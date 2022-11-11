Read full article on original website
Eastland open-air flea market to reopen Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eastland's open-air market is expected to reopen this weekend. The market is set to open Saturday morning on Galleria Boulevard. This comes after the city closed its previous location. The city initially said a new location wasn't possible. A temporary location was found for the market...
Woman found dead in Gastonia house fire
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a house fire that left a woman dead Monday night. Police said the fire happened on Linwood Road just before 9:00 p.m. Officials said they found a 70-year-old woman dead inside the home. The Gastonia Fire Marshall’s Office has ruled...
Charlotte region housing market softening, but affordable homes are difficult to find
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's housing market appears to be cooling off, but affordable homes are becoming even more difficult to find, according to the new 2022 State of Housing in Charlotte Report released by UNC Charlotte’s Childress Klein Center for Real Estate (CKCRE) on Tuesday. The report takes...
Newell Brands to open 1.5 million square feet warehouse and product distribution center in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Economic Development Commission announced Monday that Newell Brands has signed a lease at Gateway 85 Business Park in Gaston County. Newell will occupy 1.5 million square feet for warehouse and product distribution for several of the company’s businesses including brands like Rubbermaid, Mr. Coffee, Oster, Calphalon and Sunbeam. According to a news release, the company and NorthPoint Development are making a total investment of $135 million.
Crash causes major delays on I-77 in South Carolina
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A crash on Interstate 77 in York County caused major delays Tuesday morning. Multiple lanes of northbound I-77 were shut down due to the crash, which happened near Exit 88 (Gold Hill Road) in Fort Mill. At one point, three lanes were blocked between Gold Hill Road and Exit 85 (SC-160).
1 child dies in shooting at north Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a park in north Charlotte has left one child dead and another person with life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place on Tuesday around 7 p.m. at Fred Alexander Park on Griers Grove Road in north Charlotte. Medic arrived and pronounced one male juvenile...
Here's why pickleball might not be the best workout
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is pickleball not the best workout?. Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years. The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout. For the latest breaking...
Holiday airfare up more than 40% from last year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you still haven't booked a flight for your holiday travel, get ready to pay a lot more than you did for tickets. The best time to book holiday travel was in September. So what does that mean if you haven't booked your trip? Simply put, you're going to pay quite a bit more.
Pedestrian hit, killed in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Matheson Avenue in north Charlotte Monday morning, Medic confirmed. The crash happened just before the intersection of Matheson and North Tryon Street around 6:30 a.m., according to Medic. The pedestrian, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
David Tepper, Rock Hill leaders reach $20 million settlement over failed Panthers HQ
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The city of Rock Hill and GT Real Estate, a company created by Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, tentatively agreed to a $20 million settlement over the team's failed headquarters and training facility in South Carolina, court documents show. The settlement, which a Delaware bankruptcy...
Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners hears from community on opioid settlement
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday night, the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners heard from the community on how they should allocate millions of dollars from the national opioid settlement. The state requires local governments to spend the money they’re receiving on opioid remediation activities like evidence-based addiction treatment and...
'It wouldn't be feasible' | NCDOT resurfacing project delayed by wet and cold weather
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation maintains over 80,000 miles of road in the state. That includes making sure the road markings and reflectors are in good condition for drivers to see. NCDOT has a project planned to re-stripe areas of I-485. The Charlotte Regional Transportation...
'A Place To Call Home' | Autism Charlotte prepares to open new academy with help from the community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The need to help serve parents and their children living on the autism spectrum is growing all across the country and Autism Charlotte hopes the opening of a new resource center will help meet that need and increase success for students in the area. Since the...
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
The nonprofit Common Heart is asking for help to feed hundreds of families this Thanksgiving
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The nonprofit Common Heart is working to make a difference this Thanksgiving, bringing warm meals to families 1,500 families in Union County. They say as they work to feed hundreds of families, challenges like food shortages and lower donations are highly impacting their reach throughout the community.
Teens charged with murder in Rock Hill shooting
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Four teenagers are facing charges in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in Rock Hill early Monday, the Rock Hill Police Department said. Rock Hill police were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Paces River Avenue around midnight Sunday night. When officers got to the area, they found the 38-year-old victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Queen City Question: How is Mooresville keeping up with rapid growth?
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEW) — It’s no secret that Queen City and its surrounding areas continue to grow at a rapid pace, but as more people move to the area is infrastructure keeping up? In our latest Queen City Question, we take a look at Mooresville and its plans for its roadways.
Denver home on Lake Norman hits market at $4.8M after major makeover
DENVER, N.C. — A four-story home with Lake Norman frontage hit the market at $4.8 million this month after undergoing a major facelift, making it the priciest residential listing in the Denver community in Lincoln County. That property on Cherry Lane, which boasts 12,813 square feet of living space,...
RAMP CLT applications closing Tuesday
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — RAMP CLT, a rent assistance program, will stop accepting new applications on Tuesday, Nov. 15. After that date, the portal will be closed. RAMP CLT was created for rent and utility assistance for people impacted by the pandemic and who were being evicted. The program...
Another major Charlotte bank targeted by skimmers, blurry photos make it harder to catch criminals
CMPD released grainy, low-quality photos of the criminals at an ATM at State Employee Credit Union in Northwest Charlotte.
