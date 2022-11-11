It's been an eventful two weeks since Elon Musk took control of Twitter in a $44 billion deal. The first thing he did after taking the reins of the company was to fire its entire senior management — including CEO Parag Agarwal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal head Vijaya Gadde. This happened shortly before he also kicked out Twitter's entire board of directors and filed for delisting from the New York Stock Exchange. Musk also announced he would form a content moderation council and that he intends to bring the company's short video platform, Vine, back from the dead.

