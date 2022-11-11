Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Laredo District 4 councilmember to hold townhall meeting
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo residents who live in district four are invited to a townhall meeting to discuss issues pertaining to the area. The townhall meeting will take place on Tuesday Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at Chaparral Park located at 800 Chaparral. Residents are invited to discuss any...
kgns.tv
Water Board Committee to help provide services to Webb County residents
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Whether it’s the City of Laredo or Webb County, they have both had issues related to public water. After a long year of dealing with water woes, Webb County is looking to provide better water services for residents. A new committee is in place...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo starts recruiting process for new city manager
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The process of recruiting Laredo’s next city manager is officially underway. The position was posted by the city on Nov. 4. According to the city’s human resource director, there’s already some interested in the position, mainly from people outside of Laredo. The deadline...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo and Laredo College to canvass votes
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Election Day may be behind us but now votes will be canvassed, and runoffs will take place. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, both the City of Laredo and Laredo College election results will be canvassed. Laredo College will hold theirs at noon and the City of Laredo...
kgns.tv
Detox center expected to be completed in Laredo by 2023
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County and Laredo are working to open up their planned detox center to the community soon. The presence of fentanyl along with some alarming overdose statistics have local leaders concerned. It is believed that the detox center may cost from $900,000 to a million dollars a year to run, but Dr. Marte Martinez for District 6 says most of that will come from state and federal funds as well as insurance premiums.
kgns.tv
Justice of the Peace Oscar Liendo gives back before Thanksgiving
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thanksgiving may be nearly a week away, but a local justice of the peace is already taking part in the giving season. On Tuesday morning, instead of plaintiffs, the courtroom of Justice of the Peace Oscar Liendo was filled with turkeys but there is a good reason for it.
kgns.tv
Martin High School teacher recognized as KGNS Teacher of the Month
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An unsuspecting Laredo ISD teacher got a huge surprise on Tuesday, November 15. With nine days to go before her students test for the STAAR exam, Samantha Ruiz was not expecting visitors. The 9th-grade English class instructor was told she was selected as the KGNS October...
kgns.tv
District 6 headed for a run-off election
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -One of the many local races on the ballot this election was the race for city council district six. This race had five candidates vying for a seat on the Laredo City Council; Vish Viswanath, Rafa Duenas, Rick Laurel, Fernando Baldazo, and Dr. Tyler King. In the...
kgns.tv
Laredo mayoral candidates headed for a runoff
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - From the ten candidates for the city of Laredo mayoral race there are now two. Mercurio Martinez, III, who currently serves as the council member for District 3, and Dr. Victor Trevino, the former Health Authority, are both now headed for a runoff. On Election Day,...
kgns.tv
Goyo Lopez speaks on LISD Trustee District Five win
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The board race with the most candidates was the race for LISD Board of Trustees District Five. Goyo Lopez garnered over 28 percent of the vote. He was running against several candidates including former city manager Jesus “Chuy” Olivares and former city council member Alex Perez.
kgns.tv
Line up for 2023 Jalapeño Festival released
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The WBCA festivities might be months away but the lineup for the Jalapeño Festival is out. This year, Ramon Ayala, Bronco, and the Randy Rogers Band are just some of the names that will be taking the stage. The Jalapeño Festival is scheduled for Friday,...
kgns.tv
Laredo Specialty Hospital to hold mobile health clinic
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department is partnering with the Laredo Specialty Hospital to hold a mobile health clinic village for residents. Health experts say in this day and age, it’s important to be proactive about your health and overall wellbeing; however, not everyone has access to health care.
kgns.tv
Three candidates take the lead in Laredo mayoral race
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The mayoral race was one of the most closely watched races in town and one with the most candidates, 10 to be exact. Early numbers are showing there are three candidates that are only separated by a couple of percentages: Mercurio Martinez, III, Dr. Victor Trevino, and Cynthia Mares.
kgns.tv
Outage reported in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An outage in north Laredo has left over a thousand residents without power. The incident happened on Monday just before noon. According to the AEP website, 1,571 customers are affected; all reported to be in the Del Mar area. Crews were seen outside working on the...
kgns.tv
Laredoans March Against Hunger and Homelessness
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, November 15, a march to bring hope to those in the battle against hunger and homelessness took place in the streets of downtown Laredo. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the in-person march resumed bringing together local homeless service providers and community advocates.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police reminds drivers about handicapped parking requirements
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reminding the driving community about the laws for parking in a handicapped zone. Earlier this year KGNS reported about a new state law that went into effect requiring drivers to have a disabled license plate or parking placard that features the International Symbol of Access or ISA.
kgns.tv
Comic book fans fill the TAMIU Student Center
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Comic book men and women as well as sci-fi fans filled the TAMIU Student Center over the weekend for the South Texas Collectors Expo. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the three day event was back in full force this year with a little something for everyone.
kgns.tv
Election Day: Final Countdown
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s the final countdown to have your voice heard in the midterm election. Several poll watchers and officials with the Webb County Elections Office are counting the early voting ballots. They say those results should be ready by 7 p.m. Once that time comes, they will start collecting those last-minute ballots from all 52 polling locations.
kgns.tv
Laredo City Council preview
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council will meet on Monday to go over several agenda items including a proposal from District Six Council member Dr. Marte Martinez to implement a plastic bag restriction similar to Brownsville’s plastic bag ordinance. Plus, behind closed doors, council will talk about the...
kgns.tv
Air and Marine Operations work to ensure border safety
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Between September and October of 2022, the number of unaccompanied children has increased from 11,000 to 12,000 all along the U.S. border. While agents continue to be reassigned to other duties, the agency is utilizing all of its tools to curb those numbers. Border Patrol agents...
