Raleigh News & Observer
How ex-Panthers Christian McCaffrey, Robbie Anderson have performed since NFC West trades
In the NFL, a month can feel like an eternity, especially for a struggling franchise. And while the Carolina Panthers search for answers to turn around their disappointing season, two notable playmakers — who were on the Panthers’ roster just a few weeks ago — are looking to find their respective footings in the NFC West.
thecomeback.com
Carolina Panthers receive devastating injury news
The Carolina Panthers received some devastating injury news on Friday. Emerging defensive back Donte Jackson tore his Achilles in Carolina’s 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons. As a result, Thursday night’s win for the Panthers comes with a heavy price. Jackson is now out for the remainder of the 2022 season.
Packers place CB Eric Stokes on injured reserve
The 2022 season for Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes will likely end after nine games. The Packers placed Stokes on injured reserve on Saturday. The second-year cornerback suffered knee and ankle injuries against the Detroit Lions last Sunday, and coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday it’s “unlikely” that Stokes would play again this season.
NBC Sports
Armstead out, Ebukam doubtful vs. Chargers; Greenlaw to return
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers' depth along their defensive line will be tested Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 49ers on Friday ruled out starting defensive lineman Arik Armstead. Meanwhile, Samson Ebukam is doubtful for the game. Along with Javon Kinlaw being on injured reserve with a knee...
Is it worth risk to have Giants’ Adoree’ Jackson return punts, after Richie James’ failures?
The early part of Friday’s Giants practice made one thing clear: Rookie head coach Brian Daboll isn’t just giving lip service to the possibility of having Adoree’ Jackson return punts. Jackson, the Giants’ No. 1 cornerback, was the first player up in Friday’s punt return drill. We’ll...
Steve Wilks Announces Panthers Starting Quarterback Moving Forward
Less than 24 hours after the Panthers defeated the Falcons in a pivotal NFC South matchup, head coach Steve Wilks announced who his starting quarterback will be next weekend. Wilks said PJ Walker will remain the starting quarterback for the Panthers. He'll get to face the Ravens next Sunday. The...
Vote for the Commercial Appeal boys athlete of the week, Nov. 6-12
Vote for the Commercial Appeal boys athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll is set to end at noon Thursday. Note: If the poll...
Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns
The Seminoles are down to their final two games of the regular season.
The Vikings’ Depth Chart Leading Into their Bills Game
The Buffalo Bills are arguably the best team in the NFL. True, their 2 losses leave them behind a couple other teams – such as the Vikings – but it’d be tough to make an airtight argument for a different team being definitively better. Kevin O’Connell will thus be looking to pull off the upset today. The Vikings depth chart gives a sense of who will be available for the game.
Nickel shines in offensive explosion for North Carolina
In North Carolina's first game of the season against UNC-Wilmington, it was freshman Seth Trimble who introduced himself to the college basketball world. Four days later and another diaper dandy left his mark in the Tar Heels' second non-conference game of the season. Freshman Tyler Nickel, who recorded just eight...
Patriots CB Marcus Jones Providing Strong ‘Return’ On Investment
Jones is among the top performers in the NFL in both punt and kick returns in 2022.
Lewisville team impressive in second-round state playoff game.
The Lions showed strength on offense and defense in their home game against Denmark-Olar.
