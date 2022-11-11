Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
N.A.A.C.P alleged Republican-appointed poll workers intimidated Black voters during early voting in TexasAsh JurbergBeaumont, TX
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhel PhilogeneBeaumont, TX
Opal "Aileen" Gandy, 83, Orange
Aileen Gandy, 83, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 13, 2022, in Orange. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 18, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Officiating will be Reverend Damon Bickham, of First Baptist Church in Deweyville, Texas. A private family graveside will be held following the service.
Thomas Gayland Malone, 76, Vinton
Thomas Gayland Malone entered the gates of Heaven, from his home, surrounded by family on November 13, 2022, at the age of 76, after a five-month battle with glioblastoma cancer. Thomas was born to Prentice and Tommye Lee Reed Malone on November 4, 1946. After graduating from Vinton High School...
Mary Ellen Dillard, 92, Orange
Mary Ellen Dillard, 92, of Orange, passed away on November 9, 2022, peacefully at home. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday November 17, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m., Thursday November 17, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.
Ellen Margaret Hickman, 51, Orange
Ellen Margaret Hickman, 51, of Orange, passed away on November 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth in Beaumont. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday 16, 2022, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Officiating will be Brother Donald Ray Frazier. A gathering will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday November 16, 2022, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
DAR Members visit Temple to the Brave
Members of the William Diamond Chapter, NSDAR and their guests visited the Temple to the Brave in Beaumont on Veteran's Day, November 11. The temple was built by the Colonel George Moffett Chapter in 1932 as a project dedicated to Texas veterans of all wars. It is only open on patriotic holidays and worth the visit.
Activities at Orangefield Museum this Saturday
If you like Cajun Music, drop by the Orangefield Cormier Museum Saturday Nov. 19th at 9:30. Three Local Musicians: Adrian Hebert, Larry Schexnider and Baydon Lambert practice their passion. All our activities are free this month. Everyone that has heard them enjoys listening. That is why I am inviting you...
Blue Santa collecting donations on Saturday in Vidor
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is currently collecting toys and cash donations for the annual Blue Santa project to provide children in families with needs gifts for Christmas. On Saturday, the sheriff's office is working with Finishing Touches Auto Detailing in Vidor, for a toy and donation drive. Deputies will...
OFHS debaters compete at Regional UIL meet
Orangefield High School debaters competed at the Region UIL Congressional Debate Meet on November 9, 2022. Congratulations to Calvin Kelly for placing 4th, Major Copeland for placing 5th, and Colton Myers for placing 6th. The OHS Debate Sponsor is Bridget Trawhon.
Bridge City Marching Band traveled to UIL State competion
The Bridge City High School Marching Band traveled to the UIL State Championship performances in the Alamodome in San Antonio this past Thursday. Of the 206 Class 4A bands competing statewide the BCHS Marching Band finished 16th. Pictured are the trombone duet of Billy Walpole and Tyler Anderson during the performance.
Army Engineers will take virtual questions on levee system Thursday.
People with questions about the levee-floodwall project across Orange County will be able to submit them by email and then listen for the answers on a virtual, online conference about the $2.4 billion project. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District is holding the virtual meeting on Thursday, November...
Orangefield FFA members competed in the Ricebelt District Leadership Event
Orangefield FFA members competed in the Ricebelt District Leadership Development Events. Teams are as follows: Public Relations 4th Place: Jayde Baggett, Harley Beaudoin, Natalie Roach, Emily Walters; Radio Broadcasting: Leroy Bergeron, Bryce Blacksher, Mattie Owens; Chapter Quiz: Laney Bellard, Leroy Bergeron, Travis Kessell, Ethan Welch; Greenhand Quiz: Salayna Boyte, Kyle Christopher, Addison Shaffer; Greenhand Creed Speaking: Parker Donnaud and Job Interview: Jordan Whisenant.
Two BCHS students invited to help lead meeting in San Marcos
Grant Hale, left, president of the Bridge City High School student body, along with Aidan McAllister, student council public relations officer, were invited to help lead the Texas Association of Student Councils meeting in San Marcos last week. The two presented special break-out sessions and also performed with their swing dance group.
Sales taxes mixed in cities, but strong in county
Sales taxes were mixed across the county in September as cities were having a difficult time keeping up with the inflation rate. However, Orange County's sales taxes continue to stay above the inflation rate, which was 8.2 percent for the month of September. The Texas State Comptroller's Office recently sent...
Law enforcement investigating two deaths plus a shooting injury
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man on a working tugboat on the Neches River side of the county. Captain Joey Jacobs described the death as "unusual," though he was not releasing details on Tuesday. He said deputies were called about 5 p.m. Monday to...
ANE Insurance named Bridge City Chamber Business of the Month
The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is has announced that ANE Insurance has been named Business of the Month for November 2022. Ellen Nickum was presented the award, sponsored by Energy Country Ford, by Ambassador DeeDee Viator at the November Networking Coffee hosted by Bridge City Bank. Photo courtesy of...
Mid-term election draws 46 percent of county voters
The final results of the November 8 general election shows that nearly 46 percent of registered voters in Orange County cast a ballot. The county in the last census had a population of 84,800. The county elections administration office reports 55,026 people are registered to vote. In this election 25,240 people voted.
