ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Raiders-Colts Have a Ghost in Their Past

The Las Vegas Raiders have been lost on the road, but this Sunday they are coming home to Allegiant Stadium in Sin City for a game against the Indianapolis Colts, a team that might be worse off mentally than they are. The Colts (3-5-1) have lost three straight games and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Dolphins Lose Potential Ogbah Replacement

As the Miami Dolphins look to find a way to replace defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, one potential option has disappeared. Rookie defensive lineman Ben Stille, who was elevated when Ogbah had to sit out the Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, is being signed off the practice squad by the Cleveland Browns.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Snap counts: Chiefs’ playing-time ledger vs. Jaguars showed uptick for Pacheco, Toney

The Chiefs received strong efforts on offense and defense in Sunday’s 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs’ offense recorded 486 total yards in the Week 10 matchup, marking a third straight game with more than 400 net yards for Kansas City. The Chiefs also converted seven of 10 third-down attempts (70%).
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Brady Was Asked Whether He Could Be NFL Head Coach Right Now

The NFL world has been buzzing about the surprise hire of Jeff Saturday, who recently became the Colts’ interim head coach and made his debut over the weekend with a 25–20 victory over the Raiders. Although he is a former player, Saturday has faced significant criticism from players,...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

The Importance of the Dolphins Game for Donovan Peoples-Jones

Donovan Peoples-Jones has grown into a reliable receiver for the Cleveland Browns this season, but his performance against the Miami Dolphins begs the question if there's further room for growth. DPJ led the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards, posting a season-high mark for yards with 99, yet had a few plays he'd like back.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Read to Tackle Familiar Foe in Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had memorable performances against Baker Mayfield while he was with the Cleveland Browns for four seasons. Now, Mayfield will make his first start against Baltimore as the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers. The Ravens have a comprehensive scouting report on Mayfield, but...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Noles in the Pros, Week Ten: Dalvin Cook Scores in the Game of the Year

Week 10 held one of the best games in recent memory between the Vikings and Bills. Dalvin Cook shined as one of the best players on the field. Fellow former FSU running back Cam Akers has returned to play the last two games with the Rams but has seen a significant reduction in touches. Akers might be finding a new home after the season if that keeps up.
Wichita Eagle

Gabe’s Good: Davis - Controversy Aside - Giving Bills Star Quality at WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis played a significant role in what many are calling the ‘Game of the Year’ in the 2022 NFL season. Davis was one of quarterback Josh Allen’s most reliable targets, catching six of nine targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Ravens

RB: D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear. LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Larnel Coleman. DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr. SS: Xavier Woods, Juston Burris, Sam Franklin Jr. SPECIAL TEAMS. KR: Raheem Blackshear, Laviska Shenault, Chuba Hubbard. PR: Shi Smith. K: Eddy Pineiro. P: Johnny Hekker. H: Johnny Hekker. LS:...
Wichita Eagle

Packers Cut Losses, Release Amari Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the 2021 NFL Draft, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst made a curious decision in the third round. He not only drafted receiver Amari Rodgers in the third round, he gave up a fourth-round pick to move up to get him. The Packers needed a true slot receiver but, at 5-foot-9 1/2, Rodgers was short – very short – by team standards.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

How Bears Defense Can Best Complement Justin Fields

It was a sad statement and almost humorous one concerning the state of the Bears defense as constituted when Matt Eberflus was asked if he thought about letting the Detroit Lions score a touchdown at game's end. Hadn't they really let enough teams score over the past three weeks?. Most...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Report: Broncos Waive WR Tyrie Cleveland, Promote DL Jonathan Harris

The Denver Broncos thinned its wide receiver corps Tuesday, waiving Tyrie Cleveland from the active roster, 9News' Mike Klis reports. Defensive lineman Jonathan Harris was promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding move, per Klis. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis!...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Broncos Move RT Billy Turner to IR with Knee Injury

For the second time in as many weeks, the Denver Broncos were forced to place an offensive lineman on injured reserve, losing Billy Turner for at least four games after the starting right tackle suffered a knee injury during Sunday's loss to Tennessee. In corresponding transactions, announced Tuesday, the team...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Suffers Severe Shoulder Injury on ‘MNF’

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss “extended time” with a shoulder injury that he suffered on a controversial play during Monday’s loss to the Commanders, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero. The injury is not expected to being season-ending, per Garafolo, but...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy