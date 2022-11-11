Read full article on original website
Pete Carroll breaks down what went wrong in Seahawks’ loss to Bucs
The Seahawks played much better in the second half in their Week 10 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich, Germany, but were unable to complete the comeback, losing 21-16. Seattle is now 6-4 and its four-game winning streak is over, but the Hawks still are in first place in the NFC West.
Hasselbeck: Why Carroll, Geno have Seahawks in 1st place at bye week
The Seahawks hit their bye week on a disappointing note as they fell 21-16 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich, Germany, but they enter the off week at 6-4 and in first place in the NFC West despite many think they’d be among the worst teams in the NFL this year.
Brock & Salk: What do Seahawks do long-term at QB with Geno, draft?
The thought coming into the season was that Seahawks would be drafting their quarterback of the future next April. Then Geno Smith happened. The Seahawks acquired two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick and three players – including a quarterback – from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade this past offseason. Seattle used one first rounder, one second rounder and the fifth rounder it got from Denver, but the Seahawks are set to enter the 2022 draft with two picks each in the first and second rounds.
What Seahawks said after 21-16 loss to Buccaneers in Germany
The Seahawks had quite the eventful Week 10 with practices and a game in Munich, Germany, but they were unable to come away with a win, falling 21-16 to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here’s what a number of Seahawks players had to say during the Seahawks Postgame...
Seahawks Instant Reaction: Seattle Sports on 21-16 loss to Bucs
The Seahawks’ trip to Germany didn’t produce a win, as they fell 21-16 to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich on Sunday. As we do after each Hawks game, we have collected the instant reactions from the voices of Seattle Sports 710 AM. Read what they have to say about the defeat below, and be sure to tune into the station all day Monday for much more in depth analysis.
Fann: Seahawks’ loss to Bucs indicative of who they are on both sides
The Seahawks losing 21-16 to the Buccaneers on Sunday, while disappointing, shouldn’t send fans looking for the panic button. Seattle snoozed through the entire first half in Germany, went just 1-of-9 on third down and still managed to be one defensive stop away from getting the ball back with the chance to win late in the fourth quarter.
Rost: What we learned about the Seahawks in Week 10
The Seahawks lost 21-16 to the Buccaneers in Munich, Germany on Sunday, falling to 6-4 and shrinking their lead for first place in the NFC West to just a half-game over the San Francisco 49ers. Here’s a look at what we learned from the Seahawks’ Week 10 game.
Mariners Takeaways: GM Hollander on Julio’s ROY win, how M’s will add
Monday was a day for the Mariners to celebrate the monumental debut season of Julio Rodríguez, who was officially named the fifth American League Rookie of the Year in franchise history in the afternoon. General manager Justin Hollander joined Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob (with guest hosts Mike Lefko...
Hawks drop one in Munich; Lose to Bucs 16-21
The Seahawks gave their NFC South opponents a run for their Deutsche Mark in Munich but lost to the Tampa Bay Bucs 16-21. 70,000 fans in Germany saw the Bucs dominate for three quarters, but QB Gino Smith come out slinging in the fourth to bring the Hawks within striking distance.
Time to panic? Here’s what can be learned from last 2 Kraken losses
It was a week ago that the Seattle Kraken were sitting on a franchise-best five-game win streak. But over the weekend they came up short twice and suddenly the win streak feels like it was a long time ago. Losing two in a row is not cause for panic in...
AP Top 25: UW Huskies rise 9 spots to 15 after win at Oregon
The UW Huskies made a big jump in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday following their huge win at Oregon on Saturday night. Washington is up to No. 15, a jump of nine spots, in the new rankings. The Dawgs knocked off the then-No. 6 Ducks 37-34 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., to improve to 8-2 overall. Oregon, which is also 8-2, dropped six spots to No. 12.
Kraken give up late goal in regulation, fall 3-2 to Jets in OT
SEATTLE (AP) – Mark Scheifele scored 54 seconds into overtime on Sunday night, capping a dramatic comeback as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Seattle Kraken, 3-2. Jets 3, Kraken 2: Stats. Scheifele’s goal was his second of the night. He also scored in the second period. Winnipeg’s Blake...
Mariners Notebook: Seattle adds 4 prospects to 40-man roster
With Tuesday the deadline for teams to add eligible players to their 40-man rosters ahead of the Rule 5 Draft, the Mariners have added four prospects to their 40-man roster. New to the 40-man roster are RHP Prelander Berroa, RHP Isaiah Campbell, OF Jonatan Clase and OF Cade Marlowe. In the Mariners’ eyes, these four were at most risk to be selected by other clubs in the Rule 5 Draft, which will take place Dec. 7 at the Winter Meetings in San Diego.
