust, the words come with haunting memories he has tried to keep at bay in his civilian life.

Telling this story is always a bargain between the pain of the past and the wisdom of history that is captured through it for his grandkids and generations to come.

A man of duty, Brent accepts it, but the cost of telling it again starts to show when he pulls out a Brave Eagle Coin, a gift for valor given to him by his unit. On the front of it are the words “Brave Eagle 101st Airborne Division,” and on the back, it says “For Valor Screaming Eagles.”

Brent rubs the coin. He keeps it in his pocket for those unexpected moments when the past barges in uninvited, triggered by a sound or a sight.

Feeling the inscription on the coin against his thumb and index finger keeps Brent in the present while his mind flashes back.

A humble hero in the sunset years of his life, he is thinking about his youth and everyone he lost. It’s a hard story to tell, let alone live it.

Jan. 20, 1970, Vietnam Over 8,300 miles from home, Sergeant Brent Steere, a Waverly native, barley 21 years old was moving slowly toward Hill 474, located in the Binh Dinh Province, in South Vietnam in a 123 degree heat. It was just after daylight.

The day before had been a bloody one, with the North Vietnamese advancing into the territory held by the American platoon. One of the men, Private First Class Robert G. Mitcheltree Jr., 23, of Harrison County, Texas, had been killed, and Brent and his fellow soldiers volunteered to recover the body.

It was the rule that they never left anyone behind so of the 33-men platoon Brent commanded, six volunteered to help with the retrieval. the storied Currahees, a standalone unit of the 101st Airborne. Named after the Native American phrase meaning “Stands Alone,” the unit was 2,000-member strong at its peak, but on the day the soldiers tried to return to the Hill to retrieve the body, the battalion numbered half that.

Brent says that as he and his men got closer to the body, they were ambushed by small arms enemy fire.

“We returned fire and actually drove off the insurgents and then after getting real close to the body, they hit us again, with heavier fire,” he recalled.

In the thick of it, Brent felt a “hot poker stick in his ribs,” and knew he was wounded. So were three other of his men, and they retreated back to the unit.

Once they got back, the medic, who was with the team on the retrieval mission, but had miraculously escaped injury, told Brent he had suffered a “sucking chest wound.”

The medic put a big bandage over the hole, took Brent’s poncho and wrapped it around him and then used his boot laces to tighten it up, so Brent could breathe.

“That kept my right lung from collapsing,” he said.

He left the battlefield in a medivac, hanging onto a device called jungle penetrator, which is attached to a cable from the chopper.

As he was being airlifted, and the men in the chopper pulled him up to safety, he could feel his body crashing up through the trees as the chopper flew away.

“I got wounded at 3:55 p.m. on Jan 20,” he said.

A Seiko watch he was wearing on his left wrist has stopped at the exact time and date at the point of impact. It now sits in Brent’s dresser as a time capsule of the events from that day.

Brent’s condition was dire and there was little the medics on board could do for him but stop from hospital to hospital so they could replenish the blood supply they were giving him.

“I was basically bleeding out, but they were resupplying my blood,” he said. ”There was nothing they could do for me till I got to that Air Force hospital clear down in the middle of Vietnam on the coast.”

It took until 1 a.m. the next morning to reach that destination, Brent recalled.

Mitcheltree’s body was eventually retrieved two days later, but Brent learned about it only 10 years ago after reading about it in a book.

All these years, believing he had left a fellow soldier behind Brent, carried the guilt.

“I felt bad because I failed in my mission and when I read in the book that they had retrieved the body, I felt relief, really, I worried about it all these years we lost a lot of men, but we always got the bodies,” he said.

Recovery from the wounds

Brent underwent two surgeries in the military hospital in Vietnam.

“I probably should never have made it but I did,” he said. “They had never done that surgery in that hospital, they filmed it, and sent it to Walter Reed for training.”

The doctor had told him he would probably survive the surgery, which Brent describes as “being cut in half,” but likely die from the infection.

It took eight months to get rid of the infection.

From Vietnam, Brent was flown to Japan hanging on a stretcher in a C-150, a military plane.

There was one issue Brent had to attend to in the hospital. For his heroism on Jan. 20, he received a Bronze Star with a V device, the fourth highest military decoration for valor, and a Purple Heart as well as a letter signed by President Nixon.

But he wanted to keep his medals in the hospital with him.

“I didn’t want them to ship them to my wife before I had talked with her, they had done this – sent the medals home and nobody knew what happened to the poor guy,” he said.

It was time for him to talk to Jerelyn and tell her himself what had happened. He asked a nurse to wheel him down to the radio room so he could do just that.

Seven months pregnant with the couple’s first child, Jerelyn had been living with her parents, Erwald and Ruth Fink of Tripoli after her husband was drafted.

Brent and Jerelyn had written letters to stay in touch–Brent had to burn hers as he feared they may end up in enemy hands if he were captured, thus endangering his family. His letters to her, however, were saved and are now a family heirloom neither of them wants to revisit.

After he went to Vietnam, Brent would get care packages from home, and for his 21st birthday, he received an angel food cake which had traveled so long that it looked like a “green basketball” from the mold it had developed.

“It took so long for it to get to me,” he said. “I got a small piece from the center and threw the rest away.”

Other than that, communication was limited. So when Brent called his wife, it was the first time she had heardhis voice since he had left.

“I didn’t think I would ever get a hold of her until I got back to the world,” he said.

As fate would have it, Jerelyn happened to be home when the phone rang that day. She had no idea of the ordeal Brent had been going through, so when, with the help from a ham radio operator in Texas, who patched him through, Brent finally got through to her, she asked:

“What are you doing calling me from Japan?”

“I got banged up a little bit,” Brent recalls saying, trying to soften the harshness of the news.

“That’s how I told her,” he said. “We didn’t have cell phones at the time.”

It was a difficult conversation even if it had happened in private, but the distance and the presence of the radio operator on the line made it even harder.

“He had to hear everything we said, and we had to say, ‘over,’ and then the other person would talk,” he said. “ It’s like we were talking on the radio instead of the phone.”

Brent assured his wife he would be back home as soon as possible.

Back Home

In mid February, after stays at military hospitals in Illinois and Kansas, Brent returned home.

The Brent who landed at the Waterloo Airport was not the same guy who landed in Vietnam on July 3, 1969.

He had dropped 60 pounds, down to 120 from 180, and was a changed man. He had lost 34 men who had served in his battalion.

Daily, he mourned them. He had come from a military family- his father, Dale, had been drafted in World War II, and his father-in-law Erwald had volunteered to serve in it, so Brent understood the meaning of service and sacrifice.

But as he flew back to Chicago on his first convalescent leave, where he had an hour and a half layover, he noticed that other passengers were keeping their distance from him.

He recalled his doctor had told him not to wear his uniform as at the time, there were protests against the Vietnam War at home, but Brent had been unaware of that.

“We didn’t get any of that news in Vietnam,” he said.

He didn’t have civilian clothes, so he traveled in his army uniform.

At the Waterloo Airport, where his family awaited him, it was a different story - a warm welcome awaited him. Brent had told his wife he didn’t want anyone touching him, not just because he was in bad shape from the wounding.

“It was hard to come back and face people,” he said.

But one big reason that kept him motivated to return home even in the harshest of times was the expected birth of his first son, Chad. It happened on March 20, 1970, at the Waverly Hospital and he was there to see it.

“I didn’t know if I would survive the war so my wife and I, we talked it over, and we wanted to have a child,” he said.

Bad circumstances allowed him to return home, but it was good family news on the home front.

“The day before he was born, I was supposed to go back to the hospital, but my dad and my dadin-law got me an extension through the Red Cross, 10 days, so I could be here when my son was born,” he said.

Civilian life

Brent and Jerelyn have four children, 15 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

On Oct. 8, 2022, they celebrated 55 years of marriage, that journey that they started at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli in 1967. They had been high school sweethearts and had married at the age of 19.

“She was a beautiful person, inside and out,” Brent said of his bride. “That’s why we have been married for 55 years.”

Adjusting to civilian life took on a life of its own for Brent. While convalescing in the military hospital, he had taken vocational classes in civil service, which, upon his return to Waverly, landed him a job at the post office.

The first 15 years of his career there, he had the walking route of southwest Waverly delivering mail and the last 20 years he was the superintendent of the postal operations.

He retired Jan. 2, 2004.

Serving on the Veterans AffairsCommission

In retirement he continued to serve on the Bremer County Veterans Affairs Commission, a position he took over in 1982, until June of 2022.

In that capacity, he helped a lot of veterans. The late Ralph Juhl, a WorldWar II veteran, had extended an invitation to him and Brent embraced it full heartedly, stepping into the vacancy left by the passing of John Roach of Plainfield.

He couldn’t turn it down.

It was with a great sense of duty that Brent took the job as he knew how important it was for Vietnam veterans like himself to know that they are represented on the commission.

He enjoyed working with Neal Jarnagin, the now former executive director. He had also worked for the five previous directors.

“In 40 years, that’s really a lot of directors,” Brent said.

Reconnecting with the medic who saved his life.

Brent left Vietnam in 1970, but Vietnam never left him.

He thinks about it every day.

He suffers from the fallout of Agent Orange impact, thinks about friends he had lost, and stays in touch with the medic who saved his life, Jimmy Dixon, who lives in Wharton, Texas.

For the longest time, neither man knew what had happened to the other.

About 10 years ago, Jimmy found Brent through the through the Grout Museum project, which is kept at the National Archives.

“He couldn’t even talk when I answered the phone,” Brent recalled. “He said, ‘You are my hero.’ Nobody’s a hero.”

Every few months the two men talk to each other, reminiscing about their time in Vietnam.

“He walked behind me, he told me, ‘I will never forget your wife’s name,’ because on the back of my helmet, I had Jer written in ink pen.”

On that day Jan. 20, 1970:

Brent’s memories of Jan. 20, 1970, have never faded. Perhaps they have become easier to put into words, but not to think about as those who have not known war cannot truly understand its true horror and cost.

That’s when invariably, the past and the present become one for Brent.

“I think about it every year, it’s kind of a solemn day for me,” Brent said. “You feel guilty that you lived and so many died. It takes a long time to get over that feeling.”