Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter Says It Wants Vine Back, But Can It Be Done?
Elon Musk wants to bring back Vine, the short-lived social media platform that allowed users to post looping six-second videos that quickly became viral. However, Twitter's new CEO isn't reviving Vine because he has been bitten by the nostalgia bug. Instead, Musk has set his sight on TikTok and YouTube and wants to turn Vine into a legitimate money-maker for the company, complete with a vibrant ecosystem of creators.
Netflix Adds A New Feature To Let You Kick Off Moochers
Netflix has come a long way from the days when it used to love people sharing their streaming account credentials. Stung by cut-throat competition and the ballooning cost of making A-list movies, the company is now doing everything it can to crack down on password sharing. The latest step in that direction is letting a user effortlessly remove devices logged in using their account.
19 People Shared Their Theories On Why Adults Have Less Fun With Age, And It Really Says A Lot About Society™️
"Growing up isn't the problem, forgetting is." — The Little Prince
Meta Is Killing Its Portal And Smartwatch Projects
The media, tech, and advertising industries have all taken massive hits lately, resulting in layoffs at companies like Amazon, Meta, and Twitter. But it's no surprise, given how interconnected each of those industries are. Massive tech companies like Google and Meta sit at the top of the digital advertising marketplace (via Statista).
Thousands Of Twitter Contractors Reportedly Axed Without Warning After Widespread Layoffs
It's been an eventful two weeks since Elon Musk took control of Twitter in a $44 billion deal. The first thing he did after taking the reins of the company was to fire its entire senior management — including CEO Parag Agarwal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal head Vijaya Gadde. This happened shortly before he also kicked out Twitter's entire board of directors and filed for delisting from the New York Stock Exchange. Musk also announced he would form a content moderation council and that he intends to bring the company's short video platform, Vine, back from the dead.
SlashGear
58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0