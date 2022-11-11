FRISCO - If we've learned anything this NFL season, it's possible for even the best teams in the league to have a garbage loss on the schedule. It happened to the Eagles on Monday night at home as they lost to the Commanders, it happened to the Chiefs in Week 3 with a loss to the Colts, and it happened to the Cowboys on Sunday with what can only be considered a disappointing loss to an inferior Packers team.

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO