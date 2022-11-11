Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky Residents
This article is based on information sourced from the UK TIPS website and accredited medical sites, which are cited within the story. Borderline personality disorder statistics, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
kentuckytoday.com
Beshear relaxes ban on medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order on Tuesday allowing Kentuckians with certain severe medical conditions and who meet certain requirements to possess and use small counts of legally purchased medical cannabis. During a Capitol press conference, the governor said he took the action in...
Governor: Kentuckians can have medical cannabis if purchased in another state
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced he’s taking executive action to allow Kentuckians with certain health conditions to use and possess medical cannabis purchased in another state.
wdrb.com
Unlawful expungements raise 'red flags,' leaving Kentucky State Police stuck between judges' orders, state law
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, Kentucky judges have improperly ordered some criminal cases erased from the public record despite state laws that should have kept those charges on the books, according to former Kentucky State Police officials. . The expungement process has not always been followed correctly, and it was...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky governor relaxes ban on medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear took action Tuesday to allow Kentuckians suffering from debilitating conditions to legally possess small amounts of medical marijuana properly purchased in another state. The Democratic governor signed an executive order to relax the state's prohibition on medical cannabis, but said it's no...
WTVW
Ron's Gray Tuesday Forecast
Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back. $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart announced …. $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart announced over opioid allegations. Fatal accident reported on the Audubon near the Zion …. Fatal accident reported on the Audubon near the Zion exit. Residents speak after house...
Serious school bus crash reported in eastern Kentucky
A serious crash involving a school bus that had children aboard has been reported in eastern Kentucky, officials said Monday.
A drought is fueling wildfires across Kentucky
Dry fall leaves and a drought have contributed to an increased number of wildfires this fall fire season in Kentucky.
WCPO
Kentucky governor to make 'announcement' regarding medical cannabis
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has made his intentions for medical marijuana loud and clear, dating all the way back to election night in 2019. At this time, 39 states have legalized medical cannabis. A bill aiming to legalize it in Kentucky died in the Senate earlier this year.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14 WARN PUBLIC OF LOCAL PHONE SCAM
ASHLAND, Ky. (November 14, 2022) – Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 14, in Ashland has been contacted by concerned citizens regarding a phone scam in our area. Citizens have received calls from someone stating they are a trooper with KSP and there is civil litigation against them. The caller then demands an immediate payment over the phone to avoid being arrested.
How has Kentucky improved school bus safety?
Kentucky tightened school bus safety laws after a deadly crash in Carroll County in 1988.
KFVS12
Snow plows in Kentucky on stand by when needed
Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic
While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
KTLO
Area firefighters leave to work wildfires in Kentucky
Two area men have been selected to a crew of wildland firefighters with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division. The crew left Thursday to work wildfires in Kentucky where many areas have been experiencing elevated wildfire danger with 34 fires reported in a single day earlier this week.
Riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center leaves several people injured
Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee’s keys and released other juveniles from their cells at the Adair Regional Detention Center, Kentucky State Police said.
953wiki.com
Kentucky Secretary of State recommends expanded voting locations, ending frivolous recounts
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – In the wake of the 2022 general election, Secretary of State Michael Adams is calling for expanded voting locations and an end to frivolous recounts in comments before a legislative committee. During his appearance before the General Assembly’s Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee, he thanked...
Kentucky Ranked One of the Best States to Live Off the Grid
If the idea of living off the grid sounds like something you might like to do, Kentucky is one of the best states to do it. The older that I get, the more I wish I lived off the grid. A nice piece of land with a lot of trees, a lake, a garden, and farm animals; away from the craziness that we have in this world sounds like my kind of living. Of course, I would still want to make sure that I had access to television because I have certain shows that I can't miss, but getting away from the hustle and bustle of the world and living on my own remote slice of heaven is a bucket list goal.
WHAS 11
'It is absolutely medicine for me': Mothers call on Kentucky lawmakers to pass medical marijuana for their children
RINEYVILLE, Ky. — A green wave has been rolling through the country. In fact, several states for Tuesday’s midterm elections had public referendums on marijuana on their ballots. Only 13 states remain without any form of legalized marijuana, and Kentucky and Indiana are two of them. That, despite...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Comments / 0