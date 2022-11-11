ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos injuries: KJ Hamler ruled out for Titans game

By Jon Heath
 4 days ago
Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday.

With Hamler unavailable in Week 10, Montrell Washington is the most likely candidate to replace him on offense as the team’s No. 3 wide receiver behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.

Elsewhere on the injury front, outside linebacker Baron Browning (hip) and tight end/fullback Andrew Beck (hamstring) have also been ruled out.

With Browning sidelined and Randy Gregory still on injured reserve, Jonathon Cooper is poised to start at outside linebacker in Tennessee. Nik Bonitto is a candidate to start across from Cooper, but he’s questionable this week with illness. Jacob Martin would start if Bonitto does not play.

Denver will also likely elevate Jonathan Kongbo and/or Zach McCloud from the practice squad to the game-day roster this weekend.

After playing the Titans on the road, the Broncos will return home to host the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 11.

