Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walgreens Under Fire After Alleged "Racist Close" of StoresBryan DijkhuizenBoston, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference held in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Tisch College hosts renowned civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn IfillThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
Related
Molasses Once Flooded the Streets of This New England City
It's always interesting to read more about the history of where we live. Often times, we learn of fascinating stories, people, and events that we had no idea existed. As one of the oldest parts of the country, New England is filled with centuries of history and folklore. But have you heard of the sticky situation that fell on Bostonians when they were faced with the Great Molasses Flood?
One of the Most Historic Homes in the Country is Up for Sale in Boston
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Owning a home that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places would definitely stand out as one of the most unique talking points at a party.
hot969boston.com
Boston is the SECOND Best Sports City in America, NO WAY This City is #1
When you think of sports cities, Boston is definitely on the list. Other cities you may think of are Pittsburgh and of course New York City. Now, the #1 city on the list may surprise you. Wallet Hub has released its list of the best sports cities in America. Let’s take a look at how this list was determined. According to Wallet Hub (you can find the entire list on their website HERE) “In search of the best sports cities from the fan’s perspective, WalletHub compared 392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.”
Say it ain’t snow! First flakes of the season on the way for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — Some parts of Massachusetts will see snow this week when a storm packing heavy precipitation moves in. “Another storm is on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will be warm enough for most of our area to support rain. The higher elevations and interior spots will see the first snowflakes of the season,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.
Breeze Airways adds 2 new routes from TF Green
Nonstop flights to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and one-stop service to New Orleans, Louisiana, both begin in February.
NECN
These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US
Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
New Hampshire and Massachusetts Share Love for This Curse Word
It's not news that people curse. Curse words have become normal vocabulary that can be used in good, bad, or neutral situations. Heck, we can even be talking to ourselves and curse during that conversation. Yes, at a young age we learned swearing "is bad," but, it is really bad?
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts ranked one of the safest states in the country; northeast has 6 of top 10
BOSTON – With every new headline about a mass shooting, terrorist attack, hate crime or natural disaster, many of us fear for our safety and that of our loved ones. 15,200 have died from gun violence this year. In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic has also become one of Americans’ biggest safety concerns with 204,000 Americans having died from COVID-19.
You Could Be the Proud Owner of the Only Friendly’s in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maine only has one Friendly's restaurant in the state, and there could be some changes coming soon to the South Portland location. I remember the days...
Study Says You Have Almost No Chance to Become A Millionaire Living in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Fresh off Powerball fever for everyone across the country and the state of Maine comes details of a study that suggests that the lottery may actually be one of the few ways you can become a millionaire by living and working in the state of Maine. Because if you're earning just a median income, there's almost zero chance you'll ever get there.
A Small Maine Island Restaurant Was the Inspiration for the Krusty Krab in ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There's a very good chance you've seen an episode or two of the incredibly popular cartoon SpongeBob Squarepants. Even if you haven't, you know what the character looks like, and may even know that SpongeBob works in a restaurant called the Krusty Krab.
Here’s what Boston meteorologists are saying about this week’s winter weather in parts of Mass.
"From mid 70s this past Saturday to the first snow map of the season." National Weather Service: ‘It’s expected the coastal plain will remain as rain, while the interior starts as snow before changing to rain.’. Eric Fisher, WBZ-TV: ‘Best shot at some slushy accumulation + some icing...
McKee taking time off through Thanksgiving
Gov. Dan McKee is taking some time off following the election last week.
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Looming 2,000 Mile Long Storm Track Will Bring Snow To Maine
About a week ago, we told you that Maine could see its first real snowfall of the 2022 / 2023 winter season toward the end of this coming week. Now, it looks like that first snow will begin falling even earlier than we thought. According to AccuWeather, a massive storm...
NECN
Northern New England Could See Up to a Foot of Snow Wednesday
Without question, New England has turned the corner to quintessential November. There are few leaves left on the trees, cool temperatures, a nippy wind and talk of cold rain…and snow. It doesn’t come all at once, but the transition is abrupt enough, coming off record warm temperatures in the 70s Saturday, cool showers Sunday and now a blustery wind chill in the 30s Monday, even with abundant sunshine.
Here’s Where New Englanders Rank With Credit Card Debt in the Country
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's been a nemesis for all of us at one time or another. Having debt in general is a way of life, and it's really just a matter of how well you keep up with monthly payments, no matter the amount, right? Easier said then done when living in ever-changing times. Many with minimal debt still struggle with on-time, monthly payments.
NHPR
Connecticut's depleted acorn crop will have wide-reaching impact
A humble but key building block of Connecticut’s ecosystem is in short supply this year: acorns. According to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), more than 80 wildlife species – everything from mice to bears – depend on acorns as a primary food source before and during winter. But an annual survey of hundreds of oak trees by CAES scientists recently found that Connecticut is suffering from a widespread acorn crop failure.
4 Stunning Small Towns in Massachusetts Worth Visiting [Food, History, Culture]
Massachusetts is a gorgeous state. From historic cities to scenic views in nature, it's an ideal destination for a weekend getaway, especially during late fall season. One of the things I love most about this Northeastern gem is all the small towns that are making up the state - their food, local culture, and rich history.
The most dangerous highway in America runs through Massachusetts
Mass. — The most dangerous highway in America runs through Massachusetts. According to a report from The Zebra, I-95 had the highest number of fatalities in 2019. I-95 spans approximately 92 miles through Massachusetts. The Zebra used 2019 data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to determine...
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 4