Deliveroo quits Australia citing ‘challenging economic conditions’
Deliveroo is quitting the Australian market, with the food delivery service announcing it had suspended orders made through its app and entered voluntary administration. In an email to customers on Wednesday, the company said it had made the “sad announcement” to shut down its operations in Australia and appoint KordaMentha as administrators.
UK inflation jumps again to 11.1% on back of energy price rises
The UK’s annual inflation rate has hit a fresh 40-year-high of 11.1% after last month’s jump in gas and electricity bills. The Office for National Statistics said dearer energy was mainly to blame as it announced that the government’s preferred measure of the cost of living increased again last month from 10.1% in September.
