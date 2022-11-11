Soledad Mayor Anna Velazquez wins a second term; Fernando Cabrera leads for council over two incumbents.

Read full article on original website
Related
montereycountyweekly.com
In their second faceoff, Andrew Sandoval ousts Christie Cromeenes, shaking up Salinas City Council.
Dozens of campaign signs in the front yard announced Andrew Sandoval’s North Salinas home as the gathering place for friends and family (including his four kids and two dogs, Xena and Lola) on election night to await results. Inside, family and friends sat on a large, L-shaped sofa in the living room, facing a TV with news about national election results playing silently. Supporters were celebrating cautiously with good news for Sandoval: a 118-vote lead (6 percentage points) over Christie Cromeenes for Salinas City Council District 5.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native leads San Jose mayoral race
Watsonville-raised Matt Mahan is favored to become the next mayor of America’s 10th largest city. The San Jose city councilman’s lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez grew slightly Wednesday, to 4,766 votes, as ballot counting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office proceeded at a snail’s pace.
'Now that we know better, we do better': Cabrillo College will no longer be named after Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo
Following a recommendation from a Cabrillo College board subcommittee last week to change the name, the board of trustees voted Monday evening to change the school's name. The college launched a name exploration project in July 2020.
montereycountyweekly.com
This is a big week for water in Monterey County.
David Schmalz here, thinking about the hottest political hot potato that exists in Monterey County: water. That’s because, in case you missed it, Nov. 17 is shaping up to be a big day for the Peninsula’s future water supply. It was originally the date the California Public Utilities Commission was set to consider approving a water purchase agreement for an expansion of the recycled water project Pure Water Monterey (that hearing has been pushed back to Dec. 1). But still on the calendar is a meeting of the California Coastal Commission, starting Thursday, Nov. 17 at 9am in the County Board of Supervisors chambers in Salinas. The commission will consider whether to grant a permit to Cal Am to build a 4.8 million-gallons per day (mgd) desalination project that would draw its source water through subsurface slant wells from under the beach in Marina, on property owned by Cemex, whose sand mine on the property has now been shut down.
salinasvalleytribune.com
California Rodeo Salinas names new directors
SALINAS VALLEY — California Rodeo Salinas hosted its annual stockholders meeting last month, welcoming new directors to the board while also appointing advisory and honorary directors. Fred Hooker, president of the California Rodeo Association, conducted the Oct. 20 meeting and introduced the crowd of almost 200 guests to the...
Salinas High School walks to honor Ruby Bridges, first black student to integrate public schools
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Nov. 14, 1960, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Ruby Bridges made history by being the first black child to walk and integrate a public school. Salinas High School students walked a quarter mile around the softball field, the same distance Bridges walked to school while being escorted by U.S. Federal Marshals into The post Salinas High School walks to honor Ruby Bridges, first black student to integrate public schools appeared first on KION546.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Miracle: How Watsonville Hospital Was Saved
Last December, a dozen hospitals across the U.S. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to redo their finances, as budgets were the red due to lower reimbursements and fewer patients were coming in. Eleven closed. Communities lost important services, and thousands lost their jobs. Only one has stayed open since...
KSBW.com
Virus affecting Salinas Valley lettuce has national impacts
SALINAS, Calif. — Plant pathogens that are spreading disease in the lettuce fields of the Salinas Valley are leading to a nationwide lettuce shortage and higher prices at the supermarket. At Nob Hill in Salinas, a head of lettuce was being sold for more than $4 on Monday. The...
KSBW.com
Red ribbon cut as Phil’s Fish Market reopens in Castroville
CASTROVILLE, Calif. — On Monday, Phil’s Fish Market had a grand opening for its new location on Merritt Street, in Castroville. The original location had been in Moss landing for more than 20 years but had to close after the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute did not renew its lease due to an expansion project.
pajaronian.com
Red-footed booby makes rare appearance in Santa Cruz
Note: Reporter Erin Malsbury contributed to this report. After hearing about the arrival of an extremely rare tropical bird in Santa Cruz last week, I immediately texted an out-of-state birder friend. “I’m so jealous I want to vomit,” they replied. When avid birdwatchers see a species for the...
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: Dandy Sauce Co. hot sauces are born in Texas but made in Hollister
The idea for Dandy Sauce Co. was born when Mary Risavi decided to take a guided trip with musician and fly-fishing enthusiast Chuck Ragan, and he casually mentioned he used to co-own a hot sauce company. “I used to go fly-fishing when I lived in Colorado,” she said. “I feel...
montereycountyweekly.com
A new generation of veterans turn to volunteering at an earlier age as they continue to serve.
Nadia Mendoza was standing in line at the grocery store when hit with the urge to volunteer. For Francisco Narewski, the motivation stems from something more traumatic. Firefights, death, his wounds from a roadside explosive device – none of it would ease from his memory. “I would self-medicate with...
KSBW.com
Woman runs Monterey Bay Half Marathon months after suffering brain stroke
MONTEREY, Calif. — Carmella Cuva has never missed a Monterey Bay Half Marathon and 2022 was no exception despite facing a medical emergency months earlier. On January 11, 2022, Cuva suffered a brain stroke and lost her ability to walk, talk and eat. “To come from a place where...
montereycountyweekly.com
The Global Cult: The Cult’s Ian Astbury has been calling California home since the late `80s.
While the media concentrate on the late '80s when The Cult enjoyed its biggest commercial moment, for Ian Astbury, the band’s frontman and singer, it continues to be a harmonious journey. “The Cult has been a global band that traveled the world, with many layers and an incredibly diverse...
KSBW.com
Monterey County DA will not seek death penalty against man charged with murdering Salinas Police officer
SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced that her office will not seek the death penalty against Gustavo Morales. Video Player: Salinas police officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr. End of Watch call. Morales was charged with the first-degree murder of Salinas Police Officer Jorge David Alvarado...
montereycountyweekly.com
Learning to read is a lengthy process—so joy and curiosity are important ingredients.
Celia Jiménez here, remembering how listening to my mom read stories before bedtime was a ritual we had growing up. Every time she went to the big city—Tepic, Nayarit’s capital—she brought my sister and I a couple of comic books. These early experiences of reading are...
KSBW.com
Elaborate 'butterfly house' up for sale in Pacific Grove
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — A house in Pacific Grove known locally as "the butterfly house" is up for sale. According to a listing on the real estate website Zillow, the 2 bed/2 bath house is going for $998,000.00 and is 1,334 square feet. The house features bright colors and...
Gang member arrested with stolen vehicle in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Multi-Agency Detail for Commercial Auto Theft with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office made a gang arrest in the City of Salinas in early November. Miguel Sebastian, 30, was driving a stolen vehicle that was taken from a business on the 900 block of Work Street. The car had been modified to The post Gang member arrested with stolen vehicle in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Gilroy Dispatch
Suspect leads police on chase through Gilroy, Watsonville
A Watsonville man is in custody on a host of charges after he allegedly tried to outrun police in two counties on Nov. 4. California Highway Patrol Officer Alyssa Gutierrez said CHP officers initially tried to pull Francisco De Los Santos, 31, of Watsonville over for unsafe driving on Highway 129 at Murphy Road around 9:20pm. in a black Honda Civic. He failed to yield to lights and sirens as he raced into the City of Watsonville. That’s when the CHP terminated their pursuit for safety reasons, Gutierrez said.
Man dies after police find him lying on Pacific Grove road
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (BCN) — A man who was found lying in the road in Pacific Grove early Saturday morning with a head injury has died and police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Officers found the man lying in the middle of the road on Lane Street between Lane Street and Eardley […]
Comments / 0