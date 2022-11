Colorado has become the second state to decriminalize and legalize recreational psychedelics. Voters passed a ballot initiative during last week's election that will make it legal for adults to purchase and use dimethyltryptamine (DMT), ibogaine, mescaline (excluding peyote), and psilocybin. Nearly 1.2 million voters, roughly 53% of the total vote, approved Prop 122, according to state election results.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO