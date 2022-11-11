ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molasses Once Flooded the Streets of This New England City

It's always interesting to read more about the history of where we live. Often times, we learn of fascinating stories, people, and events that we had no idea existed. As one of the oldest parts of the country, New England is filled with centuries of history and folklore. But have you heard of the sticky situation that fell on Bostonians when they were faced with the Great Molasses Flood?
Boston is the SECOND Best Sports City in America, NO WAY This City is #1

When you think of sports cities, Boston is definitely on the list. Other cities you may think of are Pittsburgh and of course New York City. Now, the #1 city on the list may surprise you. Wallet Hub has released its list of the best sports cities in America. Let’s take a look at how this list was determined. According to Wallet Hub (you can find the entire list on their website HERE) “In search of the best sports cities from the fan’s perspective, WalletHub compared 392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.”
Say it ain’t snow! First flakes of the season on the way for parts of Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. — Some parts of Massachusetts will see snow this week when a storm packing heavy precipitation moves in. “Another storm is on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will be warm enough for most of our area to support rain. The higher elevations and interior spots will see the first snowflakes of the season,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.
These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US

Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
Massachusetts ranked one of the safest states in the country; northeast has 6 of top 10

BOSTON – With every new headline about a mass shooting, terrorist attack, hate crime or natural disaster, many of us fear for our safety and that of our loved ones. 15,200 have died from gun violence this year. In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic has also become one of Americans’ biggest safety concerns with 204,000 Americans having died from COVID-19.
Study Says You Have Almost No Chance to Become A Millionaire Living in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Fresh off Powerball fever for everyone across the country and the state of Maine comes details of a study that suggests that the lottery may actually be one of the few ways you can become a millionaire by living and working in the state of Maine. Because if you're earning just a median income, there's almost zero chance you'll ever get there.
A Small Maine Island Restaurant Was the Inspiration for the Krusty Krab in ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There's a very good chance you've seen an episode or two of the incredibly popular cartoon SpongeBob Squarepants. Even if you haven't, you know what the character looks like, and may even know that SpongeBob works in a restaurant called the Krusty Krab.
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Northern New England Could See Up to a Foot of Snow Wednesday

Without question, New England has turned the corner to quintessential November. There are few leaves left on the trees, cool temperatures, a nippy wind and talk of cold rain…and snow. It doesn’t come all at once, but the transition is abrupt enough, coming off record warm temperatures in the 70s Saturday, cool showers Sunday and now a blustery wind chill in the 30s Monday, even with abundant sunshine.
Here’s Where New Englanders Rank With Credit Card Debt in the Country

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's been a nemesis for all of us at one time or another. Having debt in general is a way of life, and it's really just a matter of how well you keep up with monthly payments, no matter the amount, right? Easier said then done when living in ever-changing times. Many with minimal debt still struggle with on-time, monthly payments.
Connecticut's depleted acorn crop will have wide-reaching impact

A humble but key building block of Connecticut’s ecosystem is in short supply this year: acorns. According to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), more than 80 wildlife species – everything from mice to bears – depend on acorns as a primary food source before and during winter. But an annual survey of hundreds of oak trees by CAES scientists recently found that Connecticut is suffering from a widespread acorn crop failure.
