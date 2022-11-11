Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Lane closures planned on Route 29 North near Lynchburg Regional Airport
Alternating lane closures are planned in early December on Route 29 North in Campbell County at the bridge project near Lynchburg Regional Airport. The lane closures will take place Dec. 3 and 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for milling and paving, according to a news release from VDOT.
WSLS
Valley Metro begins service at new bus station
ROANOKE, Va. – Last year, Valley Metro announced that it had gotten a new home. Now, the Star City is one step closer to seeing the new transit become a reality. On Monday, Nov. 14, Valley Metro began service at the Third Street Station, which is located at the corner of Salem Avenue and 3rd Street in downtown Roanoke.
WSLS
Crash cleared on I-81S in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is causing a delay in southbound traffic on I-81 in Botetourt County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 156.2 and drivers can expect delays. As of 5:35 p.m., the south...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on Route 29S in Pittsylvania County cleared
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash on Route 29S in Pittsylvania County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near Dry Bridge Road, and as of 5:56 a.m., the south right lane and right shoulder are...
wakg.com
Road Closure on Westover Dr Begins Monday
A road closure at Westover Dr between Riverside Dr and Capri Ct has been updated, or added to, the City of Danville list of scheduled road closures for construction purposes. The closure will begin at 07:00 am, Monday, November 14, and is scheduled to end at 05:00 pm, Friday, December 9.
WSET
SEE IT: Firefighters respond to Lynchburg garage fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department said a garage fire took place Monday morning at a Palmer Drive house. No one was home at the time of the fire, but officials say there was around $15,000 in damages.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash causes 2-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash has caused a 2-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the accident happened at mile marker 138. As of 8:15 p.m., the southbound left lane is closed. Stick with 10 News as this breaking news...
WDBJ7.com
School zone cameras now active in Altavista
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - In Altavista, school zone cameras are now active. That means people caught speeding more than ten miles per hour over the speed limit in a school zone will be issued a violation. The violations can be issued when flashing lights are on. The Altavista Police chief...
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Road work, maintenance scheduled from Nov. 14-18
VDOT has updated its road construction and maintenance schedule for the Lynchburg District for the coming week. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. crash cleared along I-81N
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N is causing four miles of delays Sunday. The crash was at mile marker 134.6, according to VDOT. The left shoulder and lane are both closed.
wfxrtv.com
2 residents treated for smoke inhalation after apartment fire in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fire at the Holland House Apartments on Sunday. Battalion Chief Kenny Turner says the incident happened at 11:15 a.m. in the 3700 block of Fort Avenue. When firefighters...
WSLS
Crews search for missing person in the James River
GLASGOW, Va. – Rescue crews are searching for a missing person after the discovery of an unmanned boat in the James River, according to Bedford County Special Operations Command. The Big Island Volunteer Fire Company said in a Facebook post that around 12:17 p.m. on Saturday, crews were alerted...
WSLS
Two hospitalized after apartment fire in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE - 4:40 p.m. The Lynchburg Fire Department says three were hurt in the fire, and two were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but officials say it appears to be accidental.
cbs19news
Afton man killed in Monday crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says a man from Afton was killed in a Monday morning crash. According to police, the crash occurred around 8 a.m. on the 300 block of Ortman Road. The driver, identified as 71-year-old Roger Lee Durrette, died at the...
WSLS
Lynchburg residents and businesses remain ‘shocked’ after shooting in Cornerstone area
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Residents and business owners in the Cornerstone area of Lynchburg are still in shock after a shooting killed one person at Iron and Ale Lynchburg Tap and Table. Outside the entrance of the restaurant now lies a memorial honoring 28-year-old Tyler Johnson. Johnson was killed on...
WSET
House fire in Roanoke County on Skyview Road: Firefighters
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a house fire in Roanoke County Saturday morning. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded at 6:08 a.m. on Saturday to the report of a residential structure fire. This happened at the 1400 block of Skyview Road, in the Ft. Lewis area,...
WSLS
Vehicle crash on Franklin Rd. in Roanoke County closes north, southbound lanes
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle crash on Franklin Road in Roanoke County is causing delays Friday morning, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. At about 6:30 a.m., police were called to the 7600 block of Franklin Road (US 220) near LewisGale Physicians Family Medicine for the report of a vehicle crash.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Afton man dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash
A single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County on Monday took the life of an Afton man. Units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Albemarle County Police Department responded to a report of the crash on the 300 block of Ortman Road at 8 a.m. Monday. The driver of the vehicle, 71-year-old...
chathamstartribune.com
Luxury RV park subject of a Tuesday public hearing
Pittsylvania County residents interested in — either for or against — a luxury RV park in the Westover District, will have a chance to speak out for the project on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m. at the Board of Supervisors meeting, to be held at 39 Bank St. in Chatham.
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-581S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A multi-vehicle crash on I-581S near the Peters Creek exit is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at the 4 mile marker and has closed the south left lane, right lane, right shoulder, and entrance ramp.
