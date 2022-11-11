A winter storm moved through Oklahoma, leaving behind a lot of snow in the western part of the state. Below is a look at some of the snow total from across Oklahoma on Monday. KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says the winter storm produced what he and the weather team expected. Because the snow was so heavy, Damon says it will melt deep into the soil over the next couple of days.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO