Milwaukee Mayor Johnson vetoes library, Fire Department restorations, offers alternative

A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Day 1 of Darrell Brooks SentencingAction NewsMilwaukee, WI
Couple Left Dead In Recording Studio For Three DaysStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jim DeMatthew announces Racine mayoral bid
RACINE – Calling for residents to work together to restore Racine, Jim DeMatthew announced his candidacy for Racine mayor on Monday. The spring election is April 4, 2023. DeMatthew, 61, an investment and retirement services specialist, told attendees at a campaign kickoff event at Joey’s Yardarm, 920 Erie St., that he wants to turn the community around.
milwaukeeindependent.com
A generational opportunity: Design plans unveiled for extension of Milwaukee’s Harbor District Riverwalk
As economic development and progress continues to spur throughout the Harbor District, the Department of City Development (DCD) unveiled on November 4 the proposed design renderings for the Riverwalk extension planned for the growing neighborhood. The Harbor District Riverwalk is a redevelopment project located south of Harbor View Plaza in...
CBS 58
Report: Wisconsin Republican Party chairman will not seek full term
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The chairman of Wisconsin's Republican Party reportedly says he will not seek a full term. Paul Farrow told WisPolitics he will instead focus on his re-election campaign for Waukesha County executive. Farrow took over as chair last year after Andrew Hitt stepped down from...
royalpurplenews.com
Wisconsin Midterm Election results are in!
With the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater students, Whitewater residents, and all of Wisconsin gathering to vote during the midterm elections, they see who they want to vote for. Now with midterm elections done, they start to watch the counts of the ballots to see who the winners of the elections are, especially those who will make a bigger impact on our state. Here are your 2o22 Wisconsin Midterm Election results.
Milwaukee County homeless deaths rise by 147%, substance abuse leading cause
Advocates believe the pandemic, along with an increase in fentanyl usage, has played a role in why more homeless people are dying each year.
WISN
Moisture problem so bad in apartment mushrooms are growing in carpeting
MILWAUKEE — The moisture problem in a Milwaukee apartment is so bad, the water squishes alongside her shoes when she steps on the carpet. But the truly remarkable indication is the mushrooms sprouting from behind Ranisha Jackson's couch. She discovered the problem in early October when her 3-year-old came...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Power problems across City of West Bend, WI
November 14, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Businesses and homeowners across the City of West Bend are being added by some intermittent power problems. The Internet is down at the public library, neighbors on Sixth Avenue say their lights are going on and off and the traffic lights are not working in some areas.
CBS 58
'Knowledge is power:' Legal Action Wisconsin hosts tenants' rights panel at Sherman Phoenix
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Attorneys with Legal Action Wisconsin (LAW) held a panel Saturday evening at the Sherman Phoenix marketplace, informing renters of their rights in the state. They touched on some of the "top 20 questions" that they receive from tenants, including topics on housing conditions and lease details.
wearegreenbay.com
‘It’s not the only source in town’: Police in Wisconsin find ‘shocking’ amount of straight fentanyl
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin found over 15 grams of straight fentanyl during a traffic stop, and described the amount as ‘shocking’. The Kenosha Police Department posted on its Facebook page about recent investigations into fentanyl sources within the city. One of those investigations led to a traffic stop and the eventual recovery of 15.3 grams of straight fentanyl, 6.8 grams of crack cocaine and some THC.
Delafield police investigating potential fraud at pilates business
Studio 83 Pilates and Core Glow in Delafield went from being fully operational to completely empty. Both are owned by the same woman who people say has left town with customers' money.
fox32chicago.com
Darrell Brooks sentencing: Waukesha parade victims speak, court cleared over threat
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of 76 counts in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Now, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow is prepared to sentence Brooks in a hearing that is expected to last two days – Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15 and 16. But Tuesday's hearings were not without disruptions. A threat made to the courthouse forced officials to clear the courtroom – and secure the building.
wearegreenbay.com
Milwaukee-based health company ending operations, plans to layoff 81 employees
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee-based health and wellness company has announced that it will be permanently terminating dozens of employees due to the business ending its operations. Healics Wellness, Inc., located at 8919 West Heather Avenue, made the announcement on November 4. According to the Department of Workforce...
CBS 58
Plans unveiled for I-94 expansion, leaving some upset Milwaukee residents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Plans unveiled today for the future expansion of I-94, upsetting residents in Milwaukee's Story Hill neighborhood. But state officials say the eight-lane alternative is a better one. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say they're looking to the future. They're pointing to a DOT study which predicts...
CBS 58
Barrett provides update on position as U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's been almost a year since Tom Barrett gave up his position as mayor of Milwaukee and became the U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg. On Monday, we heard from the former mayor, who gave us a little update on his new job. "Well, I can tell you...
Milwaukee: Two homicides away from 2021 record
The City of Milwaukee is two homicides away from tying the 2021 record. MPD's database shows that homicides are up around 2% since last year.
WBAY Green Bay
Woman fired gun as officers responded to disturbance, Sheboygan police say
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are holding a 22-year-old woman in anticipation of numerous criminal charges. The police department says it dispatched officers to a disturbance on the 1500-block of Espy Way minutes before 6 p.m. Monday. While officers were responding, the suspect fired a weapon. No one was...
CBS 58
Deadly Lake Country stable fire under investigation
LAKE COUNTRY, Wis. (CBS 58_ -- Lake Country Fire & Rescue responded to 345 Nashotah Road, Nashotah around 3:14am on Tuesday, Nov. 15 for a report of stable fire. The fire was confined to a stable with it being a total loss. No other property was affected. No injuries to property owners or firefighters. Two horses and three dogs were inside of the stable at the time and died in the fire.
Washington Examiner
The Darrell Brooks trial was a circus and disgrace to the justice system
Hopefully, we can all agree to deplore and condemn Darrell Brooks , the madman convicted for killing six people in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last year with his car, hitting a total of 68 people after he drove into a Christmas parade. The vile act itself is one thing, but Brooks’s trial...
mediamilwaukee.com
Voices of UWM Voters: Midterm 2022
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students expressed nuanced views on the issues, and they broke down across political lines when asked who they supported for Wisconsin governor in midterm 2022. Some wanted Democratic Gov. Tony Evers (who ended up winning). Others supported his Republican opponent, businessman Tim Michels. A team of UWM...
wearegreenbay.com
House fire in Sheboygan leaves 2 dogs dead, causes an estimated $25k in damages
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Sheboygan responded to a house fire on Saturday afternoon that left two dogs dead, two residents displaced, and roughly $25,000 in damages. According to a release, the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on November 12 in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue.
