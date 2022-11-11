ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

INCARNATE WORD 84, TEXAS LUTHERAN 47

Percentages: FG .308, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Dunn 2-3, Fornerette 2-3, Francis 1-2, Autry 0-1, Capers 0-1, Green 0-1, Reyes 0-1, Wallace 0-1, Watson 0-1, Allen 0-2, Orozco 0-2, Phillips 0-2, Ardoin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (Dunn 3, Horton 3,...
TEXAS STATE
THE CITADEL 109, MORRIS COLLEGE 66

Percentages: FG .280, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Ramey 5-10, Vaught 2-14, Cuffie 1-1, Terry 1-6, Kieta 0-1, Adams 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (D.Johnson, Robinson). Turnovers: 6 (Vaught 3, Kieta, Ramey, Terry). Steals: 9 (Adams 3, Vaught 3, Ramey 2, Robinson). Technical Fouls:...
PENN 64, DREXEL 59

Percentages: FG .418, FT .929. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Slajchert 3-4, Smith 1-1, Dingle 1-5, McMullen 0-1, Moshkovitz 0-1, Spinoso 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Moshkovitz 2, Lorca-Lloyd, Monroe, Spinoso). Turnovers: 11 (Dingle 3, Moshkovitz 2, Spinoso 2, Lorca-Lloyd, Martz, Monroe, Slajchert). Steals: 5 (Dingle,...
PENN, PA
TENNESSEE-MARTIN 96, HARRIS-STOWE STATE 53

Percentages: FG .333, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Martin 3-5, Lightfoot 2-3, Rufus 1-1, Evans 1-2, Zephir 0-1, Hammond 0-3, Nunnally 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Evans, Nunnally, Zephir). Turnovers: 18 (Hammond 5, Nunnally 5, Campbell 3, Evans 2, Edwards, Martin, Toney). Steals:...
TENNESSEE STATE
BRADLEY 89, EASTERN MICHIGAN 61

Percentages: FG .431, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Bates 3-7, Acuff 1-5, Farrakhan 0-1, Golson 0-1, Lovejoy 0-1, Savicevic 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 16 (Acuff 5, Farrakhan 3, Geeter 3, Bates, Billingsley, Golson, Jihad, Randle). Steals: 5 (Billingsley, Farrakhan, Geeter, Golson, Lovejoy). Technical Fouls: coach...
SAINT LOUIS 90, MEMPHIS 84

Percentages: FG .400, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (J.Lawson 2-3, Hardaway 2-6, Davis 2-7, Kennedy 2-7, McCadden 1-3, Williams 0-1, Lomax 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Williams 2, Akobundu-Ehiogu, Davis, J.Lawson, McCadden). Turnovers: 10 (Dandridge 3, J.Lawson 2, Williams 2, C.Lawson, Davis, Lomax). Steals:...
MEMPHIS, TN
MICHIGAN STATE 86, NO. 4 KENTUCKY 77, 2OT

Percentages: FG .386, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Wallace 2-5, Wheeler 2-6, Reeves 1-3, Toppin 1-3, Fredrick 1-6, Livingston 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Tshiebwe 4, Toppin, Wallace, Ware, Wheeler). Turnovers: 15 (Tshiebwe 5, Wallace 3, Wheeler 3, Collins, Livingston, Reeves, Toppin). Steals: 12...
EAST LANSING, MI
NO. 18 ALABAMA 65, SOUTH ALABAMA 55

Percentages: FG .324, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Miller 4-9, Sears 2-4, Gurley 2-8, Bradley 1-2, Burnett 1-4, Bediako 0-1, Clowney 0-3, Griffen 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Clowney 3, Bediako 2, Griffen, Gurley, Miller, Pringle). Turnovers: 20 (Burnett 4, Miller 4, Bradley 2,...
MOBILE, AL
Dallas 103, L.A. Clippers 101

Percentages: FG .531, FT .808. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Batum 7-7, Covington 1-2, George 1-3, Wall 1-3, Morris Sr. 1-5, N.Powell 1-5, Jackson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Zubac 2). Turnovers: 21 (George 10, Wall 3, Batum 2, Covington 2, Jackson 2, Coffey, Zubac). Steals:...
WAKE FOREST 68, UTAH VALLEY 65, OT

Percentages: FG .333, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 4-31, .129 (Darthard 3-7, McClanahan 1-1, Alford 0-2, Nield 0-2, Ceaser 0-3, Harmon 0-3, Small 0-4, Woodbury 0-9). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Bandaogo 3, Ceaser 2, Woodbury). Turnovers: 10 (Harmon 3, Woodbury 3, Bandaogo 2, Darthard, Nield). Steals:...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
TEXAS-ARLINGTON 100, HARDIN-SIMMONS 59

Percentages: FG .369, FT .286. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Dykes 2-2, Bartoszek 2-4, Brewer 1-2, Quinn 1-2, Vicente 1-3, Arnold 1-4, Bomer 1-4, Howell 0-1, Hussey 0-1, Bosch 0-2, Truby 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bomer 3, Hussey). Turnovers: 17 (Bartoszek 4, Hussey 3, Arnold...
Portland 117, San Antonio 110

Percentages: FG .518, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Vassell 4-8, Kel.Johnson 4-9, McDermott 1-5, Bates-Diop 0-1, Jones 0-1, Roby 0-1, Richardson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Sochan 2, Bassey, Poeltl, Vassell). Turnovers: 19 (Kel.Johnson 4, Poeltl 4, Vassell 4, Bassey 3, McDermott 2, Roby,...
PORTLAND, OR
NO. 6 KANSAS 69, NO. 7 DUKE 64

Percentages: FG .358, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Proctor 1-5, Roach 1-5, Filipowski 1-6, Blakes 0-2, Grandison 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Filipowski, Lively). Turnovers: 18 (Young 4, Filipowski 3, Mitchell 3, Proctor 3, Roach 3, Blakes, Grandison). Steals: 3 (Filipowski, Roach, Young). Technical...
LAWRENCE, KS
NO. 1 NORTH CAROLINA 72, GARDNER-WEBB 66

Percentages: FG .413, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Soumaoro 3-6, Selden 2-3, Nicholas 1-2, Aldridge 1-3, Williams 0-1, Stieber 0-2, Dufeal 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Dufeal, Reid, Selden, Stieber). Turnovers: 11 (Aldridge 4, Soumaoro 3, Nicholas 2, Robinson, Selden). Steals: 7 (Selden 2,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 74, STANFORD 62

Percentages: FG .510, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Butler 2-3, Seiko 2-3, Parrish 2-5, K.Johnson 1-3, Bradley 1-5, Trammell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bradley, Butler). Turnovers: 10 (Mensah 3, Bradley 2, Arop, K.Johnson, LeDee, Seiko, Trammell). Steals: 9 (Trammell 4, Arop 3, Butler,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 66, ST. BONAVENTURE 62

Percentages: FG .381, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Farell 4-8, Banks 3-9, Evans 1-2, Hill 0-1, Luc 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Farell, Luc). Turnovers: 16 (Luc 6, Banks 3, Mellouk 2, Amadasun, Evans, Farell, Flowers, Hill). Steals: 11 (Luc 6, Banks 2, Evans,...
BROOKINGS, SD
Pepperdine 94, Vanguard 80

VANGUARD (0-1) Larsen 3-4 1-1 7, White 8-23 3-4 22, I.Davis 3-12 1-2 7, Sims 4-7 0-0 9, Willis 2-7 5-6 10, Metz 3-7 0-0 7, Knox 2-6 2-2 6, Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Prevost 1-2 0-0 2, Dzesi 0-1 0-0 0, Swartz 2-2 0-1 4, Bahadoor 1-1 0-0 3, Padilla 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-74 13-18 80.
MALIBU, CA
WISCONSIN 56, GREEN BAY 45

Percentages: FG .341, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Blake 2-2, Jenkins 0-1, Meyer 0-1, Zeigler 0-1, G.Davis 0-2, Heffner 0-2, Tucker 0-2, Cummings 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cummings, Jenkins). Turnovers: 10 (Meyer 3, Cummings 2, D.Short 2, Blake, G.Davis, Jenkins). Steals: 8 (Blake...
GREEN BAY, WI
PACIFIC 93, NORTH DAKOTA 63

Percentages: FG .623, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Avdalovic 5-5, Denson 3-3, Blake 1-1, Edwards 1-1, Ivy-Curry 1-4, Beard 0-1, Brown 0-1, Williams 0-1, Odum 0-2, Outlaw 0-2, Martindale 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Denson, Freeman, Richards, Williams). Turnovers: 7 (Martindale 3, Blake, Brown,...
STOCKTON, CA
N.Y. Knicks 118, Utah 111

Percentages: FG .473, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Toppin 3-4, Quickley 3-6, Reddish 2-5, Randle 2-6, Brunson 1-4, Hartenstein 0-1, Rose 0-1, Barrett 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Hartenstein, Randle, Reddish). Turnovers: 12 (Brunson 4, Randle 4, Reddish 2, Barrett, Rose). Steals: 10 (Quickley...
UTAH STATE

