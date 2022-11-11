Mobile Franchise Expands in Indiana, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. November 14, 2022 // Franchising.com // PLYMOUTH, Ind. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Marshall County. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ throughout Marshall, Starke, Fulton, Pulaski, Kosciusko, LaPorte, Miami, White, St. Joseph, Cass, Wabash, Noble, Whitley, Huntington and Porter counties.

