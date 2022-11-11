Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
Migrants From Texas Didn’t Arrive On Monday but Philadelphia is Ready to Welcome ThemTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Kismet Bagels opening second brick & mortar location at 1700 Sansom Street in RittenhouseMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dallas Goedert Injury Update Rules Him Out For WeeksFlurrySportsPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Warriors Fans Are Angry After Team Loses To Kings: "Trade Curry, Let Him Play For A Good Franchise."
Fans had a lot to say about the Warriors losing to the Kings.
Malika Andrews Destroyed Stephen A. Smith By Sharing His College Scoring Average On ESPN
Malika Andrews trolled Stephen A. Smith on the air by sharing his scoring average from college.
Ja Morant reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid obliterating Jazz for 59 points
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t believe his eyes after witnessing Joel Embiid score more than half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ total points against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Embiid exploded for 59 points in the 105-98 win, going 19-of-28 from the field and 20-of-24 from the free...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player
Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
Eagles' loss shows who their most indispensable player is − and it's not Jalen Hurts
PHILADELPHIA − As it turns out, a rookie who played barely one-third of the defensive snaps is the most indispensable player on the Eagles. That's how much the Eagles need Jordan Davis. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Davis is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least two more games.
Look: Carmelo Anthony's Son Received Big Offer On Sunday
Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan has already established himself as one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class. On Sunday, the Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ the King sophomore guard earned a scholarship offer that has special meaning for him and his family. Syracuse, the program where Carmelo won a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Micah Parsons Blasts ‘Undisciplined’ (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
FRISCO - There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put)...
Pelicans get hot, dismiss Grizzlies in fourth quarter
The Grizzlies fell to the Pelicans on Tuesday night despite Ja Morant’s 36 points. Related stories: Box score: Pelicans 113, Grizzlies 102 Jaren Jackson Jr.: Goal is to be instant boost for Grizzlies on defense Desmond Bane to miss multiple weeks with toe sprain
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders’ Heinicke Addresses Carson Wentz’s Potential Return
For the third time in four weeks, backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke helped lead the Commanders to victory. His latest performance on Monday Night Football resulted in a signature win over the previously undefeated Eagles and vaulted the Commanders back to a .500 record at 5–5. Though Heinicke’s run behind...
76ers center Joel Embiid reportedly playing through multiple injuries
Sixers All-NBA center Joel Embiid is playing through multiple injuries as he strives to keep Philadelphia afloat without injured co-star James Harden, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Embiid is dealing with a tweaked ankle and an injured right shoulder, the latter of which is so restrictive that Embiid...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Athletic Dynamo
The Thunder have already proven this season that they can hang with the best on good nights. But with Oklahoma City not likely to truly contend for a few more seasons, general manager Sam Presti will look to the draft, at least once more, to add talent to the team.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Lakers Assign Vets To G League Team
Your Los Angeles Lakers seem to be doing their darnedest to prep some veterans for, hopefully, the team's second straight win on Friday against another bottom-feeding NBA club, the Detroit Pistons. To that end, L.A. has sent guards Kendrick Nunn and Dennis Schröder, along with center Thomas Bryant, down to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pelicans Look To Build Momentum With Grizzlies Visiting
The New Orleans Pelicans will be looking to improve to 2-1 on their current six-game home stand when they host the Memphis Grizzlies tonight in the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans (7-6) is coming off of a 119-106 win over the Houston Rockets. Memphis (9-5), another foe from the Southwest Division, has won five out of its last seven games but travels to the Crescent City after suffering a 102-92 loss to the Washington Wizards.
Comments / 2