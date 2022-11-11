Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha Police Department Special Investigations Unit seizes large amount of “straight fentanyl” following traffic stop Monday
Kenosha Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit has seized 15.3 grams of “straight fentanyl”, along with other illicit drugs during a traffic stop it conducted Monday, according to Lt. Joseph Nosalik, the department’s spokesperson. The seizure was among others the investigations unit has been conducting into fentanyl...
wlip.com
Kenosha Reports Another Recent Spike In Overdose Deaths
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Three overdose deaths have been reported in Kenosha in recent days. That’s according to Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall who says that it’s a sad reminder of the use of illegal drugs and counterfeit medications. Many are being spiked with fentanyl, which is a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine woman beat man with cribbage board, prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - Janice Petri, 60, of Racine, faces multiple charges after prosecutors say she beat a 75-year-old man with a cribbage board. The charges include physical abuse of an elder person, two counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. According to a criminal complaint,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Somers vandalism; officials seek to ID individuals
SOMERS, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is trying to identify the following individuals regarding an ongoing vandalism investigation from a location in Somers. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or (800)807-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1000.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Crime Stoppers pays $11K reward to tipster in homicide case
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Crime Stoppers Board of Directors voted to pay out the existing $11,000 reward that was created to help find the suspect accused of killing Krystal Tucker. On February 10, 2022, 31-year-old Tucker was killed in a shooting outside Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge. In October 2022, Milwaukee police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crash closes I-41 NB in Racine County, 3 hurt
RAYMOND, Wis. - A multi-vehicle crash closed Interstate 41 northbound in Racine County Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15. The Racine County Sheriff's Office said three people were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Based on a preliminary investigation, the sheriff's office said the driver of a Jeep lost...
Darrell Brooks sentencing, shooting threat interrupts courtroom
The sentencing for Darrell Brooks, the man convicted in the Waukesha Parade attack, began Tuesday until a threat of a mass shooting halted proceedings, the sheriff's department says.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Illinois man allegedly reached over 120 mph in police chase on I-94
RACINE — A 44-year-old Illinois man allegedly reached speeds of 120 mph during a police chase in Racine County. Clifton L. Foster, of Zion, was charged with five felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and possession of marijuana and misdemeanor counts of operate motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install ignition interlock device.
Threat of mass shooting reported during Darrell Brooks sentencing, sheriff says
Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing was disrupted Tuesday after the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said someone threatened a mass shooting at the courthouse.
CBS 58
Man's body discovered in building near 37th and Galena, investigation underway
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway after Milwaukee police discovered a man's body in a vacant building near 37th and Galena Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. Authorities searched the area while following up on a suspected death investigation around 10:35 a.m. They say the victim was fatally shot. Identification is pending at this time.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate Milwaukee shootings; 2 men, teen wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday, Nov. 14. Two men and a 14-year-old boy were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. near 22nd and Wells. The victims, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man and a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man guilty; shot at kids who threw snowballs at his car
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Monday, Nov. 14 found William Carson guilty on all seven charges against him in connection with the shooting of children who threw snowballs at his car in January 2020. The jury found Carson guilty of two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Deondre Alston sentenced; life in prison for fatal Milwaukee stabbing
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Deondre Alston on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to life in prison in connection with a fatal stabbing in Milwaukee in April 2021. A jury found Alston guilty on Oct. 14, 2022 of two charges in this case – first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks sentencing: Waukesha parade victims speak, court cleared over threat
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sending a message loud and clear, 45 victims and survivors of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack shared powerful personal accounts of how the attack impacted them Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the first of two sentencing hearings for Darrell Brooks. Tuesday's hearing was not without disruptions. A threat...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; Body inside vacant building near 37th and Walnut
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 37th and Walnut on Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood and located a deceased body inside a vacant building. The victim, a man, suffered fatal gunshot injuries. His identification is pending. Milwaukee police are seeking the...
Milwaukee: Two homicides away from 2021 record
The City of Milwaukee is two homicides away from tying the 2021 record. MPD's database shows that homicides are up around 2% since last year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee home invasion, robbery; husband, wife in their 80s hurt
MILWAUKEE - An elderly couple is sent to the hospital Sunday night, Nov. 13 after robbers burst into their home with a gun. The Milwaukee Police Department says the home invasion and robbery occurred near 56th and Thurston – and the robbers got away with money, but not much.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
1 dead in Milwaukee fire near 61st and Stark
MILWAUKEE - One person died in a fire in Milwaukee near 61st and Stark Tuesday night, Nov. 15. Milwaukee police and firefighters responded around 7 p.m. The cause is under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Somers House tavern shooting; Rakayo Vinson sentenced, life in prison
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha man convicted of shooting and killing three people, wounding three others, at The Somers House tavern in 2021 will spend the rest of his life in prison. Rakayo Vinson, 26, was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 15 to three consecutive life sentences without the chance of parole...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shoot man during welfare check; woman's body found
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police shot a man early Monday morning, Nov. 14 near Booth and Meinecke. He was taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries. According to police, at approximately 12:19 a.m. officers responded to the scene for a welfare check. The caller was concerned for the safety of the resident, and requested a squad to respond.
