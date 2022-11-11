ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Mayor Johnson vetoes library, Fire Department restorations, offers alternative

By Alison Dirr, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Jim DeMatthew announces Racine mayoral bid

RACINE – Calling for residents to work together to restore Racine, Jim DeMatthew announced his candidacy for Racine mayor on Monday. The spring election is April 4, 2023. DeMatthew, 61, an investment and retirement services specialist, told attendees at a campaign kickoff event at Joey’s Yardarm, 920 Erie St., that he wants to turn the community around.
RACINE, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

A generational opportunity: Design plans unveiled for extension of Milwaukee’s Harbor District Riverwalk

As economic development and progress continues to spur throughout the Harbor District, the Department of City Development (DCD) unveiled on November 4 the proposed design renderings for the Riverwalk extension planned for the growing neighborhood. The Harbor District Riverwalk is a redevelopment project located south of Harbor View Plaza in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Report: Wisconsin Republican Party chairman will not seek full term

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The chairman of Wisconsin's Republican Party reportedly says he will not seek a full term. Paul Farrow told WisPolitics he will instead focus on his re-election campaign for Waukesha County executive. Farrow took over as chair last year after Andrew Hitt stepped down from...
WISCONSIN STATE
royalpurplenews.com

Wisconsin Midterm Election results are in!

With the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater students, Whitewater residents, and all of Wisconsin gathering to vote during the midterm elections, they see who they want to vote for. Now with midterm elections done, they start to watch the counts of the ballots to see who the winners of the elections are, especially those who will make a bigger impact on our state. Here are your 2o22 Wisconsin Midterm Election results.
WHITEWATER, WI
WISN

Moisture problem so bad in apartment mushrooms are growing in carpeting

MILWAUKEE — The moisture problem in a Milwaukee apartment is so bad, the water squishes alongside her shoes when she steps on the carpet. But the truly remarkable indication is the mushrooms sprouting from behind Ranisha Jackson's couch. She discovered the problem in early October when her 3-year-old came...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Power problems across City of West Bend, WI

November 14, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Businesses and homeowners across the City of West Bend are being added by some intermittent power problems. The Internet is down at the public library, neighbors on Sixth Avenue say their lights are going on and off and the traffic lights are not working in some areas.
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘It’s not the only source in town’: Police in Wisconsin find ‘shocking’ amount of straight fentanyl

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin found over 15 grams of straight fentanyl during a traffic stop, and described the amount as ‘shocking’. The Kenosha Police Department posted on its Facebook page about recent investigations into fentanyl sources within the city. One of those investigations led to a traffic stop and the eventual recovery of 15.3 grams of straight fentanyl, 6.8 grams of crack cocaine and some THC.
KENOSHA, WI
fox32chicago.com

Darrell Brooks sentencing: Waukesha parade victims speak, court cleared over threat

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of 76 counts in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Now, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow is prepared to sentence Brooks in a hearing that is expected to last two days – Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15 and 16. But Tuesday's hearings were not without disruptions. A threat made to the courthouse forced officials to clear the courtroom – and secure the building.
WAUKESHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Milwaukee-based health company ending operations, plans to layoff 81 employees

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee-based health and wellness company has announced that it will be permanently terminating dozens of employees due to the business ending its operations. Healics Wellness, Inc., located at 8919 West Heather Avenue, made the announcement on November 4. According to the Department of Workforce...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Plans unveiled for I-94 expansion, leaving some upset Milwaukee residents

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Plans unveiled today for the future expansion of I-94, upsetting residents in Milwaukee's Story Hill neighborhood. But state officials say the eight-lane alternative is a better one. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say they're looking to the future. They're pointing to a DOT study which predicts...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Woman fired gun as officers responded to disturbance, Sheboygan police say

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are holding a 22-year-old woman in anticipation of numerous criminal charges. The police department says it dispatched officers to a disturbance on the 1500-block of Espy Way minutes before 6 p.m. Monday. While officers were responding, the suspect fired a weapon. No one was...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

Deadly Lake Country stable fire under investigation

LAKE COUNTRY, Wis. (CBS 58_ -- Lake Country Fire & Rescue responded to 345 Nashotah Road, Nashotah around 3:14am on Tuesday, Nov. 15 for a report of stable fire. The fire was confined to a stable with it being a total loss. No other property was affected. No injuries to property owners or firefighters. Two horses and three dogs were inside of the stable at the time and died in the fire.
NASHOTAH, WI
mediamilwaukee.com

Voices of UWM Voters: Midterm 2022

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students expressed nuanced views on the issues, and they broke down across political lines when asked who they supported for Wisconsin governor in midterm 2022. Some wanted Democratic Gov. Tony Evers (who ended up winning). Others supported his Republican opponent, businessman Tim Michels. A team of UWM...
MILWAUKEE, WI

