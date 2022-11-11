ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wymt.com

Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky governor relaxes ban on medical marijuana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear took action Tuesday to allow Kentuckians suffering from debilitating conditions to legally possess small amounts of medical marijuana properly purchased in another state. The Democratic governor signed an executive order to relax the state's prohibition on medical cannabis, but said it's no...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVW

Ron's Gray Tuesday Forecast

Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back. $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart announced …. $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart announced over opioid allegations. Fatal accident reported on the Audubon near the Zion …. Fatal accident reported on the Audubon near the Zion exit. Residents speak after house...
PRINCETON, KY
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14 WARN PUBLIC OF LOCAL PHONE SCAM

ASHLAND, Ky. (November 14, 2022) – Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 14, in Ashland has been contacted by concerned citizens regarding a phone scam in our area. Citizens have received calls from someone stating they are a trooper with KSP and there is civil litigation against them. The caller then demands an immediate payment over the phone to avoid being arrested.
ASHLAND, KY
KFVS12

Snow plows in Kentucky on stand by when needed

Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic

While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
KENTUCKY STATE
KTLO

Area firefighters leave to work wildfires in Kentucky

Two area men have been selected to a crew of wildland firefighters with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division. The crew left Thursday to work wildfires in Kentucky where many areas have been experiencing elevated wildfire danger with 34 fires reported in a single day earlier this week.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

Kentucky Ranked One of the Best States to Live Off the Grid

If the idea of living off the grid sounds like something you might like to do, Kentucky is one of the best states to do it. The older that I get, the more I wish I lived off the grid. A nice piece of land with a lot of trees, a lake, a garden, and farm animals; away from the craziness that we have in this world sounds like my kind of living. Of course, I would still want to make sure that I had access to television because I have certain shows that I can't miss, but getting away from the hustle and bustle of the world and living on my own remote slice of heaven is a bucket list goal.
KENTUCKY STATE

