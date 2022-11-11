Read full article on original website
ATP Finals Singles Results
TURIN, ITALY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from ATP Finals Singles at Pala Alpitour (seedings in parentheses):. Felix Auger-Aliassime (5), Canada, def. Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, 6-3, 6-4. Casper Ruud (3), Norway, def. Taylor Fritz (8), United States, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (6). Men's Doubles. group 2. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo...
Füllkrug's patience rewarded with Germany World Cup spot
Niclas Füllkrug took the scenic route before earning his first call-up for Germany on the eve of the World Cup. At the age of 29, the Werder Bremen forward may have thought the day would never come after years of being overlooked for the senior team following his last appearance for Germany’s Under-20s in 2014.
River Plate hires Demichelis as coach to replace Gallardo
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Former Argentina defender Martín Demichelis said on Monday he will take over from Marcelo Gallardo as coach of River Plate. The 41-year-old Demichelis was in charge of Bayern Munich reserves. Gallardo, who won 14 titles including two Copa Libertadores, is stepping down after...
Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz...
