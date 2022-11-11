ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd Mayweather stops YouTuber Deji Olatunji in exhibition fight (Video)

Floyd Mayweather was in action for another exhibition bout on November 13 in Dubai. Deji Olatunji, Mayweather’s opponent, was coming off a pro boxing victory over fellow YouTuber Fousey back in August. Olatunji didn’t stand much of a chance against a pro boxing Hall of Famer, however. Mayweather hurt Olatunji with a left uppercut in the sixth round and the referee had seen enough following a barrage of punches. As expected, this was a one-sided affair.
Dana White reacts to Israel Adesanya’s UFC 281 TKO loss against Alex Pereira

UFC President Dana White has weighed in following Israel Adesanya’s loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281. Adesanya looked to be on his way to a decision victory against Pereira, but it never truly seemed like he was out of danger. That hunch ended up being correct as Pereira had “The Last Stylebender” in a world of trouble with a barrage of punches in the final round. Referee Marc Goddard determined that Adesanya could no longer intelligently defend himself, and the fight was stopped.
Jon Jones reacts after Dominick Reyes suffers nasty knockout loss at UFC 281

Jon Jones was quick to react after his former opponent Dominick Reyes suffered a brutal knockout loss at last night’s UFC 281 event. Jones (26-1 MMA) and Reyes (12-4 MMA) of course have a history, with ‘Bones’ defeating ‘The Devastator’ in a highly competitive light heavyweight title fight at UFC 247. Although Jones was awarded the unanimous decision victory, many fans and analysts had scored the bout in favor of Reyes.
NEW YORK STATE
Alex Pereira praises Glover Teixeira and corner following UFC 281 win over Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira is the new UFC Middleweight Champion and he’s giving his cornermen a ton of credit. Pereira challenged Adesanya for the 185-pound gold this past Saturday night. The title fight emanated from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Adesanya looked to be getting the better of Pereira on the feet, although “Poatan’s” power remained a threat. In the final round, Pereira had “The Last Stylebender” on wobbly legs until referee Marc Goddard called off the fight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UFC 281 Bonus Report: Poirier vs. Chandler earns ‘FOTN’ honors

The Octagon returned to New York for tonight’s UFC 281 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira. Tonight’s highly anticipated middleweight title fight resulted in a shocking fifth-round come from behind victory for the challenger in Alex Pereira. ‘Poatan’ was down on the scorecards headed into the final round but wound up landing a late flurry that prompted the referee to step in and stop the fight. It was an unbelievable finish to an amazing fight card.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pros react after Dustin Poirier submits Michael Chandler at UFC 281

Tonight’s UFC 281 main card lineup featured a key lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Poirier (29-7 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Charles Oliveira in a fight for the promotions vacant lightweight title at UFC 269. Prior to that setback, ‘The Diamond’ was riding a three-fight winning streak, which included two TKO victories over Conor McGregor.
Dominick Reyes issues statement following brutal KO loss to Ryan Spann at UFC 281

Dominick Reyes has spoken out after suffering a scary knockout loss to Ryan Spann at UFC 281. Reyes and Spann collided inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 12. This one didn’t last as Spann landed a left jab that shut Reyes’ lights off in the opening frame. It is Reyes’ fourth loss in a row. He has now been knocked out or TKO’d in his last three outings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield announce ear-shaped marijuana gummies collaboration dubbed ‘Holy Bites’

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are done fighting, but they’re still promoters at heart. ‘Iron Mike’ and ‘The Real Deal’ graced the boxing ring on two occasions in the 1990s. Both matchups are historic and well-remembered, but for very different reasons. In 1996, they met for the first time, with Holyfield pulling off a shocking 11th-round knockout.
Brad Riddell announces he will be stepping away from MMA competition following his UFC 281 defeat: “Until the fire to compete comes back”

Brad Riddell announced he would take an extended break from competing inside the Octagon following his loss at UFC 281. The City Kickboxing athlete announced today on Instagram that he’ll step away from competition until the fire relights. On Saturday past, Brad Riddell was stopped by Renato Moicano in the first round, marking the Kiwi’s third straight defeat by stoppage.
Eddie Alvarez calls for a trilogy fight with Michael Chandler following UFC 281, ‘Iron’ responds

Eddie Alvarez called for a trilogy fight with his former foe Michael Chandler following UFC 281. It didn’t take Chandler long to respond. Many moons ago, Alvarez and Chandler gave Bellator two electrifying bouts, which are nailed into the memory books. After undergoing nine rounds together, the bad blood was still left unsettled, with both men holding victories over each other.
