Historic two-story 'McConahay Building' also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films, a commercial film studio, was built in 1922CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Holiday pop-up bars returning to Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic theatre from 1921 wasn't demolished and is now known as B&B Mainstreet KC at the Power & Light DistrictCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic homeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
There's Something Flat About Kansas & KCSheeraz QurbanKansas City, MO
Wichita Eagle
How Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes called his shot twice — and came through right after
NBC cameras followed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he walked to the sideline, with coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy meeting him there. The discussion that ensued in Sunday’s Tennessee game wasn’t about whether the Chiefs would go for it on fourth-and-1 in overtime; they were....
Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the Jaguars
On the second Sunday in November of 2019, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made a quicker-than-anticipated return from a dislocated kneecap, and he promptly threw for 446 yards and three touchdowns. The footnote: Kansas City lost the game. But three years later, he hasn’t lost another one like it. Or another...
‘Are they protecting us?’ Chiefs are ticked about the hit on JuJu, and they should be
The replay must have been shown more than a dozen times here inside Arrowhead Stadium, each of them as uncomfortable to watch as the last. All the while Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster lay helplessly on the ground with several teammates kneeling beside him, including one who would later say he was on the verge of tears.
‘I’m here for a reason’: Why Kadarius Toney’s career reset could be vital for Chiefs
Over the last week, the Chiefs designed a couple play schemes that Patrick Mahomes figured would spring newcomer Kadarius Toney to his first NFL touchdown against Jacksonville on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Nevermind that their first and goal call at the 6-yard-line in the first quarter of a scoreless game...
Snap counts: Chiefs’ playing-time ledger vs. Jaguars showed uptick for Pacheco, Toney
The Chiefs received strong efforts on offense and defense in Sunday’s 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs’ offense recorded 486 total yards in the Week 10 matchup, marking a third straight game with more than 400 net yards for Kansas City. The Chiefs also converted seven of 10 third-down attempts (70%).
Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Trevor Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 10?
Each week throughout the rest of the 2022 season, we will keep a running track on how the Jacksonville Jaguars stack up in some of the most pivotal and stable advanced team metrics, along with how Trevor Lawrence ranks among all qualifying passers. For reference on last week's numbers, here...
Noles in the Pros, Week Ten: Dalvin Cook Scores in the Game of the Year
Week 10 held one of the best games in recent memory between the Vikings and Bills. Dalvin Cook shined as one of the best players on the field. Fellow former FSU running back Cam Akers has returned to play the last two games with the Rams but has seen a significant reduction in touches. Akers might be finding a new home after the season if that keeps up.
Ravens Read to Tackle Familiar Foe in Panthers QB Baker Mayfield
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had memorable performances against Baker Mayfield while he was with the Cleveland Browns for four seasons. Now, Mayfield will make his first start against Baltimore as the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers. The Ravens have a comprehensive scouting report on Mayfield, but...
Panthers Sign Former College Football Star QB to Practice Squad
There's been a lot of movement at the quarterback spot on the depth chart for the Carolina Panthers and that will continue this week when Baker Mayfield is reinserted into the starting lineup against the Baltimore Ravens. P.J. Walker underwent an MRI over the weekend and the results showed that...
Brady Was Asked Whether He Could Be NFL Head Coach Right Now
The NFL world has been buzzing about the surprise hire of Jeff Saturday, who recently became the Colts’ interim head coach and made his debut over the weekend with a 25–20 victory over the Raiders. Although he is a former player, Saturday has faced significant criticism from players,...
Packers Release Former Clemson Receiver
View the original article to see embedded media. The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that they released former Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers prior to Week 11 in the NFL. Rodgers was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Packers but struggled to find his role on the team the last two seasons. He caught just eight passes in 26 games and primarily served on special teams. His only start came in a 2021 playoff game.
Rams Star Cooper Kupp to Have Surgery, Will Go on IR
Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that wide receiver Cooper Kupp needs surgery on his ankle and will be placed on injured reserve. That means Kupp will miss at least four weeks, but the team will assess his return depending on how their season unfolds. Kupp injured his ankle in...
The Importance of the Dolphins Game for Donovan Peoples-Jones
Donovan Peoples-Jones has grown into a reliable receiver for the Cleveland Browns this season, but his performance against the Miami Dolphins begs the question if there's further room for growth. DPJ led the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards, posting a season-high mark for yards with 99, yet had a few plays he'd like back.
Report: Broncos Waive WR Tyrie Cleveland, Promote DL Jonathan Harris
The Denver Broncos thinned its wide receiver corps Tuesday, waiving Tyrie Cleveland from the active roster, 9News' Mike Klis reports. Defensive lineman Jonathan Harris was promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding move, per Klis. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis!...
Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Suffers Severe Shoulder Injury on ‘MNF’
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss “extended time” with a shoulder injury that he suffered on a controversial play during Monday’s loss to the Commanders, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero. The injury is not expected to being season-ending, per Garafolo, but...
Steelers Color Rush Uniforms Are Coming This Weekend
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' color rush uniforms are coming out this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team announced they'll rock their alternatives in Week 11 during their first home AFC North matchup. The Steelers are currently 7-1 when wearing their color rush uniforms with their win last year...
NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 10?
It is every college football player’s dream to make it to the NFL, but only a few get the opportunity. Twenty-three Ole Miss graduates are on NFL rosters this season. Let's take a look at how some of them played this past Sunday. Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram...
How Bears Defense Can Best Complement Justin Fields
It was a sad statement and almost humorous one concerning the state of the Bears defense as constituted when Matt Eberflus was asked if he thought about letting the Detroit Lions score a touchdown at game's end. Hadn't they really let enough teams score over the past three weeks?. Most...
Gabe’s Good: Davis - Controversy Aside - Giving Bills Star Quality at WR
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis played a significant role in what many are calling the ‘Game of the Year’ in the 2022 NFL season. Davis was one of quarterback Josh Allen’s most reliable targets, catching six of nine targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium.
PFF’s Highest-Graded Run Defender in Week 11: Florida’s Desmond Watson
The Piesman Trophy unofficially retired (as in, the award's Twitter account hasn't tweeted since) two seasons ago. If one play existed that could revive one of the nation's most venerable honors, one that salutes "linemen who do decidedly un-linemen things," it would be the forced fumble and rumble by Gators defensive tackle Desmond Watson amid Florida's 38-6 trouncing of South Carolina on Saturday night.
