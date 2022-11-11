ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

Oklahoma company changing the way doctors perform surgery

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma company is changing the way doctors perform surgery. They just got Food and Drug Administration clearance for their innovative "Augmented Reality Software." "The technology has huge potential and could someday be as normal as doing normal surgery or having a tv monitor in front...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Big developments unfolding in years-long saga at Oklahoma school district

OKLAHOMA CITY — Big developments are unfolding in a years-long saga at an Oklahoma school district. The Western Heights School District said their board president and two board members all submitted their resignations on Tuesday. Not only the state superintendent but also a parent of the district, Amy Boone said Tuesday is a victory.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma nonprofit works to help veterans impacted by criminal justice system

An Oklahoma nonprofit is focusing on helping veterans impacted by the criminal justice system. It’s a collaboration between The Education and Employment Ministry (TEEM) and other organizations such as Boeing and the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. Brianne Washington, the veterans initiative supervisor, and Kriss Steele, with TEEM, spoke...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist

CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
CUSHING, OK
KOCO

Snow in parts of Oklahoma causes issues for some drivers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Though it is much better Tuesday on the roads, some parts of Oklahoma saw snow on Monday, causing issues for some drivers. KOCO 5 meteorologist Sabrina Bates spoke with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol about what they saw on Monday. Watch the video player above for the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma days away from executing death row inmate Richard Fairchild

MCALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma is days away from executing death row inmate Richard Fairchild. Fairchild has been on death row since 1993 for killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old son, Adam Broomhall. In October, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted against recommending clemency for the death row inmate. Fairchild's attorneys...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Snow fell as winter weather moved across Oklahoma

Winter weather moved through Oklahoma on Monday, and snow fell in parts of the state. Snow accumulated in western Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command tracked the wintry conditions. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder said there was a band of heavy, wet snow where 3-6 inches...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Looking at how much snow fell during winter storm Monday in Oklahoma

A winter storm moved through Oklahoma, leaving behind a lot of snow in the western part of the state. Below is a look at some of the snow total from across Oklahoma on Monday. KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says the winter storm produced what he and the weather team expected. Because the snow was so heavy, Damon says it will melt deep into the soil over the next couple of days.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Crews preparing roads as winter weather, snow head into Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is working to keep drivers safe on the roads ahead of the expected snowfall Monday. ODOT officials said they're already salting roads and have warned drivers to be aware of conditions. "We're ready for winter weather to come in," said Mills...
OKLAHOMA STATE

