lafourchegazette.com
West Thibodaux gets doubleheader sweep over Lutcher Middle
West Thibodaux Middle School earned a doubleheader win over Lutcher last night on the River. The girls won in regulation, but the boys won a thriller in overtime. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF. Gazette Staff. Abby Lazard is a Staff Photographer/Reporter who joined The Lafourche Gazette team in...
houmatimes.com
Bayou Country Children’s Museum hosts Geared Up on November 19
Do your little ones love all things construction trucks and heavy equipment? Well, grab your safety vests and hard hats because The Bayou Country Children’s Museum is hosting Geared Up, a touch truck experience, on Saturday, November 19!. Presented by Acadia Plantation, the event comes in partnership with Bayou...
What’s in this yellow box you see around New Orleans?
Thinking outside and inside the box. The Yellow Box in New Orleans
lafourchegazette.com
Beyond the Bell: an afterschool program full of love
“For a child to have continued success, it is important for them to have active role models in their lives,” Heather Benoit said. Benoit knows what the importance of education can do to the lives of children and is the reason why she decided to bring forth a program that would go “beyond” the classroom, she said.
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Main Street announced 2022 Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off winners
Thibodaux Main Street announced the winners of the 2022 Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off! This year’s event broke previous records and hosted the most teams, the most dishes, and perhaps the largest crowd. The 2022 Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off winners:. Jambalaya/Pastalaya:. First place- Craig Webre for...
houmatimes.com
Peoples Health, Second Harvest Food Bank, & Terrebonne Council on Aging to Host Senior Thanksgiving Dinner Nov. 16
Tomorrow, November 16, Peoples Health, Second Harvest Food Bank, and the Terrebonne Council on Aging will have a Thanksgiving Dinner at the Houma Municipal Auditorium for seniors. Peoples Health has partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana, the Terrebonne Council on Aging, the Tangipahoa, the...
lafourchegazette.com
Back in The Day: November 13, 1994, Presented by Golden Motors
We have every, single paper copy of our newspaper that's ever printed!. So we have decided to go into the archives weekly and give you all a blast from the past. We will call it "Back in the Day" and we think it will be a cool look at the news from our past.
myneworleans.com
TINA: The Tina Turner Musical Tickets On Sale Nov. 17
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Broadway in New Orleans presented by Entergy and the Saenger Theatre are delighted to announce that tickets for TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL will go on sale Thursday, November 17, for eight performances from Feb. 3 to Feb. 12, 2023. Individual tickets...
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 11-13
It's a fall festival of ... festivals and much more as the New Orleans area celebrates seafood, music, heritage, art, veterans and good times. Music, swamp tours, kayak adventures, art and more are all additions to the great Louisiana cuisine found at the annual JEAN LAFITTE SEAFOOD FESTIVAL in this Jefferson Parish community. It all happens at the Auditorium and Grounds at 4953 City Park Drive in Jean Lafitte. Friday music starts at 5 p.m. to 11:15 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 9:15 p.m. Tickets start at $10 per day. Get more information on the festival here.
houmatimes.com
Hypervelocity Race Track, a New Indoor Karting and Family Entertainment Center, is Coming to Houma Soon!!
Good news, Houma, a new family-friendly entertainment business is on the way! Hypervelocity Race Track, an indoor go-karting track, and entertainment center is coming to Southland Mall in Houma!. When it comes to family-friendly entertainment, co-owner Mosun Ejike said the community doesn’t have many options. She and her husband, Paul,...
whereyat.com
New Orleans' Most Popular Female Bartenders
There are bar leads, spirit influencers, cocktail mavens, and more. Did you know that women are currently dominating the field of bartending? Contrary to popular belief, women make up over 50% of today's bartending community. But this hasn't always been the case. In an industry that is usually represented by...
lafourchegazette.com
NED BOUDREAUX
Ned Boudreaux, 62, a native of Galliano and resident of Cut Off, LA, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at his home. Visitation and Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Falgout Funeral Home in Cut Off, La. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Funeral...
First of its Kind Holiday Parade Coming to New Orleans This Year
This year a new parade will be hitting the streets of New Orleans… a holiday parade.
Hammond, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
bogalusadailynews.com
Bogalusa facing Berwick on Friday
Bogalusa is back in action for the first time since Oct. 27 when they host Berwick in the regional round of the Division III state playoffs. “This is a new season, so everybody is starting fresh every week,” Bogalusa coach Cyril Crutchfield said. “Everybody is 0-0. We have to be fundamentally and do what we need to do to get the win.”
houmatimes.com
Together We Are Bringing Families Home One At A Time
Hurricane Ida hit our community in August 2021 causing many families to be displaced. Through efforts of many in our community who are working daily to repair and rebuild, slowly families are able to return. On November 8, Start Corporation had the joy of cutting a ribbon on a home which will bring the Perrault family home. “After living in fight or flight mode for over a year and having anxiety daily I’m so grateful to finally be home. Home. I haven’t been able to say that in over a year,” said Mrs. Perrault. This family of five evacuated for the storm and had no home to come back to. They lived in a hotel out of town for six months then moved to a state approved camper for the next nine months. Their first day back all they wanted to do was sit with their children, ages 20, 14 and seven, in a safe home.
houmatimes.com
Williams Pipeline to conduct training exercise on Bayou Black Drive on Nov. 16
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to announce that Williams Pipeline, located at 4711 Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, will be conducting a full-scale training exercise on November 16, 2022, from 0830-1230, with the assistance of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and many other Public Safety partners. The...
brproud.com
$200,000 Powerball sold in Baton Rouge Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Baton Rouge gas station on Saturday, Nov. 12. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Harding Boulevard, according to Louisiana Lottery. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot — $2 billion — was won by a person...
Ascension Parish community remembers loved one after killed in a shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gonzales Police investigate a deadly shooting leaving a 17-year-old dead after a high school football game. Cole Decuir and Eli Turner say, “anyone who knew Mekhi Darville, knew him for his smile, his laughter, and his constant presence.”. “He’d call me every day, ‘what...
Hubig's Pies are back
Hubig’s pie factory in New Orleans burned down ten years ago, leaving residents craving the hand-held pie’s return. Hubig’s pies have been a New Orleans delicacy since 1921, reopened this year at a facility near New Orleans, LA, off Jefferson Highway,
