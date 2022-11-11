Read full article on original website
Related
Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson’s death caused by organ failure due to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis
Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, a former two-time UFC title challenger, died Sunday at the tender age of 38. BJPENN.com confirmed the tragic news from sources close to Johnson’s family. It was just two weeks ago that Dominance MMA Manager Ali Abdelaziz requested that MMA fans say a prayer...
Floyd Mayweather stops YouTuber Deji Olatunji in exhibition fight (Video)
Floyd Mayweather was in action for another exhibition bout on November 13 in Dubai. Deji Olatunji, Mayweather’s opponent, was coming off a pro boxing victory over fellow YouTuber Fousey back in August. Olatunji didn’t stand much of a chance against a pro boxing Hall of Famer, however. Mayweather hurt Olatunji with a left uppercut in the sixth round and the referee had seen enough following a barrage of punches. As expected, this was a one-sided affair.
Dana White reacts to Israel Adesanya’s UFC 281 TKO loss against Alex Pereira
UFC President Dana White has weighed in following Israel Adesanya’s loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281. Adesanya looked to be on his way to a decision victory against Pereira, but it never truly seemed like he was out of danger. That hunch ended up being correct as Pereira had “The Last Stylebender” in a world of trouble with a barrage of punches in the final round. Referee Marc Goddard determined that Adesanya could no longer intelligently defend himself, and the fight was stopped.
Jon Jones reacts after Dominick Reyes suffers nasty knockout loss at UFC 281
Jon Jones was quick to react after his former opponent Dominick Reyes suffered a brutal knockout loss at last night’s UFC 281 event. Jones (26-1 MMA) and Reyes (12-4 MMA) of course have a history, with ‘Bones’ defeating ‘The Devastator’ in a highly competitive light heavyweight title fight at UFC 247. Although Jones was awarded the unanimous decision victory, many fans and analysts had scored the bout in favor of Reyes.
Conor McGregor reacts to video of Nate Diaz slapping Dillon Danis’ friend in the face
Conor McGregor is reacting to a video of Nate Diaz slapping Dillon Danis’ friend in the face. It was just this past weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City at UFC 281 where Diaz was involved in an altercation following the event. Apparently a slap was thrown...
Alex Pereira praises Glover Teixeira and corner following UFC 281 win over Israel Adesanya
Alex Pereira is the new UFC Middleweight Champion and he’s giving his cornermen a ton of credit. Pereira challenged Adesanya for the 185-pound gold this past Saturday night. The title fight emanated from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Adesanya looked to be getting the better of Pereira on the feet, although “Poatan’s” power remained a threat. In the final round, Pereira had “The Last Stylebender” on wobbly legs until referee Marc Goddard called off the fight.
UFC 281 Bonus Report: Poirier vs. Chandler earns ‘FOTN’ honors
The Octagon returned to New York for tonight’s UFC 281 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira. Tonight’s highly anticipated middleweight title fight resulted in a shocking fifth-round come from behind victory for the challenger in Alex Pereira. ‘Poatan’ was down on the scorecards headed into the final round but wound up landing a late flurry that prompted the referee to step in and stop the fight. It was an unbelievable finish to an amazing fight card.
Israel Adesanya says he had to address “some medical stuff” following UFC 281 title loss: “Even stuff people make fun of me for”
Israel Adesanya says he has to address ‘some medical stuff’ following his UFC 281 title loss. UFC 281 took place this past Saturday, November 12th at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The main event featured a title match between Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) and Alex Pereira...
Former UFC title challenger Thiago Santos calls out Jake Paul
Thiago Santos is the latest in a long line of MMA fighters to call out Jake Paul. The Brazilian has lost five of his last six fights, but believes he could be a test for ‘the Problem Child’ when it comes to the sweet science. ‘Marreta’ took to...
Israel Adesanya explains disappointment with referee stoppage in Alex Pereira title fight at UFC 281: “You’ve seen where I can go to”
Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya wasn’t a big fan of his stoppage loss. Last Saturday, ‘The Last Stylebender’ returned to the octagon to headline UFC 281. Standing opposite the-then champion was his longtime foe, Alex Pereira. The Brazilian famously defeated Adesanya twice in their days as kickboxers.
Pros react after Dustin Poirier submits Michael Chandler at UFC 281
Tonight’s UFC 281 main card lineup featured a key lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Poirier (29-7 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Charles Oliveira in a fight for the promotions vacant lightweight title at UFC 269. Prior to that setback, ‘The Diamond’ was riding a three-fight winning streak, which included two TKO victories over Conor McGregor.
Dominick Reyes issues statement following brutal KO loss to Ryan Spann at UFC 281
Dominick Reyes has spoken out after suffering a scary knockout loss to Ryan Spann at UFC 281. Reyes and Spann collided inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 12. This one didn’t last as Spann landed a left jab that shut Reyes’ lights off in the opening frame. It is Reyes’ fourth loss in a row. He has now been knocked out or TKO’d in his last three outings.
Brendan Schaub believes Alex Pereira’s time as middleweight champion will be short lived: “I don’t think he beats a single guy in the top 5”
Brendan Schaub believes Alex Pereira will only remain middleweight champion for a short time if the UFC are to match him with an opposite style. Pereira shocked the world of MMA this past Saturday by dethroning his former kickboxing nemesis, Israel Adesanya. UFC 281 had numerous significant talking points, but...
Alexander Gustafsson forced out of scheduled return fight against Ovince Saint Preux
Alexander Gustafsson’s harsh luck continues. The Swede has been forced to pull out of his scheduled clash with Ovince Saint Preux at UFC 282. ‘OSP’ broke the news on his OnlyFans page, where he wrote,. “Same fight date, new opponent…….Gus is out and Philipe Lins is in. UFC...
Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield announce ear-shaped marijuana gummies collaboration dubbed ‘Holy Bites’
Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are done fighting, but they’re still promoters at heart. ‘Iron Mike’ and ‘The Real Deal’ graced the boxing ring on two occasions in the 1990s. Both matchups are historic and well-remembered, but for very different reasons. In 1996, they met for the first time, with Holyfield pulling off a shocking 11th-round knockout.
Michael Chandler has his sights set on Conor McGregor following UFC 281 loss: “I am the biggest fight that he could take”
Michael Chandler has his sights set on welcoming Conor McGregor back to the Octagon following his UFC 281 defeat to Dustin Poirier. Chandler and Poirier had Madison Square Garden on their feet as excepted at UFC 281.The veterans wasted no time in slugging it out. Since joining the UFC in...
Nate Diaz and Dillon Danis forced to be separated outside of Madison Square Garden (Video)
Nate Diaz and Dillon Danis were involved in an altercation following UFC 281. The event was held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City and both men were in attendance. A slap was thrown by Diaz, but not aimed at Danis in the video (via MMAJunkie) below. The Stockton native later threw a drink in the vicinity of Danis’ entourage.
Brad Riddell announces he will be stepping away from MMA competition following his UFC 281 defeat: “Until the fire to compete comes back”
Brad Riddell announced he would take an extended break from competing inside the Octagon following his loss at UFC 281. The City Kickboxing athlete announced today on Instagram that he’ll step away from competition until the fire relights. On Saturday past, Brad Riddell was stopped by Renato Moicano in the first round, marking the Kiwi’s third straight defeat by stoppage.
NYSAC explains scorecard debacle in UFC 281 fight between Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Silvana Gomez Juarez
The NYSAC has explained the scorecard debacle in the UFC 281 fight between Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Silvana Gome Juarez. It was Karolina Kowalkiewicz (14-7 MMA) vs Silvana Gome Juarez (11-5 MMA) in the women’s strawweight bout last Saturday night, November 12th at UFC 281 which took place at Madison Square Garden, New York City.
Eddie Alvarez calls for a trilogy fight with Michael Chandler following UFC 281, ‘Iron’ responds
Eddie Alvarez called for a trilogy fight with his former foe Michael Chandler following UFC 281. It didn’t take Chandler long to respond. Many moons ago, Alvarez and Chandler gave Bellator two electrifying bouts, which are nailed into the memory books. After undergoing nine rounds together, the bad blood was still left unsettled, with both men holding victories over each other.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0