Jaylen Hall Named C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week. After a big game in which he scored three touchdowns against Rice, WKU wide receiver Jalen Hall has been named Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week. Hall is the fifth Hilltopper to win a player of the week award this season, and the second to win Special Teams Player of the Week. Punter Tom Ellard won the award earlier in the season after the Tops defeated Middle Tennessee. On special teams, Hall returned a punt 46 yards for a touchdown to put the nail in the coffin in the team’s 45-10 victory. It was WKU’s first punt return for a touchdown since the 2016 season. Additionally, Hall caught seven passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. His touchdowns were from 25 and two yards out.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO