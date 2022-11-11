Andre Petroski plans to submit Wellington Turman at UFC 281 to prove he’s “the best grappler” at middleweight, blasts Bo Nickal

Read full article on original website
Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson’s death caused by organ failure due to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis
Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, a former two-time UFC title challenger, died Sunday at the tender age of 38. BJPENN.com confirmed the tragic news from sources close to Johnson’s family. It was just two weeks ago that Dominance MMA Manager Ali Abdelaziz requested that MMA fans say a prayer...
Drake Loses $2 Million Bet on UFC Fight
Drake is $2 million lighter this morning after betting on the loser in Saturday night's UFC title fight, but for a good part of the fight he looked like he was gonna win big. The iconic rapper -- known for his love of high-stakes gambling -- plunked down the INSANE amount of cash on middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in NYC.
Israel Adesanya identifies key reason for Alex Pereira loss at UFC 281: ‘I was compromised’
A contemplative Israel Adesanya appeared at the UFC 281 post-fight press conference following his shocking fifth round TKO loss to Alex Pereira (watch the highlights here). Normally these press conferences are limited to those who won their fights, but “The Last Stylebender” made it a point to show up and speak to the media.
Floyd Mayweather stops YouTuber Deji Olatunji in exhibition fight (Video)
Floyd Mayweather was in action for another exhibition bout on November 13 in Dubai. Deji Olatunji, Mayweather’s opponent, was coming off a pro boxing victory over fellow YouTuber Fousey back in August. Olatunji didn’t stand much of a chance against a pro boxing Hall of Famer, however. Mayweather hurt Olatunji with a left uppercut in the sixth round and the referee had seen enough following a barrage of punches. As expected, this was a one-sided affair.
Jon Jones reacts after Dominick Reyes suffers nasty knockout loss at UFC 281
Jon Jones was quick to react after his former opponent Dominick Reyes suffered a brutal knockout loss at last night’s UFC 281 event. Jones (26-1 MMA) and Reyes (12-4 MMA) of course have a history, with ‘Bones’ defeating ‘The Devastator’ in a highly competitive light heavyweight title fight at UFC 247. Although Jones was awarded the unanimous decision victory, many fans and analysts had scored the bout in favor of Reyes.
Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson has passed away at age 38, the MMA community reacts
Former UFC title challenger Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson has passed away at the tender age of 38. It was late last month that MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz asked everyone to say a prayer for Johnson during an interview with ESPN. “Rumble, he’s going through some health problems right now....
Dana White reacts to Israel Adesanya’s UFC 281 TKO loss against Alex Pereira
UFC President Dana White has weighed in following Israel Adesanya’s loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281. Adesanya looked to be on his way to a decision victory against Pereira, but it never truly seemed like he was out of danger. That hunch ended up being correct as Pereira had “The Last Stylebender” in a world of trouble with a barrage of punches in the final round. Referee Marc Goddard determined that Adesanya could no longer intelligently defend himself, and the fight was stopped.
Conor McGregor reacts to video of Nate Diaz slapping Dillon Danis’ friend in the face
Conor McGregor is reacting to a video of Nate Diaz slapping Dillon Danis’ friend in the face. It was just this past weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City at UFC 281 where Diaz was involved in an altercation following the event. Apparently a slap was thrown...
UFC 281 Bonus Report: Poirier vs. Chandler earns ‘FOTN’ honors
The Octagon returned to New York for tonight’s UFC 281 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira. Tonight’s highly anticipated middleweight title fight resulted in a shocking fifth-round come from behind victory for the challenger in Alex Pereira. ‘Poatan’ was down on the scorecards headed into the final round but wound up landing a late flurry that prompted the referee to step in and stop the fight. It was an unbelievable finish to an amazing fight card.
Watch Robert Whittaker’s live reaction to Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 (Video)
Watch Robert Whittaker’s live reaction to Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. It was quite the weekend, as Saturday night saw Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) defeat and take the title from Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) in the middleweight main event. It was Pereira who stopped Adesanya via TKO at 2 minutes, 1 second into the fifth and final round at Madison Square Garden. ‘Poatan’ is now the middleweight champion after only four fights under the UFC banner.
Video: Nate Diaz slaps someone outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281
Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz was involved in an altercation outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281 on Saturday, and it was caught on video. Outside of the arena, Diaz and Bellator fighter Dillon Danis had to separated. Cups were thrown. Middle fingers were flipped, and someone got slapped. Diaz...
Alex Pereira praises Glover Teixeira and corner following UFC 281 win over Israel Adesanya
Alex Pereira is the new UFC Middleweight Champion and he’s giving his cornermen a ton of credit. Pereira challenged Adesanya for the 185-pound gold this past Saturday night. The title fight emanated from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Adesanya looked to be getting the better of Pereira on the feet, although “Poatan’s” power remained a threat. In the final round, Pereira had “The Last Stylebender” on wobbly legs until referee Marc Goddard called off the fight.
John Fury & Jake Paul trade blows as tops come off in Dubai
Jake Paul and John Fury exchanged words last night after his son Tommy won his fight inside the ring in Dubai. That’s the next fight everyone wants to see Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul, is Tommy running scared though? Fury has got everything to lose, it would be embarrassing if a ‘fighting man’ lost to a YouTuber. See his old man John stick up for him and take his top of challenge to take on the American…
Mayweather believes Pacquiao’s Marquez KO ends best boxer row
Floyd Mayweather is in no doubt about who is the better boxer after pointing to a spectacular Manny Pacquiao knockout. Mayweather used a Juan Manuel Marquez thunderbolt punch inflicted on his career rival when arguing his case regarding his all-time place in boxing. Covering the fact he wasn’t considered the...
Carla Esparza issues statement following title loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 281
Carla Esparza has issued a statement following her title loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 281. UFC 281 saw Carla Esparza (20-7 MMA) get in the Octagon with Weili Zhang (23-3 MMA) in the women’s strawweight co-main event which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City this past Saturday night, November 12th.
Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield announce ear-shaped marijuana gummies collaboration dubbed ‘Holy Bites’
Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are done fighting, but they’re still promoters at heart. ‘Iron Mike’ and ‘The Real Deal’ graced the boxing ring on two occasions in the 1990s. Both matchups are historic and well-remembered, but for very different reasons. In 1996, they met for the first time, with Holyfield pulling off a shocking 11th-round knockout.
Israel Adesanya says he had to address “some medical stuff” following UFC 281 title loss: “Even stuff people make fun of me for”
Israel Adesanya says he has to address ‘some medical stuff’ following his UFC 281 title loss. UFC 281 took place this past Saturday, November 12th at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The main event featured a title match between Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) and Alex Pereira...
Former UFC title challenger Thiago Santos calls out Jake Paul
Thiago Santos is the latest in a long line of MMA fighters to call out Jake Paul. The Brazilian has lost five of his last six fights, but believes he could be a test for ‘the Problem Child’ when it comes to the sweet science. ‘Marreta’ took to...
Brendan Schaub believes Alex Pereira’s time as middleweight champion will be short lived: “I don’t think he beats a single guy in the top 5”
Brendan Schaub believes Alex Pereira will only remain middleweight champion for a short time if the UFC are to match him with an opposite style. Pereira shocked the world of MMA this past Saturday by dethroning his former kickboxing nemesis, Israel Adesanya. UFC 281 had numerous significant talking points, but...
Pros react after Dustin Poirier submits Michael Chandler at UFC 281
Tonight’s UFC 281 main card lineup featured a key lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Poirier (29-7 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Charles Oliveira in a fight for the promotions vacant lightweight title at UFC 269. Prior to that setback, ‘The Diamond’ was riding a three-fight winning streak, which included two TKO victories over Conor McGregor.
