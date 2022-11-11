ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Valley Metro begins service at new bus station

ROANOKE, Va. – Last year, Valley Metro announced that it had gotten a new home. Now, the Star City is one step closer to seeing the new transit become a reality. On Monday, Nov. 14, Valley Metro began service at the Third Street Station, which is located at the corner of Salem Avenue and 3rd Street in downtown Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crash cleared on I-81S in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is causing a delay in southbound traffic on I-81 in Botetourt County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 156.2 and drivers can expect delays. As of 5:35 p.m., the south...
wakg.com

Road Closure on Westover Dr Begins Monday

A road closure at Westover Dr between Riverside Dr and Capri Ct has been updated, or added to, the City of Danville list of scheduled road closures for construction purposes. The closure will begin at 07:00 am, Monday, November 14, and is scheduled to end at 05:00 pm, Friday, December 9.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

School zone cameras now active in Altavista

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - In Altavista, school zone cameras are now active. That means people caught speeding more than ten miles per hour over the speed limit in a school zone will be issued a violation. The violations can be issued when flashing lights are on. The Altavista Police chief...
ALTAVISTA, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Road work, maintenance scheduled from Nov. 14-18

VDOT has updated its road construction and maintenance schedule for the Lynchburg District for the coming week. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Co. crash cleared along I-81N

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N is causing four miles of delays Sunday. The crash was at mile marker 134.6, according to VDOT. The left shoulder and lane are both closed.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

2 residents treated for smoke inhalation after apartment fire in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fire at the Holland House Apartments on Sunday. Battalion Chief Kenny Turner says the incident happened at 11:15 a.m. in the 3700 block of Fort Avenue. When firefighters...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Crews search for missing person in the James River

GLASGOW, Va. – Rescue crews are searching for a missing person after the discovery of an unmanned boat in the James River, according to Bedford County Special Operations Command. The Big Island Volunteer Fire Company said in a Facebook post that around 12:17 p.m. on Saturday, crews were alerted...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Two hospitalized after apartment fire in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE - 4:40 p.m. The Lynchburg Fire Department says three were hurt in the fire, and two were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but officials say it appears to be accidental.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Afton man killed in Monday crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says a man from Afton was killed in a Monday morning crash. According to police, the crash occurred around 8 a.m. on the 300 block of Ortman Road. The driver, identified as 71-year-old Roger Lee Durrette, died at the...
AFTON, VA
WSET

House fire in Roanoke County on Skyview Road: Firefighters

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a house fire in Roanoke County Saturday morning. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded at 6:08 a.m. on Saturday to the report of a residential structure fire. This happened at the 1400 block of Skyview Road, in the Ft. Lewis area,...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Luxury RV park subject of a Tuesday public hearing

Pittsylvania County residents interested in — either for or against — a luxury RV park in the Westover District, will have a chance to speak out for the project on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m. at the Board of Supervisors meeting, to be held at 39 Bank St. in Chatham.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-581S in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A multi-vehicle crash on I-581S near the Peters Creek exit is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at the 4 mile marker and has closed the south left lane, right lane, right shoulder, and entrance ramp.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy