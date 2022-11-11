Read full article on original website
KPD warns about call scammers posing as police officers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it has been made aware of people posing as police officers and calling up unsuspecting members of the community. The police officer impersonator says they need some financial information from the caller to close pending criminal cases, according to KPD. KPD...
wvlt.tv
Gun violence increases in Knoxville | KPD releases problem analysis
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department released a problem analysis for the city’s gun violence rate Monday. The report outlined several aspects of gun violence in Knoxville and provided possible solutions. The most significant takeaway from the report was the apparent spike in gun violence in 2020...
wvlt.tv
Man claims to be Lucifer in threatening texts to estranged wife, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested by Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday after he allegedly sent 67 threatening text messages to his estranged wife, a police report said. Aaron Smith, 43, was reportedly kicked out of his home in October after a minor said Smith...
wvlt.tv
‘Rest easy’ | Retired Pigeon Forge K-9 officer dies
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pigeon Forge Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K-9 officers. K-9 Freek retired in 2021 after spending nine years with Sergeant Atchley of the department. Once he retired, he spent his days as a member of his partner’s family.
WLOS.com
One in custody, charged with Cherokee homicide; investigation continues
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after authorities say a Cherokee man was killed on Friday. Few details have been released at this time. The Cherokee Indian Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations were called to the scene in the Piney Grove area on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in reference to a homicide.
wvlt.tv
Knox County Sheriff’s Office retired K-9 dies
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a retired K-9 officer had died. K-9 Kelly worked with Detective Lynam to serve Knox County until her retirement. “Kelly was fortunate to spend her retirement days lounging outside, on the couch, and at the...
DA: Knox County man sentenced to 24 years for auto burglary, trying to escape custody
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The District Attorney General's said its Career Gang Unit obtained multiple convictions against a career offender whose criminal history began in the 1980s. David Ronald Jones, 52, pled guilty to four counts of auto burglary and one count each of unlawful possession of a weapon,...
indherald.com
Alleged shoplifter nabbed during attempt to pawn stolen items
ONEIDA | An accused shoplifter was arrested inside a pawn shop on Friday as he allegedly attempted to sell the items he had stolen. Eric A. Wilson, 42, of Knoxville, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers just minutes after allegedly stealing computers and other items from the Walmart store in town. According to a warrant, Wilson loaded two Hewlett Packard computers and other small items into a shopping cart and walked straight out the front door of the store, bypassing the checkout.
KFD: SUV damaged after fire in Knoxville parking garage
An SUV was on fire in a downtown Knoxville parking garage on Tuesday, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.
wvlt.tv
Blount County Sheriff’s Office seeking volunteers
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials posted to Facebook on Monday searching for volunteers for its senior outreach program. The volunteers would check on the elderly in Blount County. Volunteers are required to graduate from a training program, must be over 21 and have a valid...
Appalachian Unsolved: The twin whose bones were found in a box
RUTLEDGE, Tenn. — With its abundant gullies, hills, forests and thickets, East Tennessee offers thousands of places to dump a body. In the summer of 1996, a killer knew exactly what to do with Brenda Clark. Someone taped together a large cardboard box and left her in it some...
wvlt.tv
Gun violence in Knoxville nearly doubled in three years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gun violence is skyrocketing in Knoxville. A new report showed homicides nearly doubled from 2019 to last year. There were 89 homicides from 2019 through 2021 with 100 victims. “Gun violence is the overwhelming majority of incidents that happen in our community,” said LaKenya Middlebrook, Chief...
Clinton K9 officer dies after nearly a decade of service
The Clinton Police Department is mourning one of its K9 officers. "Without a doubt, Bronco's work made the City of Clinton a safer place. CPD is forever indebted to him." wrote the department on Facebook.
1 critically injured in North Knox County house fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A North Knox County resident suffered critical injuries Monday afternoon in a fire that destroyed their home on a remote, wooded hill. A second resident also was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, according to Rural Metro Fire Department spokesman Jeff Bagwell. Names of...
APD: Investigation underway for shooting near Hillside Drive
ALCOA, Tenn. — At around 12:55 p.m. Friday, the Blount County Communications Center reported a gunshot victim that arrived at Peninsula Hospital, according to the city of Alcoa. The Blount County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital where deputies determined that the incident occurred behind the Green Acres Flea...
WATE
Have an escape plan with Rural Metro & Fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro and Fire elaborates on the importance of having an escape plan in place ahead of an emergency. When you and your loved ones experience an emergency, many times it is too late to develop an escape plan. That is why it is so important to formulate an escape plan ahead of time and to make sure that all of your family member are aware of it so that everyone can get to safety quickly.
10-year-old dies after being trapped in Middlesboro house fire
A middle school student has died following a house fire in Bell County, Kentucky. According to WRIL, the Middlesboro Fire and Police Departments were called to a home on Ironwood Road Sunday.
k105.com
Child unable to escape Bell Co. house fire perishes in blaze
A child has perished in a Bell County house fire. Mark Smolick, 10, a student at Middlesboro Middle School, died Sunday night after he was unable to escape a fire at his home. Firefighters arrived at the residence on Ironwood Road, in the heart of Middlesboro, at approximately 7:00 Sunday night and found the home was nearly fully engulfed in flames, according to multiple media reports. Five other people in the residence were able to escape the flames and suffered only minor injuries.
WATE
Tazewell man lost almost $4,000 after sweepstakes scam
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tazewell man lost close to $4,000 after a scam call told him that he won a sweepstake. When you live alone or disabled, unable to work and live on a very tight fixed income, you might tend to believe the polite-sounding people on the phone who convinced you that the dream you have always had of “striking it rich” has come true.
wvlt.tv
1 in critical condition, dog unaccounted for following Knox Co. fire
