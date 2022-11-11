Read full article on original website
2022 'Christmas at the Park' event set for December 10 at Newton Park
LAKEVILLE, Ind. - Families can celebrate the holiday season in Lakeville during Newton Park's free Christmas at the Park event on December 10. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., attendees can enjoy a number of holiday activities, including cookie decorating, face painting, Christmas lights, and a visit with Santa. The...
Greater Elkhart Chamber celebrates the opening of South Bend Orthopedics New Occupational Therapy and Elkhart Physical
ELKHART, Ind. --In celebration of the New South Bend Orthopedics Occupational Therapy and Elkhart Physical, Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by an Open House, located at 5230 Beck Drive, Suites 6 and 7, Elkhart IN 465156. South Bend Orthopedics is excited to bring more...
No service on Thanksgiving Day for the Interurban Trolley in Goshen and Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. --For the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Goshen and Elkhart on Thursday, November 24, 2022, the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service and Interurban Trolley fixed route service will not operate. Friday November 25, 2022 is when Regular service will resume. Although ADA Access Dispatch and the Trolley Information offices...
Elkhart Hacienda to Rally for Rio with a Give Back Night
ELKHART, Ind. -- Hacienda has partnered with Rio's Rainbow, an anti-bullying organization, to host a Give Back Night. Starting Tuesday at 11 a.m., Hacienda will give 20% of participant's purchases to Rio's Rainbow. The Give Back applies to dine-in, online, take-out and gift card orders. A Hacienda Give Back photo...
South Bend Cubs hosts Holiday Extravaganza December 3
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Cubs will host the eighth annual Holiday Extravaganza on December 3 at Four Winds Field. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. During this time, kids can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, participate in a scavenger hunt, enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies, and write letters to Santa.
Goshen mayor, city officials help rake leaves around the city
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about two local leaders doing their part to keep the city beautiful?. Mayor Jeremy Stutsman joined Chamber of Commerce President Nick Kieffer to rake leaves around Goshen. The duo joined the street department for the day and worked to beautify...
Corewell Health Lakeland Hospital opens new pavilion expansion to the public
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – Lakeland Hospital, part of Corewell Health South, is showing off its new medical pavilion expansion. It’s been a long process getting this project off the ground — all in an effort to provide a more comforting and modern healthcare experience to patients in Southwest Michigan.
South Bend Re-Entry Center resident apprehended
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident has been apprehended after walking away from the center on November 1, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. Jessie Hanson, 37, was apprehended without incident at a South Bend residence on Monday morning.
2nd Chance Pet: Demi Sue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Demi Sue!. Demi Sue is about 3 years old, does well around other dogs...
Free flu shots with Saint Joseph Health System November 15
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Saint Joseph Health System is administering flu shots on Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. Community members can get the shot in the Pavilion II lobby, located at 707 E. Cedar St. in South Bend. Those attending are asked to bring a canned good...
Corewell Health South put on lockdown Tuesday afternoon, hospital back open
NILES, Mich. - Corewell Health South was put on lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to a disturbance in the emergency department, according to the Niles Police Department and officials with Corewell Health South. According to the hospital, there was an isolated incident in the emergency department involving patient self-inflicted harm. The...
Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Marshall County
Mobile Franchise Expands in Indiana, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. November 14, 2022 // Franchising.com // PLYMOUTH, Ind. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Marshall County. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ throughout Marshall, Starke, Fulton, Pulaski, Kosciusko, LaPorte, Miami, White, St. Joseph, Cass, Wabash, Noble, Whitley, Huntington and Porter counties.
City of South Bend to officially recognize Women's Entrepreneurship Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- City officials will be making history on Monday as Mayor James Mueller is set to sign the first ever special resolution and proclamation that recognizes the efforts of women entrepreneurs in the community. The historic signing will take place at the County-City Building during the city's...
Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition hosting COVID-19, flu shot clinic in Elkhart November 19
ELKHART, Ind. - The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot clinic at the Arena Michiana in Elkhart on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The vaccines are free and no documents are required to get them. The following services will be offered...
Enrollment boost for South Bend 2022-2023 school year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --For the 2022-2023 school year, the South Bend Community School Corporation is working to boost enrollment. At the century center tonight, the district hosted its showcase of schools, giving both parents and students a chance to learn about everything it has to offer and ask any questions.
2nd Chance Pet: Roxy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Kristy Sipress joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with Roxy, a two year-old dog that is looking for a new home. For more information on Roxy check out the video above!. If you want to adopt Roxy...
South Bend pauses leaf pickup to prep for more snow
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- The city of South Bend temporarily paused its fall leaf pickup program to prepare for another round of snow, but the move has some residents concerned about the delay. “I am a little frustrated, I think they get get out here,” said concerned resident John Dauss....
Tiny home village in Mishawaka
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
South Bend Fall ReLeaf program suspended week of November 14 due to snow
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's Fall ReLeaf program has been suspended for the week of November 14 because of the heavy lake effect snow that moved through the area over the weekend. The leaf pickup trucks have been converted to snowplows and crews are getting ready...
A Fresh Start For The Cass County Humane Society
Adopting a pet is seen as the first thing to consider when wanting a new pet. An adoption is a good option for people who would like to adopt an older animal that wouldn’t require much training. It’s also good because it’s cheaper than buying from pet shops or animal breeders. The operator of the Cass County Humane Society, Lisa Terry, agrees wholeheartedly.
