ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Celebrating Those Who Chose to Serve at the Veteran’s Day Parade in Albany

By Tamara Starr
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tOgHL_0j7iRJho00

Crowds lined the street this afternoon to honor and celebrate those who answered the call to serve. Joel Strasser, Albany, said he loves attending the Veteran’s Day Parade in Albany.

“I have been coming about every year over here,” he said. “And yeah..the parades here are excellent every time I come here.”

This year’s veteran’s day parade in Albany was filled with music, marches, and families who all wanted to do one thing- to honor our veterans. Aye, Moe and Natasha Siegkani go to Albany High School and are a part of the Junior ROTC. They were both grateful that they had the chance to be a part of it along with others.

“It was an honor for us to march -represent the veterans that fought for us,” Siegkani said.

Joey Troncone is a Christian Boys Academy (CBA) student who was also able to march in the parade. He said that he was excited that he had the chance to walk through the streets of Albany with his classmates.

“It was a really cool experience,” he said.

Alex Stabinski is also a student at CBA and was happy that he was able to represent veterans since he comes from a military family.

“I had people in my family who serve, and it’s just nice to come out here… and you know..support,” he said.

For Julia Cannizzaro, it has been a tradition for her while living in Albany.

“I’ve been a resident of Albany, New York, most of my life. And the Veteran’s Day parade is my favorite parade, and I just love coming out,” Cannizzaro said. “And seeing all of the veterans, the families, the high school, the bands, and everyone celebrating, who should we all be celebrating today.”

The parade also started a new tradition for the next generation. Honesty Tolliver and Evelina Troncone are in elementary school. Evelina Troncone was excited to see her brother walking in the parade.

“I went to a few parades, but this one was really cool,” Troncone said.

Honesty Tolliver was happy to go since her aunt is also in the military.

“I’ve been to this parade a few times since I was two years old,” she said. “Since my Aunt is in the military, I have been going for her.”

Many came prepared for rain, but fortunately for them and those marching …the weather held up so the celebrations could continue for everyone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Albany, NY

Albany, best known as the capital of the State of New York, is also the largest city and county seat of Albany County, situated about 150 miles north of New York City. Albany evolved over the course of the last four centuries from a small Dutch colony into the state’s capital in the center of a booming tech industry.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: The Olde Mercantile

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At The Olde Mercantile in Troy, your holiday-inspired Pinterest boards are coming to life! Previously located in Cohoes, the gift shop is making a name for itself in the Collar City. The gift shop on Pawling Avenue is a destination for country decor and other goods. More than 20 different local […]
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Christkindlmarkt schedule released

Santa Claus is coming back to Glens Falls - German-style. The city's annual Adirondack Christkindlmarkt Christmas festival is returning to City Park and downtown Glen Street once again this year, on the weekend of Friday-Sunday, Dec. 2-4, bringing German-inspired foods and music along with a whole list of other attractions.
GLENS FALLS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Finding Lola: An Albany Great Grandmother Who Passed As White

Her great-grandmother Lola changed her name and race when she moved to Albany from Natchitoches and took the secret with her to the grave. Romero learned more about Lola, her family’s hidden history, and herself, while documenting the journey in a four-part documentary-series “Finding Lola.”. The episodes are...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy