Charlotte, NC

thecomeback.com

Carolina Panthers receive devastating injury news

The Carolina Panthers received some devastating injury news on Friday. Emerging defensive back Donte Jackson tore his Achilles in Carolina’s 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons. As a result, Thursday night’s win for the Panthers comes with a heavy price. Jackson is now out for the remainder of the 2022 season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers place CB Eric Stokes on injured reserve

The 2022 season for Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes will likely end after nine games. The Packers placed Stokes on injured reserve on Saturday. The second-year cornerback suffered knee and ankle injuries against the Detroit Lions last Sunday, and coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday it’s “unlikely” that Stokes would play again this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Armstead out, Ebukam doubtful vs. Chargers; Greenlaw to return

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers' depth along their defensive line will be tested Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 49ers on Friday ruled out starting defensive lineman Arik Armstead. Meanwhile, Samson Ebukam is doubtful for the game. Along with Javon Kinlaw being on injured reserve with a knee...
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings’ Depth Chart Leading Into their Bills Game

The Buffalo Bills are arguably the best team in the NFL. True, their 2 losses leave them behind a couple other teams – such as the Vikings – but it’d be tough to make an airtight argument for a different team being definitively better. Kevin O’Connell will thus be looking to pull off the upset today. The Vikings depth chart gives a sense of who will be available for the game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AllTarHeels

Nickel shines in offensive explosion for North Carolina

In North Carolina's first game of the season against UNC-Wilmington, it was freshman Seth Trimble who introduced himself to the college basketball world. Four days later and another diaper dandy left his mark in the Tar Heels' second non-conference game of the season. Freshman Tyler Nickel, who recorded just eight...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

