UFC President Dana White has weighed in following Israel Adesanya’s loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281. Adesanya looked to be on his way to a decision victory against Pereira, but it never truly seemed like he was out of danger. That hunch ended up being correct as Pereira had “The Last Stylebender” in a world of trouble with a barrage of punches in the final round. Referee Marc Goddard determined that Adesanya could no longer intelligently defend himself, and the fight was stopped.

2 DAYS AGO