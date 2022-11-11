ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCNC

Eastland open-air flea market to reopen Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eastland's open-air market is expected to reopen this weekend. The market is set to open Saturday morning on Galleria Boulevard. This comes after the city closed its previous location. The city initially said a new location wasn't possible. A temporary location was found for the market...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Woman found dead in Gastonia house fire

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a house fire that left a woman dead Monday night. Police said the fire happened on Linwood Road just before 9:00 p.m. Officials said they found a 70-year-old woman dead inside the home. The Gastonia Fire Marshall’s Office has ruled...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Newell Brands to open 1.5 million square feet warehouse and product distribution center in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Economic Development Commission announced Monday that Newell Brands has signed a lease at Gateway 85 Business Park in Gaston County. Newell will occupy 1.5 million square feet for warehouse and product distribution for several of the company’s businesses including brands like Rubbermaid, Mr. Coffee, Oster, Calphalon and Sunbeam. According to a news release, the company and NorthPoint Development are making a total investment of $135 million.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Crash causes major delays on I-77 in South Carolina

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A crash on Interstate 77 in York County caused major delays Tuesday morning. Multiple lanes of northbound I-77 were shut down due to the crash, which happened near Exit 88 (Gold Hill Road) in Fort Mill. At one point, three lanes were blocked between Gold Hill Road and Exit 85 (SC-160).
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

1 child dies in shooting at north Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a park in north Charlotte has left one child dead and another person with life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place on Tuesday around 7 p.m. at Fred Alexander Park on Griers Grove Road in north Charlotte. Medic arrived and pronounced one male juvenile...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here's why pickleball might not be the best workout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is pickleball not the best workout?. Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years. The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout. For the latest breaking...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Holiday airfare up more than 40% from last year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you still haven't booked a flight for your holiday travel, get ready to pay a lot more than you did for tickets. The best time to book holiday travel was in September. So what does that mean if you haven't booked your trip? Simply put, you're going to pay quite a bit more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Pedestrian hit, killed in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Matheson Avenue in north Charlotte Monday morning, Medic confirmed. The crash happened just before the intersection of Matheson and North Tryon Street around 6:30 a.m., according to Medic. The pedestrian, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Teens charged with murder in Rock Hill shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Four teenagers are facing charges in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in Rock Hill early Monday, the Rock Hill Police Department said. Rock Hill police were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Paces River Avenue around midnight Sunday night. When officers got to the area, they found the 38-year-old victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

RAMP CLT applications closing Tuesday

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — RAMP CLT, a rent assistance program, will stop accepting new applications on Tuesday, Nov. 15. After that date, the portal will be closed. RAMP CLT was created for rent and utility assistance for people impacted by the pandemic and who were being evicted. The program...
CHARLOTTE, NC
