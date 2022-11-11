ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams injury report: Greg Gaines and Alaric Jackson doubtful vs. Cardinals

By Cameron DaSilva
Injuries are a major point of concern for both the Rams and Cardinals this week. In addition to both Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray being questionable to play on Sunday, each team has its share of other injury worries.

For the Rams, two key starters – Greg Gaines and Alaric Jackson – will be listed as doubtful on the report. They’re unlikely to play against the Cardinals due to elbow and knee injuries, respectively. Ty Nsekhe would replace Jackson at left tackle, while Marquise Copeland will likely play more if Gaines is out.

Malcolm Brown and Travin Howard have both already been ruled out by Sean McVay, as well. Robert Rochell will be questionable to play due to an illness. He’s been out sick all week.

Stafford is obviously the biggest question mark for the Rams. McVay said the Rams may not know until Sunday whether their quarterback will suit up, potentially going all the way up to 90 minutes before kickoff.

For the Cardinals, eight players are questionable, including Murray and Budda Baker. Starting offensive linemen Rodney Hudson and Max Garcia have already been ruled out.

