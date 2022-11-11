Read full article on original website
Related
Rishi Sunak attends emergency meeting at G20 after missile lands in Poland
Rishi Sunak joined an emergency meeting at the Bali G20 summit and held talks with Joe Biden after a missile killed two people in Poland and Moscow hit Ukraine with “barbaric” strikes.The Prime Minister attended the morning roundtable of likeminded leaders, called by the US President, which also included French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Japan’s premier Fumio Kishida and Canada’s Justin Trudeau.They pledged to offer their “full support” for Poland’s investigation into the incident, with preliminary assessments from US intelligence later suggesting the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one.Mr Sunak then held...
South Korea cuts funding to broadcaster as concern over press freedom grows
A popular South Korean broadcaster accused of political bias is set to lose its city funding amid concern press freedoms are being restricted under the Yoon Suk-yeol government. TBS, which operates two radio stations and a television channel, receives 70% of its funding from the Seoul city government. On Tuesday,...
Rishi Sunak hails US as ‘closest ally’ as he meets Joe Biden at G20 summit
Rishi Sunak described the US as the UK’s “closest ally” as he met Joe Biden for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.The pair’s first full in-person talks, held on Wednesday at a luxury resort hotel on the Indonesian island, came after a missile – initially thought to be Russian-made – fell in Poland and Moscow pounded targets across Ukraine with missiles.In brief remarks at the top of the meeting, the US president said: “This morning we’ve already met with our fellow Nato and G7 leaders to address Russia’s latest missile strikes against Kyiv and Western...
Poland military on alert after missile strike
Poland's military was on high alert Wednesday after a deadly missile strike on a village near the border with war-ravaged Ukraine. The talks came after Poland's President Andrzej Duda said there was no clear evidence of who fired the missile that killed two people in the southeastern village of Przewodow, near the border with Ukraine.
PRIVATE BORDER SECURITY: Yuma families forced to hire armed guards amid migrant surge, local official says
A Yuma county supervisor shared his town's battle to accommodate the influx of migrants amid caring for residents as border crossings increase in Arizona.
Republicans must fight Biden’s trillion-dollar spending by refusing to give in on debt limit
Republicans must protect taxpayers, fight Biden’s trillion-dollar spending by being strong on debt limit. GOP can negotiate spending reforms in new Congress.
Militants ambush police patrol, kill 6 in NW Pakistan
Pakistan says armed militants ambushed a routine police patrol in the country's northwest, killing all six people in the vehicle
Comments / 0