Colorado Springs, CO

Top five local veteran-owned businesses: FOX21’s Top 5

By Rebecca VanGorder
KXRM
 4 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Veterans Day, many businesses show their thanks by offering deals, but another way to thank a veteran could be to support some veteran-owned businesses.

FOX21 News chose these five veteran-owned businesses to highlight in Colorado Springs and Fountain this Veterans Day, Nov. 11, and year-round:

Dart Wars

  • Website: Dart Wars , @thedartwars
  • Story: Dylan Newman is a veteran with over 20 years of service in Special Operations, Portfolio Program Management, and a Special Agent in the U.S. Air Force. He founded and owns Dart Wars which has generated over $2 million in revenue since March 2019. In addition to a robust business, Newman also has a special place in his heart for foster children. Once a month, Newman hosts Foster Family Nights and provides free birthday parties to foster children.
  • Location & Hours: 5850 Champion View, Colorado Springs, CO 80922 | Monday – Thursday: Closed, Friday: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19M9YG_0j7iRNEi00
Courtesy: Dart Wars

Ryu Team

  • Website: Ryu Team , @RyuTeamCorp
  • Story: Todd Cronin, the founder of Ryu Team, served in the U.S. Air Force as a Cyber Operations Officer where he developed a desire to know more about how cyber attacks work. From this infatuation, Cronin “combined unique training opportunities with research on my own to learn the same skills we were defending against. Ryu Team was born out of my obsession with cybersecurity and my goal of creating a company that could allow others to do the same as me — to do what they love for a living.”
  • Location & Hours: 415 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 | 24/7
>>Veterans Day: 11 charities to donate to on Nov. 11

Klix Wine & Spirits

  • Contact info: (719)382-7510
  • Story: Brent Baldwin served seven years in the army as a Senior Weapons Specialist with the 10th Special Forces Group where he was also awarded a Silver Star. In 2006 he bought his first liquor store, Veterans Wine & Liquor, and owned and operated it with his wife Merrisue. Justin Roach is the managing member of Klix Wine & Spirits, the newest of Baldwin’s endeavors. Roach’s knowledge of whiskey along with his wife’s knowledge of wine makes them the perfect pair to manage Klix. Baldwin partnered with Derek Cohn to purchase Carson’s Liquor, previously further west of Klix’s current location, and renamed it Klix Wine & Spirits. When they applied for the transfer of liquor license and new tasting license, Baldwin and Cohn learned that Fountain didn’t have an application for the tasting license. Klix Wine & Spirits is 6500 square feet with a walk-in beer cave and temperature-controlled wine room.
  • Location: 6877 Mesa Ridge Parkway, Fountain, CO 80817 | Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
>>Where to find Veterans Day deals in Southern Colorado

Campfire Coffee

  • Website: Campfire coffee , @coloradocampfirecoffee
  • Story: Corey Cantrell served on Fort Carson as an Infantryman in the 4th Infantry Division in the 1st Combat Stryker Brigade. Jacob Cantrell is currently serving in the Airforce. These brothers are the owners and founders of Campfire Coffee, a coffee trailer that serves the Colorado Springs area. The Cantrells and Corey’s wife Anissa wanted something they “could invest our own time, money and energy into that also would also allow us to serve in our community’s in a more personal way.” The business began right when COVID-19 hit. The coffee trailer has served its coffee on Peterson Space Force Base, the Air Force Academy, schools, businesses, and even police stations within the community. Campfire Coffee sources its coffee from Veteran Coffee Roasters.
  • Location & Hours: Check out Campfire Coffee’s Instagram
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qyu1J_0j7iRNEi00
    Courtesy: Campfire Coffee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03BKZo_0j7iRNEi00
    Courtesy: Campfire Coffee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Me7x8_0j7iRNEi00
    Courtesy: Campfire Coffee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HXJZu_0j7iRNEi00
    Courtesy: Campfire Coffee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QORAN_0j7iRNEi00
    Courtesy: Campfire Coffee
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=063IEu_0j7iRNEi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9F36_0j7iRNEi00
    Courtesy: Red Leg Brewing Company
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wi4rQ_0j7iRNEi00
    Courtesy: Red Leg Brewing Company
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w9ixX_0j7iRNEi00
    Courtesy: Red Leg Brewing Company
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IbfBn_0j7iRNEi00
    Courtesy: Red Leg Brewing Company

Red Leg Brewing Company

  • Website: Red Leg Brewing Company , @redlegbrewco
  • Story: Red Leg Brewing Company, named for the cardinal stripe on the pant leg of artillery soldiers in the Civil War, is “where community and culture meet” according to the website. Offering made-in-house craft beers and local guest taps, ciders, kombuchas, and wines.
  • Location & Hours: 2323 Garden of the Gods Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 | Taproom – Monday through Thursday 12 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Liquor Cabinet – Monday through Thursday 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
