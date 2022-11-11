Read full article on original website
Todd County Chamber presents awards at annual dinner
The Todd County Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner and handed out several awards Saturday night. Rhonda Werner was presented with the leadership award for serving as president the last year, the volunteer of the year was Kelvin DeBerry and state Representative Jason Petrie was presented with an MVP award from the state chamber for his work on tax reform.
Local library to host creative writing program with holiday twist
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library will host a creative writing program with a holiday twist on Wednesday. It will be from 5 until 6:30 p.m. at the library and Executive Director DeeAnna Sova says if you love sending annual holiday cards and letters to friends and family but are tired of the same old format, this will be a chance to learn some tips for writing creative holiday letters in a workshop led by HCC English professors, Elizabeth Burton and Addison James.
3 Daviess County schools declared family friendly schools
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Three local schools were recognized in the Capitol Rotunda as certified Family Friendly Schools. Officials say the Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools and numerous other state and local organizations will celebrate Family Engagement in Education Week November 14 through 18 with activities planned to encourage a renewed effort in […]
Forgotten Angels need support again this Christmas
There’s a little less than a month left to help PADD’s 2022 Forgotten Angel campaign. Coordinator Cindy Tabor says they started with just over 400 angels on the tree at the PADD office on Hammond Drive in Hopkinsville and about half are gone. The program allows citizens to give residents of personal care homes in the nine-county region a better Christmas.
Murphy signs with Murray State; plans to set new record
GLASGOW — Glasgow High’s Caroline Murphy signed a letter of intent to run track and field with Murray State University surrounded by friends and family last Friday. The senior track stand-out has broken several school records, including the high jump, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the 4×100 relay. Murphy has also been named to several all-state teams, and holds varsity letters in basketball, soccer and track.
November is National Diabetes Awareness Month
November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and health officials are urging folks to practice healthy habits and to stay on top of their own blood sugar numbers. Kelly Dawes is a certified diabetes educator for the Pennyrile District Health Department in Trigg County and says being overweight and inactive are risk factors for developing diabetes.
City council passes solar zoning amendment, several municipal orders
Hopkinsville City Council passed an adjustment to the zoning code in relation to solar panel farms on second-reading at Tuesday’s meeting, along with incentives for Ascend Elements. The amendment regulates certain aspects of solar farms in the City of Hopkinsville, including a minimum amount of feet the panels must...
College Sports Weekly Awards
Jaylen Hall Named C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week. After a big game in which he scored three touchdowns against Rice, WKU wide receiver Jalen Hall has been named Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week. Hall is the fifth Hilltopper to win a player of the week award this season, and the second to win Special Teams Player of the Week. Punter Tom Ellard won the award earlier in the season after the Tops defeated Middle Tennessee. On special teams, Hall returned a punt 46 yards for a touchdown to put the nail in the coffin in the team’s 45-10 victory. It was WKU’s first punt return for a touchdown since the 2016 season. Additionally, Hall caught seven passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. His touchdowns were from 25 and two yards out.
Charlene Miller Arvin
(Age 78, of Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be Wednesday November 16th at 10am at Hughart, Beard and Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 until 8 at the funeral home.
Former WEHT reporter unexpectedly passes away
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With “deep sadness”, USI Public Safety has reported the passing of one of their own, Officer Steve Gibson. Not only did Steve work for USI, he had also worked as a reporter for WEHT during the 80’s and 90’s. His reporting was fact on and professional in the highest sense. He […]
Paula Ann Rogers Hays
(74, Hopkinsville) Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Sinking Fork Baptist Church. Visitation will be at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
Robert Earl Fowler
Gravesdie services for 89 year old Robert Earl Fowler of Cadiz, KY will be Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at East End Cemetery in Cadiz, KY. Burial will follow in East End Cemetery in Cadiz, KY. Visitation:. Goodwin Funeral Home, on Sunday, November 13, 2022 after 4:00 p.m.
KY Woman Has Drawn Over 1M Followers with Her Real Life Southern Charm
The social media video platform, TikTok, can be overwhelming when you get started. Many people who post on the platform have aspirations of becoming an influencer with a ton of followers. But, that's hard to do. Many factors go into finding success on TikTok. You have to post consistently (even...
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: November 18-20
This Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist and comedian is heading to Owensboro for a night of great laughs. On Friday, November 18, you can catch Bill Engvall at the RiverPark Center at TWO different times: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Engvall has garnered worldwide fame for his FOX sitcom Last Man Standing and was named “Casino Comedian of the Year” at the 2019 Casino Entertainment Awards in Vegas. Tickets to see this comedic legend are going for $59 and selling fast, so get yours today!
Exclusive New Club Opening in Downtown Evansville – Here’s How to Get Into the Launch Party
If you haven't visited Downtown Evansville in a while, you are really missing out. In addition to the packed calendar of events, there have been eleven new businesses open this year. Get Ready for a New Lounge Experience. If you like to go out after work, but you feel like...
Shorthanded Warriors Top CCS Thanks to Massive Night From Robles
Coming off a great showing in the KCAA tip-off tournament, HCA would host another gritty and fantastic opponent. This time from across state lines. Clarksville Christian came to town and you could tell it would be a game even during JV with the energy in the building. Unfortunately the Warriors...
Nancy Kathryn Fuller
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton. Burial will follow in Ridgetop Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00p.m. at the funeral home. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of the...
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire
A tobacco barn on Buffalo Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Christian County emergency personnel say the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 9 p.m. Firefighters from Gracey, Cerulean, and Square Deal fire departments were all called to help extinguish...
HCA Finishes Second in Tip-Off Tournament
Football may have came to an end for teams in Christian County Friday night, and basketball season seemingly does not tip-off until after Thanksgiving. Well, at least KHSAA play doesn’t. HCA has already begun their season, at least in KCAA play. They hosted the Tip-Off tournament over the weekend...
Celebrate the Holidays with Outdoor Ice Skating
One of the prettiest places you’ll ever ice skate at is right here in Owensboro, and you’ll have the chance to glide across the ice on the downtown riverfront! You’ll have several different chances to get your skate on at the outdoor skating rink, beginning in late November and running through January 1.
