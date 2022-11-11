ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

Foley Veterans Day Parade has biggest turnout in history

By Whitney Leibold
 4 days ago

FOLEY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Foley Veterans Day Parade snaked its way through downtown Foley, starting on Verbena Avenue and ending at Max Griffin Park Friday morning. Veterans from all over the state and country came out to be recognized.

Leon McGhee, a Vietnam veteran, looks forward to this day each and every year.

“It’s a day to honor my veteran friends, it’s a day to say thank you for those who have sacrificed before me and we are just so thankful,” McGhee said.

Event organizers said that this was the biggest turnout in history for the Veteran’s Day Parade in Foley with over 1,500 veterans, locals and visitors.

Mark Snider, a 20-year Navy veteran, served on five ships. He said he came all the way from Wisconsin for one reason.

“Today is Veterans Day people, it’s all about us veterans that protect you from around the globe and we are proud veterans and we love our country,” Snider said.

Foley High School JROTC had the opportunity to lead the parade.

“This is a very big day here, for us, we are so happy to come out here, this is something we plan for, we always look forward to it” Elijah Pate, a junior JROTC member said.

And veterans want to be the best role models they can be.

“For the young generation that is coming on, and that are still serving, we hope we have set an example for that generation,” Mcghee said.

