Restored citizen: the realities of life for the formerly incarcerated
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC6 is On Your Side is showing the realities of life for the formerly incarcerated. Our team followed a woman released from prison, to show what it looks like when starting life over and experiencing freedom for the first time in years. In two parts,...
Columbus police giving away Thanksgiving turkeys at 6 locations on Nov. 21
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division will be giving out free turkeys to families this Thanksgiving. Turkeys will be available beginning at noon on Monday, Nov. 21 at six locations throughout the city:. Headquarters – 120 Marconi Boulevard. Substation 5 – 1371 Cleveland Avenue. Substation 11...
Blasting in Grove City quarries has home owners pushing for answers
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — Some homeowners in Grove City are having a blast in their neighborhood. Quite a few, in fact, but that is not a good thing. There are concerns about explosions in nearby quarries impacting their nerves and their property. Home owner John Starr said, “it‘s...
Columbus program finds help for callers who need more than than EMTs can provide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “911 was designed for housefires and heart attacks.” But what happens when a 911 caller needs something that paramedics and EMTs can’t provide?. A City of Columbus program can connect those neighbors with the services they need after the paramedics leave. It’s...
'We still have this shared sky together,' cadet remembers Hilliard man killed in air show
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — As the National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the Dallas air show aircraft crash that killed six people, family and friends are remembering a Hilliard pilot who died in the collision. Major Curtis Rowe, who lived in Hilliard, was flying in the B-17 Flying...
How to make homemade guacamole with Yabo's Tacos
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — November 14 is National Spicy Guacamole Day and to celebrate, Yabo's Tacos shows Good Day Columbus how to make the dip from scratch. Yabo's Tacos has locations in Hilliard, Westerville and Powell. To learn more about the restaurant click here.
Columbus flight instructor reacts to Texas air show crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the National Transportation Safety Board investigates a deadly aircraft crash at a Texas air show, a Columbus-based flight instructor said it's tragic to hear about the loss of the pilots. CoreyLee Hassell, who owns Corey's Flying Service, said he doesn't want to speculate what...
Pet friendly plans for families hosting over the holidays
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Pets can ruin a holiday, if you’re not prepared. Decrease your seasonal stress by pet prepping your dog, cat guests and home for the upcoming holidays. Petrendologist and host of The Pet Buzz radio, Charlotte Reed joins Good Day Columbus with her top tips for creating pet-friendly holidays from preventing allergy attacks to making sure there's no accidental spills during the event.
Hilliard man killed in Dallas air show crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A member of the Ohio Wing of the Civil Air Patrol from Hilliard was among six who died when two historic planes collided at an air show in Dallas, Texas, the auxiliary force said. Col. Pete Bowden, commander of the Ohio Wing, said in a...
Michigan leads Ohio State in Blood Battle, Buckeyes hosting biggest drive on Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Blood Battle between Ohio State and "That Team Up North" is still going on, with 16 drives left. Buckeye Nation needs help! The latest update on the Blood Battle between the two schools showed Michigan in the lead with 1,010 donations and Ohio State with 905.
USPS launches Operation Santa, seeking volunteers to adopt letters
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The United States Postal Service is recruiting some helpers for Santa Claus this season!. USPS Operation Santa is looking for volunteers to answer letters for the big man in red. If you're interested in helping, you'll be able to look through letters children have written....
Celebrate the holidays at Easton's Grand Illumination
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the year to celebrate the holidays!. Easton's Grand Illumination kicks off the season on Friday, Nov. 18, as over 2,000,000 lights simultaneously illuminate Easton Town Center. ABC 6 Anchor Stacia Naquin and Meteorologist Marshall McPeek check out the festivities, which are set to begin at 6:00 p.m.
Blue Jackets 'Hockey Fights Cancer' awareness night takes place Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets will host its Hockey Fights Cancer awareness night on Tuesday when the team hosts the Philadelphia Flyers. Fans in attendance will receive a Hockey Fights Cancer rally towel and are encouraged to wear lavender, the official color of Hockey Fights Cancer.
'I Got You Covered' event provides grief awareness for families facing child loss
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Grief is one of the most difficult journeys you can go through in life and while coping may be hard, a Columbus mom wants you to know she's got you covered. Life coach J. Lynette David and author Christina Dunlap join Good Day Columbus to...
'I saw blood, realized I had been shot,' Victim of gun violence calls for change
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With a goal of saving lives, people across Franklin County met Tuesday to join forces and call for an end to gun violence. The B.R.E.A.D organization brought together church congregations from across the community to listen to victims' testimonies and hear about the work the organization is doing.
George Strait to headline Buckeye Country Superfest 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials at Buckeye Country Superfest have announced the lineup for the annual event at Ohio Stadium next year!. George Strait will be heading the music festival on May 27, joined by Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town and Warren Zeiders. This will be the sixth year...
New airline coming to Columbus next year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new airline is coming to John Glenn Columbus International Airport next year. Sun Country Airlines announced its service will operate twice weekly seasonal flights from John Glenn to Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport. The services will run from May 4, 2023, until Labor Day.
The Salvation Army in critical need of bell ringers ahead of holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Salvation Army is in critical need of volunteer bell ringers across Central Ohio. "We are really in urgent need of bell ringers, this Christmas season coming up," Major Tricia Brennan, area coordinator for the Salvation Army in Central Ohio, said. Bell ringers, volunteers that...
15 measles cases reported at 5 Columbus-area daycares
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health said a measles outbreak at area daycares has climbed to 15. Last week, Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health reported four cases among unvaccinated children. On Tuesday, CPH reported 15 cases at five area daycares. CPH said all of the...
Suspect caught on camera smashing door of Columbus store, stealing cash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are working to identify a suspect who was captured on surveillance video smashing through the front door of a Linden business and stealing cash. Police said just before 5 a.m. on Nov. 7, the suspect through a rock through the front door of...
