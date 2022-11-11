WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County and Laredo are working to open up their planned detox center to the community soon. The presence of fentanyl along with some alarming overdose statistics have local leaders concerned. It is believed that the detox center may cost from $900,000 to a million dollars a year to run, but Dr. Marte Martinez for District 6 says most of that will come from state and federal funds as well as insurance premiums.

LAREDO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO