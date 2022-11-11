Read full article on original website
Oklahoma company says they could change how donated organs get to patients
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma company said they could change how donated organs get to patients. Researchers hope a small aircraft will be the change for organ transportation. The pilot on board was not flying the plane and instead, it was being operated 354 miles away in Lubbock, Texas.
Oklahoma company changing the way doctors perform surgery
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma company is changing the way doctors perform surgery. They just got Food and Drug Administration clearance for their innovative "Augmented Reality Software." "The technology has huge potential and could someday be as normal as doing normal surgery or having a tv monitor in front...
Dozens of teachers at Oklahoma schools woke up with extra money for classrooms
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Teachers always try to go above and beyond for their students. More often than not, teachers are left holding the bill for special projects. For dozens of teachers at Choctaw-Nicoma Park Schools, their wish list was answered. On Tuesday, 23 teachers woke up with extra...
Big developments unfolding in years-long saga at Oklahoma school district
OKLAHOMA CITY — Big developments are unfolding in a years-long saga at an Oklahoma school district. The Western Heights School District said their board president and two board members all submitted their resignations on Tuesday. Not only the state superintendent but also a parent of the district, Amy Boone said Tuesday is a victory.
Oklahoma nonprofit works to help veterans impacted by criminal justice system
An Oklahoma nonprofit is focusing on helping veterans impacted by the criminal justice system. It’s a collaboration between The Education and Employment Ministry (TEEM) and other organizations such as Boeing and the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. Brianne Washington, the veterans initiative supervisor, and Kriss Steele, with TEEM, spoke...
Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma partners with Google, Feeding America to fight hunger
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma has partnered with Google and Feeding America to help fight hunger in the state. Thousands of emergency food kits will go to Oklahomans in need. "My message to the rest of this state is we need to help those that...
Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist
CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
Oklahoma voters have approved several major initiatives through state questions
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters have approved several major initiatives through state questions. An Oklahoma lawmaker is sounding the alarm on a proposal that he said would make it harder for voters to pass these measures in the future. Oklahoma voters have used their power to enact sweeping policy change over the past few years.
Live Blog: Winter weather with rain-snow mix impacting afternoon commute in OKC metro
Snow is falling as winter weather moves through Oklahoma on Monday, creating slick conditions for drivers. Below is a running blog of winter weather coverage. Check back throughout the day for updates. Open the video player above for live coverage from KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command...
Snow in parts of Oklahoma causes issues for some drivers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Though it is much better Tuesday on the roads, some parts of Oklahoma saw snow on Monday, causing issues for some drivers. KOCO 5 meteorologist Sabrina Bates spoke with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol about what they saw on Monday. Watch the video player above for the...
Oklahoma days away from executing death row inmate Richard Fairchild
MCALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma is days away from executing death row inmate Richard Fairchild. Fairchild has been on death row since 1993 for killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old son, Adam Broomhall. In October, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted against recommending clemency for the death row inmate. Fairchild's attorneys...
OSBI: Man kills 6-year-old, injures woman before turning gun on himself in southeastern Oklahoma
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement is investigating after authorities say a 22-year-old man killed a 6-year-old boy and injured a woman before taking his own life Monday morning in southeastern Oklahoma. Around 7:35 a.m. Monday, the Choctaw County Sheriff's Office received calls about a shooting along Highway 147....
Snow fell as winter weather moved across Oklahoma
Winter weather moved through Oklahoma on Monday, and snow fell in parts of the state. Snow accumulated in western Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command tracked the wintry conditions. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder said there was a band of heavy, wet snow where 3-6 inches...
Winter Weather Outlook: Looking ahead as Oklahoma heads into colder months
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Monday, snow, ice and sleet all moved through Oklahoma. Now, Oklahomans are looking ahead to more winter weather. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane is getting Oklahomans prepared with his Winter Weather Outlook. He’s detailing what he’s watching for as we head into the colder...
Looking at how much snow fell during winter storm Monday in Oklahoma
A winter storm moved through Oklahoma, leaving behind a lot of snow in the western part of the state. Below is a look at some of the snow total from across Oklahoma on Monday. KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says the winter storm produced what he and the weather team expected. Because the snow was so heavy, Damon says it will melt deep into the soil over the next couple of days.
Winter weather with chance of snow expected Monday in Oklahoma
Parts of Oklahoma have already seen snowfall after a cold front moved through the state Friday. As the weekend winds down, one thing the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on is the threat of snow on Monday. Below is what we know as of Sunday...
Crews preparing roads as winter weather, snow head into Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is working to keep drivers safe on the roads ahead of the expected snowfall Monday. ODOT officials said they're already salting roads and have warned drivers to be aware of conditions. "We're ready for winter weather to come in," said Mills...
Winter weather moves in Monday
KOCO Meteorologist Sabrina Bates says that snow moves into western Oklahoma early on Monday. Rain transitions over to snow in OKC middle of the day.
