Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
40-Year-Old Sizzler Location Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergSparks, NV
Glenbrook Girls Win Region 1 Division V Cross Country Title and Other Region 1 Division V resultsUnder The Radar NWLARuston, LA
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Related
Nevada Appeal
Carson City clerk candidates separated by 188 votes
The Carson City Clerk-Recorder updated local election results Monday and expects a couple hundred more ballots to be counted Tuesday. For the latest update, go to https://www.carson.org/home/showpublisheddocument/82675. “The state won’t pick it up on their site, though, until later this evening,” said Clerk-Recorder Aubrey Rowlatt. “We will only be posting...
fernleyreporter.com
Public comment period open for Nevada Cement Company air permit
The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection – Bureau of Air Pollution Control (BAPC) has entered the public notice period for the three renewals, four minor revisions, and an operating permit to construct (OPTC) rollover to Class I Air Quality Operating Permit for Nevada Cement Company. The public comment period...
Record-Courier
Lake Tahoe residents protest Highway 50 corridor plan
Update: The meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors has been moved to 9:30 a.m. Friday. Update: Today's meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors was canceled this morning, according to their Twitter feed. Lake Tahoe residents are being urged to provide public comment...
Nevada Appeal
Shelly Aldean: Carson’s ‘slippery slope’ on pot
Tuesday, the members of the Carson City Planning Commission will be considering a request by Green Thumb Industries to expand the zones within the city in which they, or any other pot dispensary, can operate. The imposing of restrictions on the industry by ordinance was done with the intent of...
2news.com
Hiking up C-Hill in Carson City
Here's a good hike and adventure you can do right here in Carson City. Take a hike up C-Hill to see the flag there and amazing views seen here. Check out: https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/c-hill-trail.
Nevada Appeal
Friday update: Latest 2022 General Election update from Carson City
Https://www.nevadaappeal.com/news/2022/nov/11/friday-updates-2022-statewide-preliminary-general-election-results/. On Friday, Carson City Clerk Recorder Aubrey Rowlatt released a document showing that more than 130 people in Carson City needed to cure their signatures by Monday’s deadline. That list is available at https://www.carson.org/government/departments-a-f/clerk-recorder/elections-department. Carson City results. CARSON CITY RESULTS THROUGH 5 P.M. FRIDAY ARE BELOW. The current...
KOLO TV Reno
Chemigram Landscapes Exhibit at Stremmel Gallery
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Stremmel Gallery is showcasing the work of local artist Nolan Preece who invented the chemigram. It runs through December 23, 2022. Parker Stremmel visited KOLO 8 to talk about this unique art and why it’s not what it appears to be.
Nevada Appeal
Clerk expects election update Thursday night
Carson City Clerk-Recorder Aubrey Rowlatt is expecting to have election result updates Thursday night but couldn’t give an exact time. Rowlatt told the Appeal around noon on Thursday her office is working through a minimum of 2,000 mail-in ballots that were postmarked up to or on Election Day. Rowlatt said her office has until Saturday to accept mail-in ballots that adhere to state guidelines.
KOLO TV Reno
PCSO warns of vehicle burglaries in the Tahoe area
TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a string of vehicle burglaries that took place in the area over the weekend. They say as of Tuesday morning, eight people have had their cars burglarized after parking at various trailheads and businesses in the Tahoe /Truckee area.
KOLO TV Reno
Monetary donations being collected for the Reno Rodeo Foundation’s 17th annual Denim Drive
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When children are removed from their homes, they often lack basic essentials. The Reno Rodeo Foundation responded to this need with the first ever Denim Drive 17 years ago. From Monday, Nov. 14 through Saturday, Dec. 31, toys, clothes, shoes and hygiene products can be donated at over 100 drop-off locations. All clothing items collected in a particular county stay in that county.
thenevadaindependent.com
As Nevada election officials protect the vote, charlatan Trump can’t help himself
RENO – The last light of a snowy Election Day was fading, the slush turning to ice on the sidewalk outside the Downtown Library. A line of voters waited to cast their ballots and more trudged up Center Street against the biting chill. A blend of ages and ethnicities...
KOLO TV Reno
“Bowl for the Gold” and support the Special Olympic athletes in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited to the Grand Sierra Resort Bowling Alley for the 2022 Bowl for the Gold event. Brianne McGowan-Durfee, Northern Nevada development director for Special Olympics Nevada, stopped by Morning Break to share how this annual event supports local athletes. The event is Thursday,...
KOLO TV Reno
Shelter in place order lifted in Carson City
CARSON CITY Nev. (KOLO) - A shelter in-place order has been lifted for a neighborhood in Carson City after the SWAT team was called out Thursday night to serve a search warrant. It happened in the area of Harvard Drive and Yale Drive on the north end of town on...
KOLO TV Reno
Local woman rides bike 3,300 miles, sets Guinness record
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On July 8th, Cindy Norris left northern Washington on her bike. On that day she knew she had more than 3,300 miles ahead of her, but didn’t really know what to expect. “The bliss of being a novice and not knowing what lies ahead helped...
mynews4.com
Shelter in place lifted, one arrested after search warrant in Carson City Thursday night
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — One person is in custody after a search warrant in Carson City on Thursday night. According to CCSO Sheriff Ken Furlong, crews are remaining on scene to continue to search the property but there no threat to the neighborhood. Original story:. The Carson City...
Nevada Appeal
Sheriff: 3 arrested on drug, firearm charges
A man wanted for more than three years is being held in Carson City on numerous drug and firearms charges after being arrested last week with two others, according to a Carson City Sheriff’s Office news release. Kenneth Anderson, Joseph Desjardins, and Jess Fields were booked into the Carson...
KOLO TV Reno
Hot tubs destroyed in fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed several hot tubs being stored behind a south Reno business. The fire was reported on Smithridge Drive around 7:30 Friday night. Crews were able to put out the fire before it could spread to any buildings.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD gets $3.7 grant for Native American students
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District received a grant for $3.7 million for Native American students to help them prepare for college and their careers. The funding will go towards providing mentoring, programs, and college tours for Native American students in grades 6 through 12. The funding will be spread out over five years.
KOLO TV Reno
Late rally pushes Pacific past Nevada 76-71
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada women’s basketball was defeated by Pacific 76-71 in its home opener on Sunday afternoon at the Lawlor Events Center. Graduate student Megan Ormiston led Nevada with a season-high 12 points while junior guard Victoria Davis came up with 11 points and a career-high six steals.
2news.com
Inside Slider To Bring More Snow This Weekend
Location and the track of the low can make a huge difference on how much snow falls in the Truckee Meadows versus the mountains. When the low comes from the north and slides into Nevada, it gives the Reno area a better chance at snow opposed to when the low comes from the west.
Comments / 0