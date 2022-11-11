Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
EU targets Iran's Revolutionary Guard over Russia war drones
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on the chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the corp’s Aerospace Force and a company making drones that the bloc says have been used by Russia in its war against Ukraine. Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are making it...
SFGate
CIA director warns Russian spy chief against deploying nukes
WASHINGTON (AP) — CIA Director Bill Burns met on Monday with his Russian intelligence counterpart to warn of consequences if Russia were to deploy a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, according to a White House National Security Council official. The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke...
SFGate
Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G-20 summit in Bali
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Discord over Russia’s war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are proving to be ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia’s tropical Bali island for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies starting Tuesday. With...
Trump announces 2024 run nearly two years after inspiring deadly Capitol riot
Twice-impeached ex-president makes expected announcement despite shaky midterms and surge from rival Ron DeSantis
AOC, other Democrats ask Biden to pardon marijuana offenses for illegal immigrants, reopen deportation cases
Several progressives are asking President Biden to pardon all federal simple marijuana possession offenses, including illegal immigrants who were convicted.
Mexico's anti-drug ad featuring Philly addicts shows US is the new 'cautionary tale,' critics say
The Mexican government under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador released an ad showcasing Philadelphia drug abuse as a warning to Mexicans.
Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched his third campaign for the White House just one week after a disappointing midterm showing for Republicans, forcing the party to again decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 sparked an insurrection and pushed American democracy to the brink.
Comments / 0