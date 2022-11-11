ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Joselyn
3d ago

Stop permitting for building on our coast and on sandbars. Talk about stupidity! How about bringing back our beautiful, natural beaches instead of concrete building.

First Coast News

St. Augustine couple's home floods for second time in six weeks, this time with fuel

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In St. Augustine, major flooding for the second time in six weeks has been a one-two punch for those whose homes were badly damaged from Ian. In Davis Shores, a couple that had nearly two feet of water in their home from Ian are dealing with even worse damage from Nicole because they're also dealing with diesel fuel that came from a lift station a few houses down the road.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
WCJB

Lake City pilot performs emergency landing on beach near St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pilot was not hurt when he was forced to make an emergency landing on the beach at Anastasia State Park in St. Johns County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 38-year-old man from Lake City was flying from West Palm surveying beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole. Around 11:30 a.m. the plane’s engine “sputtered twice” and then shut off.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Solar-powered town shines on as powerful Hurricane Ian damages surrounding areas

BABCOCK RANCH, Fla. – Hurricane Ian, packing winds of 150 mph, pounded southwest Florida at the end of September, bringing 18-foot storm surge and widespread flooding. It could be Florida’s costliest hurricane, with damage estimates nearing $100 billion. More than 110 people lost their lives in the storm,...
KRON4 News

Hazardous beach conditions expected along CA coastline

(BCN) — The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California coastline. KRON On […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
News4Jax.com

Telling the story of Tropical Storm Nicole comes in the form of powerful videos and images

As Nicole pushed through Northeast Florida 24 hours ago, the storm left behind coastal damage, flooding and some powerful video and images. Sky 4 went up first thing Friday morning to survey the damage. From above, it captured a yellow house, sitting on the edge of the coastline in southern St. Johns County. There’s also a light blue house that we’ve been watching since Ian. That house is on stilts, and water is seen going underneath it.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Weekend cold front brings cooler temperatures

As a cold front moves over Florida Saturday into Sunday the temperatures will dip. Saturday evening ends in the mid 60s. Then as the cold front approaches early Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the mid 50s and only reaching the mid 60s by the afternoon. There is a chance...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Florida gas prices increase by 12 cents last week, AAA reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gas prices in Florida rose by 12 cents per gallon last week, according to AAA. AAA said on Monday that the state average jumped from $3.46 per gallon on Monday, Nov. 7 to $3.58 on Thursday, Nov. 10, which was the highest daily average price since Sept. 1. However, the state average then decreased by 2 cents by the weekend with Sunday’s average reported as $3.56 per gallon.
FLORIDA STATE

